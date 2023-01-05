Bears Week 18 injury report: Chicago remains shorthanded Thursday ahead of finale
The Chicago Bears (3-13) released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 18 finale against the Minnesota Vikings (12-4), where there are a number of notable injuries.
Heading into this Week 18 matchup against the Vikings, the Bears are banged up. Aside from the current injury report, Chicago placed offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Michael Schofield and cornerback Josh Blackwell on injured reserve.
Quarterback Justin Fields has also already been ruled out for Sunday’s game as he’s nursing a hip strain.
Here’s a look at the full injury report for the Bears and Vikings after Thursday’s practice:
Chicago Bears
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DT Angelo Blackson illness — DNP
S Jaquan Brisker personal DNP FP
OL Ja’Tyre Carter back FP FP
QB Justin Fields hip DNP DNP
CB Jaylon Jones concussion DNP DNP
WR Dante Pettis head FP FP
LS Patrick Scales neck LP DNP
LB Sterling Weatherford illness DNP DNP
TE Trevon Wesco ankle LP FP
DNP: Did not practice
LP: Limited participation
FP: Full participation
Minnesota Vikings
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
OL Garrett Bradbury back DNP DNP
DL James Lynch shoulder DNP DNP
LB Brian Asamoah knee LP LP
S Josh Metellus thigh LP FP
DNP: Did not practice
LP: Limited participation
FP: Full participation
