King Charles III will maintain this 700-year-old coronation tradition

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

King Charles III will keep 700-year-old coronation tradition going, with a call-out for people to attend on 6 May if they are related to someone who took part in a past ceremony.

Anyone whose ancester took part in a historical ceremony will be permitted to apply to carry out similar duties in this year’s event.

Most applications are expected to come from peers or Church of England dioceses.

The Coronation Claims Office will decide who the successful entrants will be.

