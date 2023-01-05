ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicottville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo

When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Bagels You Must Try in 2023 in Western New York

These 5 spots are a must-visit for bagels for people in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo is known for its food. Wings, Beef on 'Weck, Pizza, Pierogis, and so, so much more. It's been rated one top the top food cities in the world by National Geographic. It's a major source of pride for the people of Western New York and rightfully so.
BUFFALO, NY
thevillagerny.com

One of Ellicottville’s Best All Around Ski & Snowboard Shops

This season’s top performers include some of our favorites like Atomic, Blizzard, Volkl and Nordica. Whether you have an appetite for floaty powder skis, all mountain performers, gutsy sidecuts for groomer days or blazing fast race equipment, our ski wall has exactly what you are looking for. Our “go-anywhere” recommendations would be the Atomic Bentm 90 or Bent 100, the Nordica Enforcer 88 or Enforcer 94, and the Volkl Kendo or Volkl Deacon 84…all offering a blend of go-fast stability, all mountain versatility and can handle anything at your favorite resort. On the women’s side, we’re jazzed about the Atomic Cloud Q12, the Blizzard Black Pearl 88 the Nordica Wild Belle 84 and the Volkl Kenja.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Winter Readiness Tips To Be Prepared For The Next Snowstorm

With the recent news that another bomb cyclone is forming and may be heading towards New York State, this seems like to perfect time to go over our winter preparations to do our best to make sure that we do not have a repeat of the tragedies that occurred during the Buffalo Blizzard of 2022 when Winter Storm Elliott dumped a few feet of snow on various parts of the Empire State.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Reality show filming in Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new show called "The Baddest Buffalo" will film in Buffalo this weekend. It will feature 11 contestants learning how to grow their business or start one. "The baddest is really a term to describe people that are really put together, pretty much bosses," Ramona Clemons said.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
wutv29.com

Community struggles for affordable food options as looted Aldi store remains closed

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The actions of a few during the blizzard could have irreparable damage on many residents in Buffalo’s Broadway Fillmore District. The Aldi on Broadway has been closed for nearly two weeks after looters ransacked the store during the blizzard. The store remains boarded up and the owners have not said whether the store will reopen.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Will Buffalo, New York Be Home To The Newest Billionaire?

Dreams are free! That is a line that you may have heard a time or to. The dreams are free. But everything else costs money it seems. And these days, things cost so much more!. Imagine you start the new year as a billionaire! Don't think it's possible? Here in Buffalo and across New York State, folks are lining up to get their tickets and a shot at over $940 million dollars!
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge Outpouring Of Support For A Western New York Nurse

There may never be enough words, or expressions of gratitude, we can offer to those who are first responders and medical emergency professionals. The life saving work that these brave men and women do everyday goes above and beyond the call of duty in many cases. When there is an opportunity to give back, the generosity and outpouring of support is pretty incredible to witness.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy