Pennsylvania State

Bryan Kohberger received death threat from fellow inmate in Pennsylvania jail, report claims

By Andrew Buncombe
The Independent
 4 days ago

The suspect in the murder of four college students received a death threat from another prisoner who yelled “F*** you - I’m going to kill you”, according to a new report.

The NewsNation report said 28-year Bryan Kohberger was subjected to to the threat while he was being held in Pennsylvania, before being transferred to Idaho where he faces four murder charges.

When the threat was made, Mr Kohberger was behind a glass screen as part of his protective custody arrangements, and apparently did not respond.

Journalist Ashleigh Banfield of NewsNation told viewers about a series of details during the four or five days that the criminology student was held at Monroe County Correctional facility before he was moved to Idaho where he is set to stand trial.

Ms Banfield said contrary to one report, Mr Kohberger had not shouted or screamed during his time in the Pennsylvania jail. That had been the behaviour of another man being held there, she said.

By contrast, Mr Kohberger had been a “model” prisoner. She said her sources said he did not pray or cry or appear upset.

“It seemed as though he slept most of the time. He wasn’t loud. And he was not mean,” she said.

At one point he was asked why he had done the crimes he is charged with, and he said he had done nothing.

Asked why he had gone to Idaho, he reportedly said: “Because the shopping there is better”.

Ms Banfield added: “There’s one other thing that happened - another inmate came through that inmate intake area and yelled at him, gave him the finger and yelled at him ‘F you’ - I’m going to kill you. That’s what another inmate yelled at him - ‘F you. I’m going to kill you’.”

She said: “And of course Bryan Kohberger, was behind the glass cell door and didn’t have any response that we know of at that point.”

The alleged detail emerged as Mr Kohberger appeared appeared in an Idaho court on Wednesday to face four charges of first-degree murder. He did not enter a plea and was ordered to be held without bail.

Officials released an arrest affidavit document that showed the DNA of the man accused of killing the four University of Idaho students last November was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene.

The Associated Press pointed out that investigators have not yet made public statements about a possible motive, or whether any weapons has been found.

It also remains unclear whether they believe Mr Kohberger knew any of the victims -  Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin.

Comments / 50

ApocalypseNow
3d ago

now we're talkin !!! I dont think Kaylees dad wants to put up with this freak any longer ; hope he puts a contract out on Killburger .

Reply(3)
12
ApocalypseNow
3d ago

this guy is very low on the jail totem pole . A cowardly killer who sneaks up on vulnerable women and then butchers them . And now he hides behind his PC status which most inmates call Punk City bc its the lowest , most cowardly setting in any jail . He can still be got at though , its just trickier . Im sure people are gunning for him and thats a nice feeling . Hope hes wetting himself with fear all day , every day . If hes convicted , i really could throw the switch on this piece of garbage , and sleep like a baby at night .

Reply
6
Pulp Fiction
4d ago

Model prisoner? Only been in prison for two days and just killed four people.

Reply(11)
15
Related
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
MOSCOW, ID
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Vice

Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break

A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
The Independent

Comments / 0

