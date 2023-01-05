TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (1/5/23) – 2023 Disney Parks Preview, The Fan-ly Feud, The Importance of Cleanliness & Theme at Disney World

A lobby refurbishment has begun at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, as crews aim to refresh the turn-of-the-century theming with “light and airy touches”. Walls have been erected within the lobby as work begins on the refurbishment. The planned refresh, which is expected to also include guest rooms, was announced in the spring of 2022. A barricade within the central section of the Guest Services Counter reads, “Please pardon our appearance. This area is being refurbished for your future enjoyment”.

3 HOURS AGO