ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 43

Luv Givin My Opinion
4d ago

What good is a Kentucky cannibus card if you can't get it filled in Kentucky and surrounding states where it's medically legal does not recognize the Kentucky card? 🤔 The way I understand it, you have to drive to Michigan or Illinois, where it's legal to buy anyway. Exactly how did this help Kentuckian?

Reply(12)
14
James Edward Pittman
3d ago

people be weary this executive order is not law no policy,rule,order,mandate ect...remember one thing folks if it doesn't come through the legislative branch then it doesn't have lawful stants against law

Reply
4
Related
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky politicians of both parties patting themselves on the back for state surplus

FRANKFORT — I’ll say this for the pleasant delusion that has settled over the Capitol like Kentucky River fog: It’s bipartisan.  Politicians on both sides of the aisle appear convinced that their virtuous policies and economic acumen account for state government’s record-high revenue surplus. No one gives credit where credit is due — to the […] The post Kentucky politicians of both parties patting themselves on the back for state surplus appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties

FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

New Kentucky chief justice to be sworn in

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court is recognizing its newest members and swearing in a new chief justice on Monday. The newly elected Chief Justice Laurance Vanmeter will take his oath, stepping into his leadership position. The court will also welcome new associate justices Angela McCormick Bisig and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky Blood Center asking for blood donations during National Blood Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Blood Center is hoping the start of the year will help encourage people to donate blood. January is also National Blood Month. Eric Lindsey with KBC said typically December is a low month for donations with the holidays and January serves as a good opportunity as people set New Year's resolutions.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community

PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
PADUCAH, KY
WBKO

Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are heading home Friday after wrapping up the first part of the 2023 session of the General Assembly. When they come back in February, many issues remain to be resolved, including income tax reductions, possible legislation to allow medical marijuana, sports betting, reforms to juvenile justice and tweaks to the state budget.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of vehicle voucher scam

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transporation Cabinet is warning about a vehicle “voucher” scam making rounds. The scam involves a fake check for “money” to go toward a vehicle’s registration. The check shows a record ID number, an expiration date, a dollar amount...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky

FRANKFORT — Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams closed the door to the elections office at 4 p.m. Friday, signaling an end for candidates to file for Kentucky’s 2023 elections.  No big surprises emerged in the 12-candidate Republican race for governor, although former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin created some suspense by hinting on Twitter that […] The post Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Bevin teases another run for governor, then walks out of the Capitol

Former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin teased another run for the commonwealth's top office but left the Capitol without filing. Bevin insinuated the possibility of another run on the final day to file for the May primary, leading a large media contingent to camp out near the Secretary of State's office, even leading Secretary Adams to set up a table so the assembled could "grab their popcorn."
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days

Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more? Instead of tackling the dilemmas of our age, […] The post Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy