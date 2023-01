Melvin L. Hundt, 84, of Neosho, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center, in Hartford. Melvin was born the son of Edwin and Edna (Schultz) Hundt on February 10, 1938, in Hustisford. He was united in marriage to Louine M. Koepsell on October 1, 1960,...

