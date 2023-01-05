Effective: 2023-01-09 21:10:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Quickly move away from the burn area only if it is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place and move to a second story or the highest location in your home to stay out of the path of fast-moving water and debris flows. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Los Angeles FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FISH AND MUCH OF BOBCAT BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT FOR EAST CENTRAL LOS ANGELES COUNTY At 910 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling over the Fish and much of the Bobcat Burn Scars. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. An automated rain gauge near the Fish burn scar reported a rate of 1.07 inch per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Local officials in the City of Duarte indicate that Mel Canyon will be closed and there is lots of muddy water in the roads. A life threatening debris flow is ongoing or may begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening debris flows in and around the Fish and much of Bobcat Burn Scars. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Mud, rock, and debris flows will impact drainages, roads, and residences in and directly below the burn area. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Acton, Mount Wilson, Glendora, Pasadena, San Dimas, Duarte, Pomona, La Verne, Angeles Crest Highway between Mount Wilson and Mount Waterman, Monrovia, Falling Springs, Sierra Madre, Azusa, Arcadia, Angeles Crest Highway between Mount Waterman and Wrightwood, Covina, Claremont, and Irwindale. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO