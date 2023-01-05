Read full article on original website
Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo
When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
5 Bagels You Must Try in 2023 in Western New York
These 5 spots are a must-visit for bagels for people in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo is known for its food. Wings, Beef on 'Weck, Pizza, Pierogis, and so, so much more. It's been rated one top the top food cities in the world by National Geographic. It's a major source of pride for the people of Western New York and rightfully so.
You Can Host Your Micro-Wedding at This East Aurora Venue for Under $4,000
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Planning a wedding can be overwhelming, stressful, and expensive, but it doesn’t have to be. Your wedding also doesn’t have to be an all-day event with a super long...
These Appear to Be the Busiest Wegmans Locations in Buffalo
Here are the busiest Wegmans locations in Buffalo and Western New York.
One of Ellicottville’s Best All Around Ski & Snowboard Shops
This season’s top performers include some of our favorites like Atomic, Blizzard, Volkl and Nordica. Whether you have an appetite for floaty powder skis, all mountain performers, gutsy sidecuts for groomer days or blazing fast race equipment, our ski wall has exactly what you are looking for. Our “go-anywhere” recommendations would be the Atomic Bentm 90 or Bent 100, the Nordica Enforcer 88 or Enforcer 94, and the Volkl Kendo or Volkl Deacon 84…all offering a blend of go-fast stability, all mountain versatility and can handle anything at your favorite resort. On the women’s side, we’re jazzed about the Atomic Cloud Q12, the Blizzard Black Pearl 88 the Nordica Wild Belle 84 and the Volkl Kenja.
Winter Readiness Tips To Be Prepared For The Next Snowstorm
With the recent news that another bomb cyclone is forming and may be heading towards New York State, this seems like to perfect time to go over our winter preparations to do our best to make sure that we do not have a repeat of the tragedies that occurred during the Buffalo Blizzard of 2022 when Winter Storm Elliott dumped a few feet of snow on various parts of the Empire State.
Suspicious package temporarily closes roadways in Niagara Falls
The roads have since been reopened.
City of Buffalo Animal Shelter announces they are above capacity
The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter announced Monday that their shelter is above capacity and that 41 dogs are currently up for adoption.
Lack of snow affecting local businesses
Buffalo was hit hard with snow - but here in the greater Rochester area - we've seen hardly any this year. For many businesses that may depend on snow - this can be a struggle.
FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Walmart In Buffalo ‘Devastated By Ongoing Looting’?
A video shared on Facebook purports a Walmart in Buffalo, New York had allegedly been “devastated by ongoing looting” following a blizzard. The video shows a Philadelphia Walmart that was looted in 2020. A Walmart spokesperson denied any stores in Buffalo were looted during the blizzard. Fact Check:
Reality show filming in Buffalo this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new show called "The Baddest Buffalo" will film in Buffalo this weekend. It will feature 11 contestants learning how to grow their business or start one. "The baddest is really a term to describe people that are really put together, pretty much bosses," Ramona Clemons said.
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Chautauqua County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Jan. 6 in Chautauqua County, New York. The 48-year-old Brockport, New York, man was crossing Route 60 in Fredonia, New York, when he was struck at about 6 p.m. The accident happened south of Vineyard Drive. The driver, a 64-year-old Cassadaga, New […]
Community struggles for affordable food options as looted Aldi store remains closed
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The actions of a few during the blizzard could have irreparable damage on many residents in Buffalo’s Broadway Fillmore District. The Aldi on Broadway has been closed for nearly two weeks after looters ransacked the store during the blizzard. The store remains boarded up and the owners have not said whether the store will reopen.
Mayor Byron Brown on the racial disparities of the recent Buffalo's Deadliest Snow Blizzard
Virginia Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Summarise Any Text With A Click Of A Button. QuillBot is Free!. Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. EnergyBillCruncher /. SPONSORED. Virginia Program Will Cover The Cost To Install...
Found 20 feet from home, Morris Singer Jr., 65, dies during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anytime Morris Singer Jr. entered a room, he was impossible to miss. "Anybody who knows my dad, he was just really flamboyant. He just loves his suits," said his son, Morris Singer III. "You could rarely catch him in a pair of jeans or sweatpants or...
Donation drive held for family that lost 5 children in Dartmouth Avenue fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been one week since four girls and one boy died as a result of a fire on Dartmouth Avenue. The family lost everything and must now rebuild. The Liggans family pastor is trying to help the family heal, but also get the items they need.
Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?
Dreams are free! That is a line that you may have heard a time or to. The dreams are free. But everything else costs money it seems. And these days, things cost so much more!. Imagine you start the new year as a billionaire! Don't think it's possible? Here in Buffalo and across New York State, folks are lining up to get their tickets and a shot at over $940 million dollars!
Huge Outpouring Of Support For A Western New York Nurse
There may never be enough words, or expressions of gratitude, we can offer to those who are first responders and medical emergency professionals. The life saving work that these brave men and women do everyday goes above and beyond the call of duty in many cases. When there is an opportunity to give back, the generosity and outpouring of support is pretty incredible to witness.
