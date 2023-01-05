ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears Week 18 injury report: Chicago remains shorthanded Thursday ahead of finale

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJy6G_0k51R02100

The Chicago Bears (3-13) released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 18 finale against the Minnesota Vikings (12-4), where there are a number of notable injuries.

Heading into this Week 18 matchup against the Vikings, the Bears are banged up. Aside from the current injury report, Chicago placed offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Michael Schofield and cornerback Josh Blackwell on injured reserve.

Quarterback Justin Fields has also already been ruled out for Sunday’s game as he’s nursing a hip strain.

Here’s a look at the full injury report for the Bears and Vikings after Thursday’s practice:

Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYCM3_0k51R02100
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

DT Angelo Blackson illness — DNP

S Jaquan Brisker personal DNP FP

OL Ja’Tyre Carter back FP FP

QB Justin Fields hip DNP DNP

CB Jaylon Jones concussion DNP DNP

WR Dante Pettis head FP FP

LS Patrick Scales neck LP DNP

LB Sterling Weatherford illness DNP DNP

TE Trevon Wesco ankle LP FP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation

FP: Full participation

Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDj9N_0k51R02100
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

OL Garrett Bradbury back DNP DNP

DL James Lynch shoulder DNP DNP

LB Brian Asamoah knee LP LP

S Josh Metellus thigh LP FP

DNP: Did not practice

LP: Limited participation

FP: Full participation

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jefferson breaks another NFL record

Another game, another record set by Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. This time, it was for receptions in the first three years of his career. With a 23 yard reception in the first quarter, Jefferson passed New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas with his 322nd reception in the first three seasons of a NFL career.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football LB transfers to prominent SEC school

Madison (Ala.)-based linebacker Deuce Spurlock never quite gained momentum in his short college career, having been in Ann Arbor for just one year. He played just 12 snaps according to PFF — nine against Hawaii and three against UConn — all on defense, thus maintaining his redshirt. He announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal last week, thus finishing his career as a Wolverine.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers WR George Pickens on winning the game and missing the playoffs: 'It's like a birthday party without the cake'

One of the best stories of the 2022 season has been the remarkable impact rookie wide receiver George Pickens has had on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens propensity for highlight-reel-worthy catches is newsworthy and his future with quarterback Kenny Pickett looks bright. After the Steelers 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

9 teams that could be calling Bears about No. 1 pick in NFL draft

The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which means they essentially control the draft. Typically, teams sitting at No. 1 are in search of a quarterback and choose to remain put. But the Bears aren’t in the market for a quarterback after finding their guy in Justin Fields. Which means they stand to gain substantial compensation from a quarterback-needy team(s) looking to trade up and get a top prospect like Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings Adam Thielen makes history in Week 18 vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen made history Sunday versus the Chicago Bears when he hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins early in the first quarter to put the Vikings up 6-0. The touchdown reception was Thielen’s 55th in his career. He has now tied former Washington player Hugh Taylor for the third-most receiving touchdowns by an undrafted player in NFL history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star TE Jamari Johnson announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks were in the running to land four-star tight end Jamari Johnson, who has been committed to the Louisville Cardinals for the past several months. However, they were unable to land the jumbo athlete, who stuck with Louisville in the end. Johnson stands 6 feet, 5 inches and 250 pounds. He is projected to play tight end in college. After former Oregon TE Moliki Matavao announced his transfer to the UCLA Bruins, it was clear the Ducks needed depth at the position. The Ducks worked to add Johnson to the 2023 class, pairing him alongside fellow TE Kenyon Sadiq, but the hopes didn’t come to fruition. That doesn’t mean the Ducks are finished in the TE recruiting department, though. Five-stars Nyckoles Harbor and Duce Robinson have not yet committed, and both are reportedly considering Oregon. Harbor plans a visit to Eugene at the end of January. Jamari Johnson’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 89 CA TE 247Sports Composite 4 0.8908 CA TE Rivals 4 5.8 CA TE ESPN 3 79 CA TE On3 Recruiting 3 88 CA TE Vitals Height 6-foot-5 Weight 250 pounds Hometown Inglewood, California Projected Position Tight End Class 2023 Twitter11
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers Wild Card Playoff schedule released

The 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round of this year’s playoffs. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium will be at 1:30pm Pacific Time on Saturday. San Francisco hosted the Seahawks in Week 2 of the regular season and downed them 27-7 in a game where they lost QB Trey Lance for the year.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

202K+
Followers
253K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy