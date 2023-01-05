ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTVC

New exhibit at CHI Memorial

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cheyla Rowe shares about the new exhibit at CHI Memorial. These exhibits power their mission to provide a healing environment and ministry.
WTVC

Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
WTVC

Workers' compensation with McMahan Law Firm

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brent Burks and Jay Kennamer talk about workers' compensation with McMahan Law Firm. McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. Make sure to hire local, the McMahan team has handled all types of cases throughout the community and surrounding areas. Stay connected with McMahan...
WTVC

Chatsworth Fire Department Chief Michael Baxter passes away at 55

Chatsworth, GA — Chatsworth Fire Department Chief, Michael "Moe" Baxter has passed at 55. Were told by Murray County EMA Director, Dewayne Bain, Baxter passed away Sunday morning after battling cancer. Bain says Baxter was Fire Chief until his passing. Baxter joined Murray County Fire Service in 1983, joined...
WTVC

Hamilton County School committee discusses disruptive students Monday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Schools Disciplinary Committee met Monday, sharing concerns over the growing number of students disrupting classes across the county. School board member Rhonda Thurman gave an example, saying that sometimes disciplinary action does nothing but undermine the authority of the teacher. She adds...
WTVC

Woman dies in Marion County house fire Monday, sheriff says

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman died in a Marion County house fire Monday afternoon, Sheriff Bo Burnett confirms. He could not name the woman, but says she is 40-years-old. Sheriff Burnett says investigators think the cause of the fire was the house's wood stove. Sheriff Burnett tells us...
