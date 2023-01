It was move-in day for several members of the Arizona Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class this past weekend. With the spring semester at the UA — and spring ball — on the horizon, the Wildcats are officially preparing for the '23 season after finishing Year 2 of the Jedd Fisch regime with a 5-7 record, which included a marquee victory over No. 12 UCLA and winning the Territorial Cup for the first time since 2016.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO