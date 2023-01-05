Read full article on original website
Luv Givin My Opinion
4d ago
What good is a Kentucky cannibus card if you can't get it filled in Kentucky and surrounding states where it's medically legal does not recognize the Kentucky card? 🤔 The way I understand it, you have to drive to Michigan or Illinois, where it's legal to buy anyway. Exactly how did this help Kentuckian?
Reply(12)
14
James Edward Pittman
3d ago
people be weary this executive order is not law no policy,rule,order,mandate ect...remember one thing folks if it doesn't come through the legislative branch then it doesn't have lawful stants against law
Reply
4
Related
Like Executive Order, ‘Palm Cards’ Guiding Law Enforcement On Kentucky Medical Marijuana Vague
Without any standardized documentation, some worry that people will fabricate documents to smuggle marijuana into Kentucky.
Kentucky politicians of both parties patting themselves on the back for state surplus
FRANKFORT — I’ll say this for the pleasant delusion that has settled over the Capitol like Kentucky River fog: It’s bipartisan. Politicians on both sides of the aisle appear convinced that their virtuous policies and economic acumen account for state government’s record-high revenue surplus. No one gives credit where credit is due — to the […] The post Kentucky politicians of both parties patting themselves on the back for state surplus appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
14news.com
Lawsuit settlement checks arriving for Hoosiers who bought from certain car dealers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our NBC sister station, WTHR, reports thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit alleging that dozens of Indiana auto dealerships charged excessive document fees. WTHR reports the...
Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices
Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years.
wpsdlocal6.com
LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties
FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
New Kentucky chief justice to be sworn in
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court is recognizing its newest members and swearing in a new chief justice on Monday. The newly elected Chief Justice Laurance Vanmeter will take his oath, stepping into his leadership position. The court will also welcome new associate justices Angela McCormick Bisig and...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Blood Center asking for blood donations during National Blood Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Blood Center is hoping the start of the year will help encourage people to donate blood. January is also National Blood Month. Eric Lindsey with KBC said typically December is a low month for donations with the holidays and January serves as a good opportunity as people set New Year's resolutions.
wpsdlocal6.com
Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community
PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
Jason Bailey: Regressive Kentucky laws are bringing back the bad old days for the Commonwealth
Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more?. Instead of tackling...
WBKO
Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are heading home Friday after wrapping up the first part of the 2023 session of the General Assembly. When they come back in February, many issues remain to be resolved, including income tax reductions, possible legislation to allow medical marijuana, sports betting, reforms to juvenile justice and tweaks to the state budget.
Republican, Democratic candidates for Kentucky attorney general race set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The race for Kentucky's attorney general position has been set. The Republican candidate is Russell Coleman. He served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky from 2017 to 2021. "As the next Attorney General, I will stand up for law enforcement and keep...
KCTV 5
Missouri makes personal marijuana cultivation applications available to the public
All eyes are focused on the storm system that might impact part of the weekend. Advent Health Shawnee Mission tower gets $30 million overhaul. Advent Health Shawnee Mission is getting ready to cut the ribbon on a $30 million dollar renovation that's been decades in the making. Millions at stake...
wymt.com
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
WTVQ
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of vehicle voucher scam
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transporation Cabinet is warning about a vehicle “voucher” scam making rounds. The scam involves a fake check for “money” to go toward a vehicle’s registration. The check shows a record ID number, an expiration date, a dollar amount...
Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky
FRANKFORT — Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams closed the door to the elections office at 4 p.m. Friday, signaling an end for candidates to file for Kentucky’s 2023 elections. No big surprises emerged in the 12-candidate Republican race for governor, although former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin created some suspense by hinting on Twitter that […] The post Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
2023 Kentucky General Assembly session a short one for Senator Ralph Alvarado
Winchester doctor Ralph Alvarado is concluding his current time in the Kentucky General Assembly Friday. Alvarado will take on a new role as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health in mid-January.
westkentuckystar.com
Bevin teases another run for governor, then walks out of the Capitol
Former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin teased another run for the commonwealth's top office but left the Capitol without filing. Bevin insinuated the possibility of another run on the final day to file for the May primary, leading a large media contingent to camp out near the Secretary of State's office, even leading Secretary Adams to set up a table so the assembled could "grab their popcorn."
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Governor Calls On Lawmakers To Pass Medical Marijuana Legalization ‘This Session’ In Annual Speech
The governor of Kentucky used his State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday to call on the legislature to legalize medical marijuana “this session,” saying that it’s an essential reform for the state to make sure it is “treating people right.”. “Far too many Kentuckians are...
WTHR
Yes, checks now arriving in Indiana mailboxes for an auto dealer document fee lawsuit settlement are real
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit involving document fees charged by auto dealers, and 13News viewers contacted VERIFY to ask if they should cash the checks – or if they are part of a scam.
Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days
Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more? Instead of tackling the dilemmas of our age, […] The post Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Comments / 43