ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

LA County records nearly 5,200 new COVID cases, 61 deaths

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County logged nearly 5,200 new COVID-19 infections during a three-day period ending Monday, along with 61 more virus- related deaths. Thousands of kids returned to Los Angeles Unified School District campuses Monday following the winter break. LA County remains in the federal government's...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Street takeover draws hundreds outside of LA mall as LAPD Chief Michael Moore seeks second term

LOS ANGELES – Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by ABC7 showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames in an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Former Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia sworn into U.S. House

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Saturday is officially the first openly LGBTQ+ immigrant to serve in Congress. Garcia was sworn into the House of Representatives early Saturday Washington time, four days later than scheduled because Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, was unable to get the necessary number of votes needed to be elected speaker until the 15th ballot early Saturday.
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Street takeover draws hundreds outside Beverly Center in West LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by local media showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames at an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Los Angeles Thai Restaurant Chain Fined $1.65 Million for Wage Theft and Denial of Overtime Pay

The U.S. Department of Labor recently recovered $1.65 million in back wages and liquidated damages from Prapai Boonyindee, the owner of the Thai restaurant chain Ocha Classic (six locations) and Thai-Chinese restaurant Vim in Panorama City. Boonyindee denied 83 workers overtime wages and kept false pay records in an attempt to hide the wage theft; both actions violate the Fair Labor Standards Act. According to a press release, Boonyindee was fined $62,167 for the “willful nature” of his violations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

City Warns Of Upcoming Changes To Residential Waste, Recycle Collection

The City of Santa Clarita is preparing residents for upcoming changes to residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023.  With the City’s current agreement with Waste Management set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance

A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
RIVERSIDE, CA
New York Post

Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff

The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3 shot, 1 fatally, near Hollywood Walk of Fame

One man was killed and two others were wounded after a gunman opened fire just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Saturday morning. Three men in their early-to-mid 30s were struck as they exited a building near Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue at 1:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. All […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy