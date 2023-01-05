Read full article on original website
WTVC
New exhibit at CHI Memorial
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cheyla Rowe shares about the new exhibit at CHI Memorial. These exhibits power their mission to provide a healing environment and ministry.
WTVC
Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
WTVC
Rossville couple keeps 82-year-old connected to the world with new TV, groceries & more
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — One Rossville couple is doing all they can to keep people connected. On top of frequently helping the homeless, they also recently took money out of their own pocket to help an elderly woman whose TV stopped working. Bliss Zechman surprised them with $500 from the...
WTVC
Workers' compensation with McMahan Law Firm
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brent Burks and Jay Kennamer talk about workers' compensation with McMahan Law Firm. McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. Make sure to hire local, the McMahan team has handled all types of cases throughout the community and surrounding areas. Stay connected with McMahan...
WTVC
Celebration of life held for Rhea County executive who died in federal prison
Rhea County, Tenn. — The community in Rhea County held a celebration of life, for former executive George Thacker. The county executive's final weeks and months are under heavy scrutiny, after Thacker was found guilty of wire fraud, stealing $665,000 in COVID-19 relief funds meant for the salaries of Thacker Corporation employees.
WTVC
Only 4 Georgia schools in our viewing area take advantage of free lead testing so far
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Every public school in Georgia has had almost 18 months to take advantage of a company's offer to test its water for lead for free. But on Monday, we learned that only 4 northwest Georgia schools in our viewing area have taken advantage of that offer.
WTVC
'It was too late:' Exclusive video shows reactions of Collegedale train derailment victims
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Exclusive video we obtained through an open records request shows the reactions of those involved in a Collegedale train derailment. The Collegedale train derailment happened in December, when a truck carrying a large concrete highway barrier got stuck at a light while on the tracks, causing a train to hit it.
WTVC
Chatsworth Fire Department Chief Michael Baxter passes away at 55
Chatsworth, GA — Chatsworth Fire Department Chief, Michael "Moe" Baxter has passed at 55. Were told by Murray County EMA Director, Dewayne Bain, Baxter passed away Sunday morning after battling cancer. Bain says Baxter was Fire Chief until his passing. Baxter joined Murray County Fire Service in 1983, joined...
WTVC
Hamilton County School committee discusses disruptive students Monday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Schools Disciplinary Committee met Monday, sharing concerns over the growing number of students disrupting classes across the county. School board member Rhonda Thurman gave an example, saying that sometimes disciplinary action does nothing but undermine the authority of the teacher. She adds...
WTVC
Woman dies in Marion County house fire Monday, sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman died in a Marion County house fire Monday afternoon, Sheriff Bo Burnett confirms. He could not name the woman, but says she is 40-years-old. Sheriff Burnett says investigators think the cause of the fire was the house's wood stove. Sheriff Burnett tells us...
WTVC
Two hospitalized after shooting involving a stolen vehicle in Chattanooga, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting. Officials say it happened in the 3300 block of Hughes Avenue. At 2:14 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a person shot. Officials say a man called the police saying he'd been shot and...
WTVC
Hixson standoff with man violating protection order ends peacefully, sheriff's office says
HIXSON, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a standoff at a Hixson home early Sunday morning, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). In addition to the charges from Sunday's incident, 55-year-old Charles Edward Brown also faces previous charges that include rape, aggravated child abuse and continual sexual abuse of a child.
