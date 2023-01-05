ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

Dr. Dre’s Legal Letter to Marjorie Taylor Greene Cites Copyright Law: “Stop Playing My Music”

The great rapper and headphone entrepreneur Dr. Dre has had it with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. He’s sent her a cease and desist letter to stop playing his music at her rallies and on social media. Dre joins a lot of other artists like the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen who’ve demanded politicians not use their music to endorse their campaigns and platforms. In this case, the song is “Still D.R.E.” You can read Dre’s letter here. The best line is: “One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with laws of our country.” I think he overestimates her understanding of anything.
TVLine

Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
The Guardian

The Creative Act by Rick Rubin review – life lessons from the bearded beat master

The co-founder of Def Jam Records and the man behind countless hits, from the Beastie Boys and Jay-Z to Neil Young, offers artistic wisdom that is both gnomic and pertinent. If Rick Rubin were to write a memoir, it would be quite a tale. The American super-producer co-founded the hip-hop label Def Jam from his college dormitory in the 1980s and produced early records for LL Cool J (the credit ran: “Reduced by Rick Rubin”) and the Beastie Boys.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy