Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County students to return following water damage, intensive treatment
BENTON, KY — Benton Elementary School and Central Elementary School have undergone intensive treatment for water damage and been cleared by appropriate authorities, Marshall County Schools has announced. Classes are set to return to their normal sessions on Tuesday. In a Facebook post on Monday, the school district said...
wpsdlocal6.com
Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community
PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
SEMO closes campuses due to water outage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau says all campuses and offices are closed for the rest of the day Monday because of a water outage. The university says the campus-wide outage was caused by a valve that was ruptured during work on the campus' utility tunnels project.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah prepares for spring dredging at Ohio River boat dock
A contractor for the city of Paducah is making preparations to dredge the 8-acre deposit of sediment in the Ohio River downstream of the Paducah Transient Boat Dock. Dredge America, Inc. will store equipment and supplies at the boat launch on Burnett Street until the first week of March when the dredging will begin on the mass of sediment in front of the old Executive Inn Showroom.
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale gun violence meeting
Neighborhood leaders seek to reduce gun violence after multiple recent shots fired incidents. Gun violence is a hot button issue across the country and even here in our viewing area. Neighborhood leaders in Carbondale, Illinois say nearly 150 shots fired incidents in the city last year - along with another...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky woman receives grant for Guatemala weaving residency
A Marion, Kentucky woman was awarded an Artist Enrichment grant of $3,545 from the Kentucky Foundation for Women. Lexie Millikin was one of 37 people in the state given this grant, which went to Kentucky feminist artists and arts organizations committed to creating positive social change. Millikin's grant will fund...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County teen accused of making school bomb threat charged with terroristic threatening
LYON COUNTY, KY — A 16-year-old boy faces a criminal charge in Lyon County, Kentucky, after the sheriff's office says the teen allegedly threatened to blow up Lyon County High School with a bomb. The teen is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, Lyon County Sheriff's Office announced in a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: Paducah Day Nursery and Learning Center offers sensory play, individualized care
The Paducah Day Nursery and Learning Center is a nonprofit organization aiming to help local children achieve their full potential in a safe and nurturing environment. They offer educational programs or daycare to children age 6 weeks to 13 years — most of whom come from low-income, single family homes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents, business owners can be refunded for tornado recovery, rebuilding efforts
Some residents and business owners who were affected by the December 2021 tornado may be eligible for a tax refund for repairing or rebuilding back, the Lyon County judge executive said in a social media post. KRS 139.519 says a building owner in a disaster area may be refunded for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Medical professionals prepare for new omicron strain coming to our area
PADUCAH — It's not here yet, but it's on the way. A new strain of the COVID-19 omicron variant is sweeping across the Northeast. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the subvariant XBB.1.5 is the most prevalent in the country. That's why local doctors and medical professionals are working to measure the impact it could have on our area. The Purchase District Health Department says the subvariant is spreading faster than ever seen before.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man accused of fighting Metropolis police charged with resisting arrest
METROPOLIS, IL — A Paducah man faces criminal charges in Metropolis, Illinois, say he fought officers outside a bowling alley on New Year's Day. The Metropolis Police Department says officers were called to respond to a fight reported at SuperBowl Metropolis on Jan. 1. When officers arrived, they were directed to a blue vehicle in the parking lot.
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two elementary schools in Marshall County to remain closed Monday; all other schools set to resume
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Schools says two elementary schools will be closed Monday because of ongoing repair work due to pipes damaged by a winter storm in December. However, all other schools in the district will be in session. Class will not be in session Jan. 9...
wpsdlocal6.com
Neighborhood leaders seek to reduce gun violence after multiple recent shots fired incidents
CARBONDALE, IL - Gun violence is a hot button issue across the country and even here in our viewing area. Neighborhood leaders in Carbondale, Illinois say nearly 150 shots fired incidents in the city last year, along with another shots fired incident just last week, is renewing their concerns. Gun...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office searching for UTV reported stolen in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for a utility terrain vehicle reported stolen in the area of Wingo, Kentucky. In an alert about the stolen UTV send Monday, the sheriff's office says the theft happened sometime during the overnight hours. The stolen vehicle is...
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
This Illinois County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
KFVS12
Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County
The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated:...
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. Police were called to the scene of a shooting shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, January 6 to a shooting on Plaza Drive, which is parallel with Route 13 and an access road to John A. Logan College.
Comments / 0