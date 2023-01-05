We are a group of current and former players of the Virginia Tech Women’s Soccer Program. But we are so much more than that. We are teachers, physicians, nurses, professional athletes, moms, engineers, lawyers, corporate leaders, scientists and much more. And we firmly stand with our Coach, Charles “Chugger” Adair, against what we believe are baseless allegations made against him. We have spent countless hours training, traveling and playing under his leadership and are devastated and appalled to see his character and integrity severely impugned.

22 HOURS AGO