ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Appear to Be the Busiest Wegmans Locations in Buffalo

If you have grown up in Western New York your entire life, you may have taken the local grocery stores here for granted. The Buffalo region is fortunate to have both Wegmans and Tops, with other many other great grocery stores. Not only Wegmans and Tops, but the sheer number of them in the Western New York area. That's not normal in other parts of the country.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

BRMC to Reopen Fourth Floor

The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) is set to open the fourth floor on Monday, January 9 which will increase the current occupancy by 31 beds, from 64 to 95 beds. The Pavilion closed operations of the fourth floor in June of 2022 due to the staffing shortages...
BRADFORD, PA
96.1 The Eagle

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State

Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. There have been some years I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo

When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Buffalo storm’s danger also came to people in homes heated by natural gas (Your Letters)

Recent letters to the editor by Roger Caiazza and David Seeley (”Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future,” Jan. 4, 2023) argue electrification as a substitution for gas heat would intensify dangers, with the Buffalo storm as the example. If they had read Tim Knauss’ well-informed and straightforward reporting on New York’s implementation strategy for the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, they would know better. Two years have been spent in a detailed implementation development process including scientists, representatives of the fossil fuel industry and utility companies, labor leaders, environmentalists, and many months of public input.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Community struggles for affordable food options as looted Aldi store remains closed

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The actions of a few during the blizzard could have irreparable damage on many residents in Buffalo’s Broadway Fillmore District. The Aldi on Broadway has been closed for nearly two weeks after looters ransacked the store during the blizzard. The store remains boarded up and the owners have not said whether the store will reopen.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Olean Resident Charged with Menacing

An Olean resident was charged after an incident Friday morning. Olean Police charged 44-year-old Tasheen Robinson with menacing. Robinson was held pending arraignment.
OLEAN, NY
chsbuffalo.org

U.S. News & World Report Names Sisters of Charity Hospital and Mercy Hospital of Buffalo Best Hospitals for Maternity Care

U.S. News & World Report, a leading national authority on hospital rankings and consumer advice, named Mercy Hospital of Buffalo and Sisters of Charity of Hospital Best Hospitals for Maternity Care for 2022- 2023. Of the 300 hospitals that received the high performing designation, only nine are from New York State, with both Mercy and Sisters being the only two hospitals in Western New York to receive this distinction, which is the highest award a hospital can earn in maternity care.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy