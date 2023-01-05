Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
WLWT 5
Shooting investigation underway in Amelia, SR 132 closed at Crown Crossing Apts.
AMELIA, Ohio — Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Amelia. SR 132 closed at Culver Court. Use caution when approaching this area or seek an alternate route. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates,...
WLWT 5
Police responding to a crash on East Clifton Avenue in Over-the Rhine
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash on East Clifton Avenue in Over-the Rhine. injury status is unknown. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
Fight breaks out at Hard Rock Casino, police respond
Cincinnati police responded to a fight near Hard Rock Casino Saturday night. There were no injures as a result.
WLWT 5
Crews are on scene of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue at Baker Avenue
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue at Baker Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
Fox 19
Coroner on scene of shooting in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under investigation in Clermont County. Ohio 125 is shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice. The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of State Route 125...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to report of a crash on I-74 at Beekman Street
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash on I-74 near Beekman Street. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of a crash on Dudley Road in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Emergency crews have responded to a report of a crash on Dudley Road, at Turkeyfoot Road, in Edgewood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
Fox 19
Shooting investigation underway in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating a shooting right now in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton. Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice, he said. First responders were called to the shooting...
Fox 19
Deadly shooting in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a shooting in Clermont County, according to the sheriff’s office. Ohio 125 remains shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia for an undetermined amount of time while detectives investigate. The shooting was reported outside in the 1700 block of State...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 2900 block Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a crash on Dixie Highway in Fort Mitchell
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Fort Mitchell Avenue in Fort Mitchell. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WATCH: Deputies locate fatal shooting suspect outside Batavia Twp. tattoo shop
The sheriff's office said Michael Patrick Guilfoyle Jr. confessed to shooting 42-year-old Brian Wilson during a verbal dispute over money.
WLWT 5
Police investigating reported assault with injuries on Gest Street in Queensgate
CINCINNATI — Police investigating reported assault with injuries on Gest Street in Queensgate. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
Clermont County tattoo parlor owner shot dead in dispute over money, sheriff says
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County tattoo parlor owner was shot dead Sunday after a dispute over money turned violent and found outside laying on a busy road, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Brian M. Wilson, 42, of Batavia was pronounced dead at the scene at...
29-year-old driver killed in Lower Price Hill crash
A crash early Saturday morning at 1900 River Road killed 29-year-old Ladebra Sherman. Police said she lost control of her vehicle and struck a guard rail.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Bristol Road at Hogrefe Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Bristol Road at Hogrefe Road in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
1 man hospitalized, police investigating stabbing in Dayton
DAYTON — One man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in Dayton late Friday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 man in serious but stable condition after being stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Clark County. Police and medics were dispatched to the 2600 block of Greenbriar...
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn. Complainant says he was robbed of money and a cell phone. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was...
WLWT 5
2 injured following shooting in Roselawn, officials say
Two people are injured following an early morning shooting in Roselawn on Saturday. According to officials, it happened just after 5 a.m. on Reading Road near Summit Road. Cincinnati police say two people were hurt during an exchange of gunfire. Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WKRC
Police: Shots fired outside Florence Taco Bell over video game sale
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Shots rang out in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Florence after an altercation between two groups, police say. Officers were called to the restaurant on US 42 just after 6 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say multiple people had agreed to meet an unknown...
