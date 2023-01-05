ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (1/5/23) – 2023 Disney Parks Preview, The Fan-ly Feud, The Importance of Cleanliness & Theme at Disney World

By Tom Corless
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Magic Key Holder Exclusive Disney100 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Collectible Print Now Available at Disneyland Park for a Limited Time

Today the Disneyland Magic Key Instagram page posted an image of a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse collectible print now available at Disneyland Park for a limited time. The print, which is available now through January 18, features Mickey and Minnie Mouse, stylized like the most recent Mickey Mouse cartoons and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction, holding hands as they head towards Sleeping Beauty Castle.
PHOTOS: Lobby Refurbishment Begins at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

A lobby refurbishment has begun at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, as crews aim to refresh the turn-of-the-century theming with “light and airy touches”. Walls have been erected within the lobby as work begins on the refurbishment. The planned refresh, which is expected to also include guest rooms, was announced in the spring of 2022. A barricade within the central section of the Guest Services Counter reads, “Please pardon our appearance. This area is being refurbished for your future enjoyment”.
Character Performer Auditions Return to the Disney College Program

Disney has announced that Character Performer Auditions are returning to the Disney College Program. “Character performers bring beloved Disney characters to life throughout Walt Disney World Resort, and now, once again, Disney College Program participants will be part of this magic beginning in the fall 2023 season,” states the Life at Disney webpage.
Jerrod Maruyama Shares Figment Art, Ashley Taylor and More Artists Share First Look at 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Pieces

More artists have shared sneak peeks at the pieces they will have available during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Jerrod Maruyama shared a look at “Spark of Imagination” featuring Figment in his many different outfits over the years Maruyama will be at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts from February 10 through 14 at the Odyssey Pavilion.
New Disney100 Plates, Cups, and Popcorn Boxes Debut at Disneyland

As the Disney100 celebration prepares to kick off around Disneyland Resort, we already have some of the new food specially created for the celebration. And with new food also comes new themed containers! So let’s take a look at the new containers for the 100 Years of Wonder celebration around Disneyland.
New ‘Toy Story’ Bo Peep and Woody Loungefly Mini Backpack at Walt Disney World

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a Loungefly mini backpack honoring Pixar’s oldest couple, Bo Peep and Woody. We found this new Loungefly in Beverly Sunset Shop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Bo Peep and Woody Loungefly Mini Backpack – $75. The backpack is mainly light blue with white...
NEW Reversible Frankenstein Lanyard at Universal Orlando Resort

Keep Halloween Horror Nights near your heart all year long with a new lanyard featuring Frankenstein’s Monster and the Bride of Frankenstein. It’s available alongside other classic monsters merchandise in Five & Dime at Universal Studios Florida. Frankenstein Lanyard – $13. The lanyard is reversible. One side...
ORLANDO, FL
Cast Member Union Recommends Rejecting Disney’s $1 Pay Raise Offer

The Services Trades Council Union, the union representing more than 42,000 Cast Members at Walt Disney World, has recommended its members reject an offer of $1 per year pay rise from Disney, who claimed at the time it was “their best offer.”. Negotiations over the contract, which expired in...
ORLANDO, FL
Disney Cruise Line Pixar Day at Sea Introduces Edna Mode and Mrs. Incredible Face Characters

Disney Cruise Line Pixar Day at Sea, which began sailings on January 7, has introduced Edna and Mrs. Incredible face characters for the first time. Instagram user Disneylists_com shared the photo below showing the new face characters. Previous previews from Disney showed the traditional costumed characters. In the past, whenever...
NEW Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Collection Ornament Debuts

As the final months of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary begin to wind down, one final collection to celebrate this milestone, has debuted. The Grand Finale Collection is just that, grand! We found this 50th Anniversary Grand Finale ornament at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World 50th...
PHOTOS: Height Requirement and Restroom Signs Added to TRON Lightcycle / Run

With the opening of TRON Lightcycle/Run at the Magic Kingdom rumored to be sometime in early April, we went to check out its progress. While riding the Walt Disney World Railroad today, we noticed a height requirement sign added. This new sign, which has been recently added to the ride’s...
New Beaded Minnie Mouse Ear Hat at Disneyland Resort

A new purple Minnie Mouse ear hat with a beaded bow and ears is now available at Disneyland Resort. The actual ear hat is light blue/purple. The bow is made out of darker purple beads. Tiny purple, blue, and yellow beads make polka-dots and Mickey heads on the ears. The...

