KAKE TV
Retail business incubator program accepting applications again
A free program for small businesses in Wichita is yet again accepting applications for what its leaders call a unique opportunity. The Garages, a retail incubator program, gives retail-based businesses the chance to set up shop at Cleveland Corner near downtown, giving them the opportunity to grow. Its last two tenants, Mini Co. and GROW Giesen Plant Shop, have since moved on to their own permanent locations.
KAKE TV
How Scheels is hiring hundreds in tight labor market ahead of opening Wichita store July 1
Wichita Kan. (KAKE) - A mega-retailer with one of the most die-hard customer bases is coming to Wichita this summer. This is the Scheels in Overland Park, and minus the Ferris wheel, the company says the Wichita store will be very similar. On July 1, all of this will be a reality.
Wichita City Council member plans to challenge Sedgwick County commissioner in 2024
Jeff Blubaugh said he’s been “overwhelmed” by the number of people who wanted him to run for mayor, but he decided against it.
South Wichita park doesn’t need a half million dollars more planning. Just do it. | Opinion
City Hall should be able to convert former Clapp Golf Course into a park without a $530,000 consulting spend.
Mayor says more info needed on roller rink incident
Mayor says more info needed on roller rink incident
What Wichita can learn from a city that reinvented mental health crisis intervention
The Oregon city has received an influx of requests from outside communities looking to replicate its model.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
At the corner of Main and S Fifth St, you may have noticed a red and white sign displayed advertising Mi Casa Care Homes is now hiring. The home plus facility has hopes to open at the beginning of February, following the 2019 closing of Premiere Living by Warden. Monica...
KWCH.com
Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Javion Napier isn’t your typical 17-year-old. He runs his own hot dog stand and gives back to the Wichita community every chance he gets. Now, Javion said he has even bigger plans. Javion is a student at Wichita South High School. He currently works at...
wichitabyeb.com
The 13th street Riverside Cafe, closed since 2021, will reopen this week
It’s been closed since June of 2021, but starting this Thursday, Jan. 12, Riverside Cafe will reopen at 739 W. 13th Street. It was almost a year and a half ago when an early morning fire damaged the restaurant, causing them to close for an extended amount of time. Since then, construction and renovations in and around the building have caused delays in the re-opening.
kfdi.com
Three Sedgwick County commissioners sworn in for new terms in office
Sedgwick County commissioners are beginning the new year with three commissioners who are starting new terms in office. A swearing-in ceremony was held Sunday afternoon at the county offices in the Ruffin Building in downtown Wichita. District One Commissioner Pete Meitzner is starting his second term. He said there are...
Yoder Thrift Shop holding customer appreciation Saturday
YODER, Kan. — The Yoder Thrift Shop is holding a customer appreciation event on Saturday, Jan. 7. The event is to mark the milestone of the thrift shop returning $100,000 to the community in the past two years. According to Michell Yoder with the store they have helped the...
KWCH.com
Project could remove some of west Wichita from flood plain
Wichita State sophomore walk-on guard Melvion Flanagan is posting possibly the best walk-on season in Wichita State history - but the recent success is by no accident. Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community.
Chimney to blame for northeast Wichita house fire
A chimney caused a house fire in northeast Wichita Sunday night.
kfdi.com
Advisory issued for creek in Harvey County because of problems at wastewater plant
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a stream advisory for Slate Creek and the confluence of Slate Creek near Newton. The advisory was issued because of operation problems at a wastewater treatment plant operated by the City of Newton. Crews have been working to repair the problem.
KDHE issues stream advisory for Slate Creek and confluence of Sand Creek near Newton
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a stream advisory for Slate Creek near Newton.
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to west Wichita this year
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to the west side this year, and it’ll be familiar to Wichitans who already know its east-side counterpart.
Northwest Wichita garage damaged in fire
The Wichita Fire Department battled a fire in northwest Wichita early Sunday night.
McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals
MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at David’s Express
What has recently been a Tacos Lopez, Alejandro’s and then a Lalo’s Express is now David’s Express. The fast food Mexican restaurant with a similar menu to the previous tenants took over and opened in late December. ===========. 2110 N Maize Road, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67212.
KAKE TV
Wichita residents count their luck buying Mega Millions tickets
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Someone could become a multi-millionaire Friday night as the Mega Millions jackpot numbers were drawn. Here they are get your tickets out. The numbers were 3-20-46-59-63-13. The jackpot is up to 940 million dollars. Here is how Wichitans are handling lottery fever. “[I bought] 10, 20...
