New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. McCollum is listed out due to rest purposes on the second leg of the back-to-back set. He'll likely return to his usual role Monday night versus Washington. For now, expect Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more work at the point.

WASHINGTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO