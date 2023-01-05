Nobody expected much from the Detroit Pistons this season. The bar was set quite low for this team, with most assuming they’d continue tanking for a shot at another marquee rookie in 2023. Well, so far, so good. The Pistons currently tote an 11-31 win-loss record. That’s good enough for last in their division and the entire Eastern Conference. Needless to say, the Pistons will likely continue down this road. As such, stocking up on assets or young players would seem like pretty good moves for them in the coming weeks. Here we will look at the two best trades the Detroit Pistons must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO