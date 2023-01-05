A free program for small businesses in Wichita is yet again accepting applications for what its leaders call a unique opportunity. The Garages, a retail incubator program, gives retail-based businesses the chance to set up shop at Cleveland Corner near downtown, giving them the opportunity to grow. Its last two tenants, Mini Co. and GROW Giesen Plant Shop, have since moved on to their own permanent locations.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO