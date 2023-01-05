ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Dorset village club ends adult cricket matches after 'constant complaints'

A Dorset village club has decided to suspend adult cricket games after receiving "constant complaints". Colehill Sports and Social Club said it was not "viable to continue" because some neighbours of the ground wanted to adopt a "compensation culture". George Taylor, captain of the adult team, started a petition to...

