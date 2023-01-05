Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown’s Second Emergency Homeless Shelter Opening At Half Capacity
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The second of Jamestown’s emergency “Code Blue” shelters is expected to open on Friday. After a months delay, it’s opening at half capacity and only able to hold up to 10 individuals at a time. This is a first...
These Appear to Be the Busiest Wegmans Locations in Buffalo
If you have grown up in Western New York your entire life, you may have taken the local grocery stores here for granted. The Buffalo region is fortunate to have both Wegmans and Tops, with other many other great grocery stores. Not only Wegmans and Tops, but the sheer number of them in the Western New York area. That's not normal in other parts of the country.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Chautauqua County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Jan. 6 in Chautauqua County, New York. The 48-year-old Brockport, New York, man was crossing Route 60 in Fredonia, New York, when he was struck at about 6 p.m. The accident happened south of Vineyard Drive. The driver, a 64-year-old Cassadaga, New […]
wesb.com
BRMC to Reopen Fourth Floor
The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) is set to open the fourth floor on Monday, January 9 which will increase the current occupancy by 31 beds, from 64 to 95 beds. The Pavilion closed operations of the fourth floor in June of 2022 due to the staffing shortages...
Massive Firearms Show Returns To Western New York
The new year is here and if you are looking to learn more about how to get a pistol permit or hear about new innovations in the firearms industry, there is a show that you will want to visit this weekend. New York State is changing the laws and regulations...
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. There have been some years I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
MSNBC
Mayor Byron Brown on the racial disparities of the recent Buffalo's Deadliest Snow Blizzard
Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo
When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
Tenants of Buffalo apartment building upset with response to flood damage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After an off campus apartment building housing mostly Buffalo State College students was damaged during the recent blizzard, tenants contacted 2 On Your Side to say they are upset with the response by management and that they have concerns for their safety. Building #1 at the...
$1M Powerball winning ticket sold in Gowanda, still waiting on winner
The New York Lottery announced the Powerball drawing for the Jan. 7th Powerball of the $1M winning ticket in the small town of Gowanda.
Buffalo storm’s danger also came to people in homes heated by natural gas (Your Letters)
Recent letters to the editor by Roger Caiazza and David Seeley (”Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future,” Jan. 4, 2023) argue electrification as a substitution for gas heat would intensify dangers, with the Buffalo storm as the example. If they had read Tim Knauss’ well-informed and straightforward reporting on New York’s implementation strategy for the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, they would know better. Two years have been spent in a detailed implementation development process including scientists, representatives of the fossil fuel industry and utility companies, labor leaders, environmentalists, and many months of public input.
Time Is Running Out To Claim $540 Payout From Buffalo Blizzard
If you were one of the thousands of Western New York residents who suffered extended power outages due to the blizzard, you're entitled to a reimbursement, but you need to hurry. New State Law In New York Entitles Residents To Power Outage Payouts. During the deadly blizzard, at least 10,000...
wutv29.com
Community struggles for affordable food options as looted Aldi store remains closed
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The actions of a few during the blizzard could have irreparable damage on many residents in Buffalo’s Broadway Fillmore District. The Aldi on Broadway has been closed for nearly two weeks after looters ransacked the store during the blizzard. The store remains boarded up and the owners have not said whether the store will reopen.
City of Buffalo Animal Shelter announces they are above capacity
The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter announced Monday that their shelter is above capacity and that 41 dogs are currently up for adoption.
erienewsnow.com
Investigators Provide Update On Weekend Homicide In Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One man is dead and another behind bars as investigators continue to gather evidence following the first homicide of the year in Chautauqua County. Just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, Town of Ellicott Police were dispatched to a shooting at 2256 Willard...
2 Rochester residents arrested for robbing store, assaulting clerk in Geneseo
Investigators identified two of the three individuals as 34-year-old Alyssa Sick and 35-year-old Zachery Coon.
Pedestrian killed in fatal motor vehicle accident
A Brockport man was killed Friday in Fredonia after being struck by a vehicle.
wesb.com
Olean Resident Charged with Menacing
An Olean resident was charged after an incident Friday morning. Olean Police charged 44-year-old Tasheen Robinson with menacing. Robinson was held pending arraignment.
chsbuffalo.org
U.S. News & World Report Names Sisters of Charity Hospital and Mercy Hospital of Buffalo Best Hospitals for Maternity Care
U.S. News & World Report, a leading national authority on hospital rankings and consumer advice, named Mercy Hospital of Buffalo and Sisters of Charity of Hospital Best Hospitals for Maternity Care for 2022- 2023. Of the 300 hospitals that received the high performing designation, only nine are from New York State, with both Mercy and Sisters being the only two hospitals in Western New York to receive this distinction, which is the highest award a hospital can earn in maternity care.
