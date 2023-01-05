ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community

PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

SEMO closes campuses due to water outage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau says all campuses and offices are closed for the rest of the day Monday because of a water outage. The university says the campus-wide outage was caused by a valve that was ruptured during work on the campus' utility tunnels project.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah prepares for spring dredging at Ohio River boat dock

A contractor for the city of Paducah is making preparations to dredge the 8-acre deposit of sediment in the Ohio River downstream of the Paducah Transient Boat Dock. Dredge America, Inc. will store equipment and supplies at the boat launch on Burnett Street until the first week of March when the dredging will begin on the mass of sediment in front of the old Executive Inn Showroom.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Carbondale gun violence meeting

Neighborhood leaders seek to reduce gun violence after multiple recent shots fired incidents. Gun violence is a hot button issue across the country and even here in our viewing area. Neighborhood leaders in Carbondale, Illinois say nearly 150 shots fired incidents in the city last year - along with another...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Marion, Kentucky woman receives grant for Guatemala weaving residency

A Marion, Kentucky woman was awarded an Artist Enrichment grant of $3,545 from the Kentucky Foundation for Women. Lexie Millikin was one of 37 people in the state given this grant, which went to Kentucky feminist artists and arts organizations committed to creating positive social change. Millikin's grant will fund...
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Medical professionals prepare for new omicron strain coming to our area

PADUCAH — It's not here yet, but it's on the way. A new strain of the COVID-19 omicron variant is sweeping across the Northeast. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the subvariant XBB.1.5 is the most prevalent in the country. That's why local doctors and medical professionals are working to measure the impact it could have on our area. The Purchase District Health Department says the subvariant is spreading faster than ever seen before.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah man accused of fighting Metropolis police charged with resisting arrest

METROPOLIS, IL — A Paducah man faces criminal charges in Metropolis, Illinois, say he fought officers outside a bowling alley on New Year's Day. The Metropolis Police Department says officers were called to respond to a fight reported at SuperBowl Metropolis on Jan. 1. When officers arrived, they were directed to a blue vehicle in the parking lot.
METROPOLIS, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Sheriff's office searching for UTV reported stolen in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for a utility terrain vehicle reported stolen in the area of Wingo, Kentucky. In an alert about the stolen UTV send Monday, the sheriff's office says the theft happened sometime during the overnight hours. The stolen vehicle is...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County

The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated:...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. Police were called to the scene of a shooting shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, January 6 to a shooting on Plaza Drive, which is parallel with Route 13 and an access road to John A. Logan College.
CARTERVILLE, IL

