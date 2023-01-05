Read full article on original website
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Requests Presidential Emergency Declaration to Support California’s Response to Deadly Storms
SACRAMENTO – As winter storms continue to pummel California, Governor Gavin Newsom today submitted a request to the White House for a Presidential Emergency Declaration to support ongoing storm response and recovery efforts. If approved, the declaration will activate the full weight of the federal government behind California’s storm...
Cal OES prepositioning critical firefighting resources and personnel
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning critical firefighting resources and personnel near burn scar areas and in communities with potential for major flooding.16 Cal OES Engines, 33 Local Government Engines, 1 Local Government Hand Crews, 6 Local Government Heavy Equipment (Dozer/Loader/Excavator/Road Grader), 1 Cal OES Swift Water Rescue Team, 1 Cal OES USAR Regional Task Forces, 18 Local Government Swift Water Rescue Team, 3 Helicopter with (2) Rescuers, 15 Dispatcher and 72 IMT Member.
Amid Flooding Concerns, Cal OES Reminds Californians to Prepare for Large Animal Evacuations
As a series of strong, winter storms continue to bring rain, wind, and continued flooding to many parts of the state, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is reminding all Californians about the -importance of preparing your entire family – and that includes your pets.
Shelters Available for Residents Impacted by Winter Storm
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has the following information on available county shelters and locations related to the current winter storm:. County Shelter Name Location. Monterey King City Recreation Center. 401 Division Street. King City, CA 93930. Monterey Monterey Hall Monterey County Fairgrounds- Monterey Hall.
With Threat of Major Flooding, Cal OES Prepositions Critical Resources Near Burn Scar Areas, Impacted Counties
With another round of storms resuming today across the state, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning critical firefighting resources and personnel near burn scar areas and in communities with potential for major flooding. The prepositioned resources include:. Prepositioned at El Dorado Hills Fire...
