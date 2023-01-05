ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal OES prepositioning critical firefighting resources and personnel

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning critical firefighting resources and personnel near burn scar areas and in communities with potential for major flooding.16 Cal OES Engines, 33 Local Government Engines, 1 Local Government Hand Crews, 6 Local Government Heavy Equipment (Dozer/Loader/Excavator/Road Grader), 1 Cal OES Swift Water Rescue Team, 1 Cal OES USAR Regional Task Forces, 18 Local Government Swift Water Rescue Team, 3 Helicopter with (2) Rescuers, 15 Dispatcher and 72 IMT Member.
Shelters Available for Residents Impacted by Winter Storm

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has the following information on available county shelters and locations related to the current winter storm:. County Shelter Name Location. Monterey King City Recreation Center. 401 Division Street. King City, CA 93930. Monterey Monterey Hall Monterey County Fairgrounds- Monterey Hall.
With Threat of Major Flooding, Cal OES Prepositions Critical Resources Near Burn Scar Areas, Impacted Counties

With another round of storms resuming today across the state, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning critical firefighting resources and personnel near burn scar areas and in communities with potential for major flooding. The prepositioned resources include:. Prepositioned at El Dorado Hills Fire...
