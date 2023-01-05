Read full article on original website
Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo
When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
Suspicious package temporarily closes roadways in Niagara Falls
The roads have since been reopened.
These Appear to Be the Busiest Wegmans Locations in Buffalo
Here are the busiest Wegmans locations in Buffalo and Western New York.
4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York
Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Walmart In Buffalo ‘Devastated By Ongoing Looting’?
A video shared on Facebook purports a Walmart in Buffalo, New York had allegedly been “devastated by ongoing looting” following a blizzard. The video shows a Philadelphia Walmart that was looted in 2020. A Walmart spokesperson denied any stores in Buffalo were looted during the blizzard. Fact Check:
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Chautauqua County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Jan. 6 in Chautauqua County, New York. The 48-year-old Brockport, New York, man was crossing Route 60 in Fredonia, New York, when he was struck at about 6 p.m. The accident happened south of Vineyard Drive. The driver, a 64-year-old Cassadaga, New […]
wrfalp.com
WNY Land Conservancy Purchase 185 Acre Forest in Cattaraugus County
The Western New York Land Conservancy has announced that it has officially purchased a 185-acre forest in Cattaraugus County. The forest, named the Janet Gallogly Allegany Wildlands, is located near Allegany State Park. It is home to a rich diversity of plants and animals. Although it is not yet open...
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. There have been some years I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
Buffalo storm’s danger also came to people in homes heated by natural gas (Your Letters)
Recent letters to the editor by Roger Caiazza and David Seeley (”Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future,” Jan. 4, 2023) argue electrification as a substitution for gas heat would intensify dangers, with the Buffalo storm as the example. If they had read Tim Knauss’ well-informed and straightforward reporting on New York’s implementation strategy for the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, they would know better. Two years have been spent in a detailed implementation development process including scientists, representatives of the fossil fuel industry and utility companies, labor leaders, environmentalists, and many months of public input.
wnynewsnow.com
Residents Frustrated With Prolonged Property Neglect Before Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those living along a stretch of Fairmount Avenue are expressing frustrations with prolonged property neglect, which one neighbors believes likely led to a weekend residential fire. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 343 Fairmount Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Saturday for a...
Massive Firearms Show Returns To Western New York
The new year is here and if you are looking to learn more about how to get a pistol permit or hear about new innovations in the firearms industry, there is a show that you will want to visit this weekend. New York State is changing the laws and regulations...
Gas Prices Continue To Fall Across New York
It has been one week since the New York State gas tax holiday ended but there is good news across the state. Gas prices continue to trend downwards in 2023. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.45. That is down 22 cents from last month and is down 3 cents from January of 2022.
Reality show filming in Buffalo this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new show called "The Baddest Buffalo" will film in Buffalo this weekend. It will feature 11 contestants learning how to grow their business or start one. "The baddest is really a term to describe people that are really put together, pretty much bosses," Ramona Clemons said.
Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?
Dreams are free! That is a line that you may have heard a time or to. The dreams are free. But everything else costs money it seems. And these days, things cost so much more!. Imagine you start the new year as a billionaire! Don't think it's possible? Here in Buffalo and across New York State, folks are lining up to get their tickets and a shot at over $940 million dollars!
Community donations pour in for victims of Dartmouth fire
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Buffalo community has once again shown their support for their fellow neighbors by donating to the family who lost their grandchildren in a tragic house fire.
Huge Outpouring Of Support For A Western New York Nurse
There may never be enough words, or expressions of gratitude, we can offer to those who are first responders and medical emergency professionals. The life saving work that these brave men and women do everyday goes above and beyond the call of duty in many cases. When there is an opportunity to give back, the generosity and outpouring of support is pretty incredible to witness.
Found 20 feet from home, Morris Singer Jr., 65, dies during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anytime Morris Singer Jr. entered a room, he was impossible to miss. "Anybody who knows my dad, he was just really flamboyant. He just loves his suits," said his son, Morris Singer III. "You could rarely catch him in a pair of jeans or sweatpants or...
wesb.com
Williams Street Fire
A House fire was reported on Williams Street in Bradford late Friday night. According to a Braford Facebook Group, no one was injured. There was no further information available at press time.
WGRZ TV
Tim Hortons franchisee plans two more sites in Western New York
KENMORE, N.Y. — Western New York’s largest Tim Horton franchisee is expanding again, with two more sites set to open in 2023 in Kenmore and Niagara Falls. Kelton Enterprises LLC, with 35 Tim Hortons franchises across the region, expects to open the first new site in March at 1025 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, followed in July by a new location at 6415 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the Home Depot Plaza owned by Benderson development.
