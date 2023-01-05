Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Diana Jenkins Quits RHOBH to 'Focus' on PregnancyAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
spectrumnews1.com
LA County records nearly 5,200 new COVID cases, 61 deaths
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County logged nearly 5,200 new COVID-19 infections during a three-day period ending Monday, along with 61 more virus- related deaths. Thousands of kids returned to Los Angeles Unified School District campuses Monday following the winter break. LA County remains in the federal government's...
2urbangirls.com
Street takeover draws hundreds outside of LA mall as LAPD Chief Michael Moore seeks second term
LOS ANGELES – Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by ABC7 showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames in an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia sworn into U.S. House
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Saturday is officially the first openly LGBTQ+ immigrant to serve in Congress. Garcia was sworn into the House of Representatives early Saturday Washington time, four days later than scheduled because Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, was unable to get the necessary number of votes needed to be elected speaker until the 15th ballot early Saturday.
spectrumnews1.com
Street takeover draws hundreds outside Beverly Center in West LA
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by local media showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames at an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
californiaglobe.com
Projected LA County Mask Mandate Date Passes With No Implementation
A January 5th Indoor Mask Mandate prediction by the LA County Department of Public Health passed by on Thursday, with many now doubtful that such a mandate could return as COVID-19 rates in the County have stabilized in the past month. New statistics released by the Los Angeles County Department...
spectrumnews1.com
Former LA County fire captain seeks retirement badge in revised suit
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain — who sued the county, alleging he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — has expanded his lawsuit to seek his retirement badge.
SigAlert issued after propane truck overturns on 110 Freeway in downtown L.A.
A SigAlert was issued Monday morning after a propane truck overturned along the northbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. near the eastbound connector to the 10 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The tank, which was carrying around 9,000 gallons of propane, was disconnected from the […]
L.A. County hospital seeks help identifying unknown patients
A hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify two unknown patients who were found in Los Angeles County. The St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood released images of the patients, hoping someone may recognize them. The first patient is a woman who is about 44 years old. She was found at 1202 E. […]
Eater
Los Angeles Thai Restaurant Chain Fined $1.65 Million for Wage Theft and Denial of Overtime Pay
The U.S. Department of Labor recently recovered $1.65 million in back wages and liquidated damages from Prapai Boonyindee, the owner of the Thai restaurant chain Ocha Classic (six locations) and Thai-Chinese restaurant Vim in Panorama City. Boonyindee denied 83 workers overtime wages and kept false pay records in an attempt to hide the wage theft; both actions violate the Fair Labor Standards Act. According to a press release, Boonyindee was fined $62,167 for the “willful nature” of his violations.
foxla.com
Family of LAPD shooting victim wants body camera video released
Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. His family is demanding the department release the body camera footage.
City Warns Of Upcoming Changes To Residential Waste, Recycle Collection
The City of Santa Clarita is preparing residents for upcoming changes to residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023. With the City’s current agreement with Waste Management set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the ...
Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance
A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
theavtimes.com
Palmdale man sentenced to life in prison for 1993 fire that killed 10 in Los Angeles
A 49-year-old Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in Los Angeles, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 6, to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ramiro Alberto...
Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff
The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
Laist.com
California Is In A State Of Emergency. Here’s What LA Can Expect From The Storm
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Los...
Big waves pummel coastline, force Seal Beach pier closure in aftermath of storm
Massive waves were pounding the beaches of Southern California on Friday and tore off chunks of wood from the Seal Beach Pier.
LA Man Prison Bound for Creating Card Skimming Devices Used at SoCal Gas Stations
A Los Angeles County man was sentenced Friday to more than three years in federal prison for building card skimmers that were secretly installed at gas pumps throughout Southern California in order to steal financial information. Robert Fichidzhyan, 40, of North Hollywood, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court to...
Body cam footage shows viral traffic stop involving rapper in South Los Angeles
Body cam footage was released on Friday of a traffic stop involving a rapper in South Los Angeles that has gone viral on social media. The video shows a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy threatening to shoot the unarmed driver while he was sitting inside his car in Gardena on Dec. 31. The man involved […]
3 shot, 1 fatally, near Hollywood Walk of Fame
One man was killed and two others were wounded after a gunman opened fire just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Saturday morning. Three men in their early-to-mid 30s were struck as they exited a building near Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue at 1:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. All […]
