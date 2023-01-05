ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Retail business incubator program accepting applications again

A free program for small businesses in Wichita is yet again accepting applications for what its leaders call a unique opportunity. The Garages, a retail incubator program, gives retail-based businesses the chance to set up shop at Cleveland Corner near downtown, giving them the opportunity to grow. Its last two tenants, Mini Co. and GROW Giesen Plant Shop, have since moved on to their own permanent locations.
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

What’s New in Butler County?

At the corner of Main and S Fifth St, you may have noticed a red and white sign displayed advertising Mi Casa Care Homes is now hiring. The home plus facility has hopes to open at the beginning of February, following the 2019 closing of Premiere Living by Warden. Monica...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Javion Napier isn’t your typical 17-year-old. He runs his own hot dog stand and gives back to the Wichita community every chance he gets. Now, Javion said he has even bigger plans. Javion is a student at Wichita South High School. He currently works at...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The 13th street Riverside Cafe, closed since 2021, will reopen this week

It’s been closed since June of 2021, but starting this Thursday, Jan. 12, Riverside Cafe will reopen at 739 W. 13th Street. It was almost a year and a half ago when an early morning fire damaged the restaurant, causing them to close for an extended amount of time. Since then, construction and renovations in and around the building have caused delays in the re-opening.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Three Sedgwick County commissioners sworn in for new terms in office

Sedgwick County commissioners are beginning the new year with three commissioners who are starting new terms in office. A swearing-in ceremony was held Sunday afternoon at the county offices in the Ruffin Building in downtown Wichita. District One Commissioner Pete Meitzner is starting his second term. He said there are...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Yoder Thrift Shop holding customer appreciation Saturday

YODER, Kan. — The Yoder Thrift Shop is holding a customer appreciation event on Saturday, Jan. 7. The event is to mark the milestone of the thrift shop returning $100,000 to the community in the past two years. According to Michell Yoder with the store they have helped the...
YODER, KS
KWCH.com

Project could remove some of west Wichita from flood plain

WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals

MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
MCPHERSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at David’s Express

What has recently been a Tacos Lopez, Alejandro’s and then a Lalo’s Express is now David’s Express. The fast food Mexican restaurant with a similar menu to the previous tenants took over and opened in late December. ===========. 2110 N Maize Road, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67212.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita residents count their luck buying Mega Millions tickets

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Someone could become a multi-millionaire Friday night as the Mega Millions jackpot numbers were drawn. Here they are get your tickets out. The numbers were 3-20-46-59-63-13. The jackpot is up to 940 million dollars. Here is how Wichitans are handling lottery fever. “[I bought] 10, 20...
WICHITA, KS

