The great rapper and headphone entrepreneur Dr. Dre has had it with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. He’s sent her a cease and desist letter to stop playing his music at her rallies and on social media. Dre joins a lot of other artists like the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen who’ve demanded politicians not use their music to endorse their campaigns and platforms. In this case, the song is “Still D.R.E.” You can read Dre’s letter here. The best line is: “One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with laws of our country.” I think he overestimates her understanding of anything.

8 HOURS AGO