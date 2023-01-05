Read full article on original website
Related
dequeenbee.com
Happy Law Enforcement Day extended to Texarkana Arkansas and Texas officers at Monjunis
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Beyond the Badge of Texarkana hosted a greatly appreciated Law Enforcement Day luncheon on Monday at the not-yet-officially-open Monjunis Italian Café in Texarkana, Arkansas. The organization Beyond the Badge of Texarkana is a new organization created to strengthen, support and encourage the blue family which...
dequeenbee.com
Fiery crash kills 2 in Texarkana Monday morning
TEXARKANA, Ark. – A single-vehicle crash kills two in Texarkana early Monday morning. TEXARKANA, Ark. – A single-vehicle crash kills two in Texarkana early Monday morning. The car was traveling northbound on State Line Ave when it left the roadway and collided with a concrete foundation of a former building, flipped and caught on fire, Cpl. Les Munn said.
Comments / 0