ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Pistons must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

Nobody expected much from the Detroit Pistons this season. The bar was set quite low for this team, with most assuming they’d continue tanking for a shot at another marquee rookie in 2023. Well, so far, so good. The Pistons currently tote an 11-31 win-loss record. That’s good enough for last in their division and the entire Eastern Conference. Needless to say, the Pistons will likely continue down this road. As such, stocking up on assets or young players would seem like pretty good moves for them in the coming weeks. Here we will look at the two best trades the Detroit Pistons must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Grizzlies, without Morant, beat Jazz, extend win streak to 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morant was...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Oklahoma City visits Miami on 5-game road skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (21-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hits the road against Miami looking to end its five-game road slide. The Heat have gone 11-9 at home. Miami has a 5-5 record in games decided by...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) out due to injury vs. Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies played Sunday’s home game against the Utah Jazz without star guard Ja Morant, who missed his sixth game of the season due to right thigh soreness, the team announced pregame. Tyus Jones, the Grizzlies’ top backup point guard, took Morant’s place in the lineup and finished...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 7, 2023

New Orleans opens a five-game road trip Saturday in Dallas at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage of Game 2 of a weekend back-to-back begins on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM at 6:30. We’ll have a Behind the Numbers preview and Saturday’s updated Pelicans injury report this morning and early afternoon, respectively, on Pelicans.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Second-Quarter Surge Lifts Thunder

Dallas threw the first punch against the Thunder on Sunday night, but the Thunder didn’t flinch. Playing without Luka Dončić, the Mavericks took control behind a flurry of 3-pointers to take an 11-point lead but OKC quickly rallied with a run of its own thanks to some high-level shot making and physical defense. By out-scoring Dallas by 15 in the second quarter, the Thunder evened the scales of the ball game and ultimately walked away with a 120-109 victory.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Suns Reportedly Showed Interest in Kelly Oubre Jr.

At this point, the Phoenix Suns might just take any help possible. Things are beginning to slide for a Suns team that has lost their previous eight-of-nine games and are still without the likes of Devin Booker and Cam Johnson with Chris Paul and Cam Payne joining the injury report, too.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

CJ McCollum off the injury report ahead of Monday game in Washington

New Orleans released its official injury report Sunday afternoon. After a multitude of players were listed against Dallas, the Pelicans shortened their list for their trip to Washington. CJ McCollum has been taken off the report, while Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) is listed as probable. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 01.08.2023

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 126 Utah 118 (Bulls: 19-21, 11-9 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 36pts. Utah: Markkanen: 28 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 16. Utah: Vanderbilt: 14. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan : 7. Utah: Clarkson: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Zach LaVine with 36 points...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

PODCAST » Rookies And Rough Fourth Quarters on The Brief Case

Greetings from North Portland. With the Trail Blazers set to spend almost all of the remainder of January at home after returning from an 0-3 trip, it seemed like a good time to record the 16th edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to below... Topics...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past banged-up Suns 112-98

PHOENIX (AP) — Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell both scored 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away late to beat the banged-up Phoenix Suns 112-98 on Sunday night. The Cavaliers won for the fourth time in five games. It's the second time this week the Cavs have topped...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is currently 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 12-10 against Western...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers vs. Hornets

Sunday, Jan. 8 at 5:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After the most recent victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana Pacers veteran center Myles Turner called the energy at home this season “terrific.”. Turner also added it’s the loudest he’s heard the Indianapolis arena, consistently, since the organization drafted him...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls at Celtics (01.09.2023)

The Chicago Bulls (19-21), winners of three straight, make a return visit to Beantown to take on the East leading Boston Celtics (28-12), completing the season series between the longtime rivals. So far, the Bulls have won two of three against the Cs, both at home. In the most recent meeting at the United Center in late November, DeMar DeRozan and Boston’s Jayson Tatum each pumped out 28 points, but Chicago came out on top, 121-107, to snap a Celtics nine-game winning streak.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Pistons' Jalen Duren a Game-Time Decision vs. 76ers

The Detroit Pistons may have to get past an Eastern Conference powerhouse without their starting center. Ky Carlin reports that Jalen Duren is a game-time decision against the Philadelphia 76ers due to an ankle injury. Duren is flourishing early in his NBA career. The rookie center has moved into the...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Pistons enduring painful lesson: preventing leaks from becoming ruptures

One of the characteristics that most defined the Bad Boys was the ability to turn games their way with a dominant two- or three-minute stretch. Against teams they should beat, Chuck Daly’s Pistons would probably spend 40 or more minutes every night volleying on even terms but win comfortably anyway because they’d close a quarter with a 15-2 run or some such thing.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy