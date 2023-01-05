Read full article on original website
LeBron James scores 37 points, Lakers beat Kings 136-134
LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory
Yardbarker
Ja Morant pushes for Knicks’ Jericho Sims inclusion in All-Star Slam Dunk contest
New York Knicks‘ high-flying reserve center Jericho Sims has a big fan in Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Morant pushed for Sims’ inclusion in the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest after news broke out that Houston’s Kenyon Martin, Jr. has committed to joining the competition. So far,...
2 best trades Pistons must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
Nobody expected much from the Detroit Pistons this season. The bar was set quite low for this team, with most assuming they’d continue tanking for a shot at another marquee rookie in 2023. Well, so far, so good. The Pistons currently tote an 11-31 win-loss record. That’s good enough for last in their division and the entire Eastern Conference. Needless to say, the Pistons will likely continue down this road. As such, stocking up on assets or young players would seem like pretty good moves for them in the coming weeks. Here we will look at the two best trades the Detroit Pistons must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Mavs’ Tim Hardaway Jr. Trade is ‘Essentially Up to Cavs’
Tim Hardaway Jr. has turned his season around lately after a slow start. However, he might not remain with the Dallas Mavericks between now and the February 9 trade deadline.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 8: Philadelphia 76ers Defeat Pistons with Triple-Double from James Harden
In the absence of Sixers star Joel Embiid, James Harden took control with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Detroit Pistons. Philadelphia’s frontcourt had the majority of the scoring but Harden and Tyrese Maxey led the way with a combined 43 points. OTHERS:. -Indiana Pacers center...
FOX Sports
Grizzlies, without Morant, beat Jazz, extend win streak to 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morant was...
FOX Sports
Oklahoma City visits Miami on 5-game road skid
Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (21-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hits the road against Miami looking to end its five-game road slide. The Heat have gone 11-9 at home. Miami has a 5-5 record in games decided by...
NBA
Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) out due to injury vs. Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies played Sunday’s home game against the Utah Jazz without star guard Ja Morant, who missed his sixth game of the season due to right thigh soreness, the team announced pregame. Tyus Jones, the Grizzlies’ top backup point guard, took Morant’s place in the lineup and finished...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 7, 2023
New Orleans opens a five-game road trip Saturday in Dallas at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage of Game 2 of a weekend back-to-back begins on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM at 6:30. We’ll have a Behind the Numbers preview and Saturday’s updated Pelicans injury report this morning and early afternoon, respectively, on Pelicans.com.
NBA
Second-Quarter Surge Lifts Thunder
Dallas threw the first punch against the Thunder on Sunday night, but the Thunder didn’t flinch. Playing without Luka Dončić, the Mavericks took control behind a flurry of 3-pointers to take an 11-point lead but OKC quickly rallied with a run of its own thanks to some high-level shot making and physical defense. By out-scoring Dallas by 15 in the second quarter, the Thunder evened the scales of the ball game and ultimately walked away with a 120-109 victory.
Yardbarker
Suns Reportedly Showed Interest in Kelly Oubre Jr.
At this point, the Phoenix Suns might just take any help possible. Things are beginning to slide for a Suns team that has lost their previous eight-of-nine games and are still without the likes of Devin Booker and Cam Johnson with Chris Paul and Cam Payne joining the injury report, too.
NBA
CJ McCollum off the injury report ahead of Monday game in Washington
New Orleans released its official injury report Sunday afternoon. After a multitude of players were listed against Dallas, the Pelicans shortened their list for their trip to Washington. CJ McCollum has been taken off the report, while Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) is listed as probable. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.08.2023
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 126 Utah 118 (Bulls: 19-21, 11-9 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 36pts. Utah: Markkanen: 28 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 16. Utah: Vanderbilt: 14. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan : 7. Utah: Clarkson: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Zach LaVine with 36 points...
NBA
PODCAST » Rookies And Rough Fourth Quarters on The Brief Case
Greetings from North Portland. With the Trail Blazers set to spend almost all of the remainder of January at home after returning from an 0-3 trip, it seemed like a good time to record the 16th edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to below... Topics...
FOX Sports
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past banged-up Suns 112-98
PHOENIX (AP) — Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell both scored 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away late to beat the banged-up Phoenix Suns 112-98 on Sunday night. The Cavaliers won for the fourth time in five games. It's the second time this week the Cavs have topped...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Spurs
San Antonio Spurs (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is currently 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 12-10 against Western...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs. Hornets
Sunday, Jan. 8 at 5:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After the most recent victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana Pacers veteran center Myles Turner called the energy at home this season “terrific.”. Turner also added it’s the loudest he’s heard the Indianapolis arena, consistently, since the organization drafted him...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Celtics (01.09.2023)
The Chicago Bulls (19-21), winners of three straight, make a return visit to Beantown to take on the East leading Boston Celtics (28-12), completing the season series between the longtime rivals. So far, the Bulls have won two of three against the Cs, both at home. In the most recent meeting at the United Center in late November, DeMar DeRozan and Boston’s Jayson Tatum each pumped out 28 points, but Chicago came out on top, 121-107, to snap a Celtics nine-game winning streak.
Pistons' Jalen Duren a Game-Time Decision vs. 76ers
The Detroit Pistons may have to get past an Eastern Conference powerhouse without their starting center. Ky Carlin reports that Jalen Duren is a game-time decision against the Philadelphia 76ers due to an ankle injury. Duren is flourishing early in his NBA career. The rookie center has moved into the...
NBA
Pistons enduring painful lesson: preventing leaks from becoming ruptures
One of the characteristics that most defined the Bad Boys was the ability to turn games their way with a dominant two- or three-minute stretch. Against teams they should beat, Chuck Daly’s Pistons would probably spend 40 or more minutes every night volleying on even terms but win comfortably anyway because they’d close a quarter with a 15-2 run or some such thing.
