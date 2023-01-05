The Sabres needed time to process what had happened to Damar Hamlin.

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres were back at practice on Thursday relieved from the positive news tweeted out by the Buffalo Bills about Damar Hamlin.

Before their game with the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, the team met in the morning to talk about their emotions about what happened to Hamlin. Don Granato said, “We collective sat and we don’t know how everybody is going to feel when they see what happened to Damar and you think about his family and the team and you think of your own vulnerabilities, so we have taken a lot of pride in open dialog and players be able to share how they feel about things with us.”

Granato knew going into the game on Tuesday, all that was on the player's minds because there’s such a deep care for each other and the community that they’re in.

Granato has been a head coach for almost 30 years, so he’s seen a lot. He knows Sean McDermott and saw on TV the coach going through all this in real time. He thought about it a lot, “In some respects I can imagine it and others, no I can’t imagine. It’s the intensity and the immenseness, no I can’t imagine all of that.

“As coaches you’re in situations where you’re supposed to be this leader and the culture is this is the head coach and never vulnerable and all knowledgeable and these are situations where everyone feels vulnerable in situations like this, but I do know enough about Sean and the leadership there that the culture there is ready for stress well and I’ve been around coach McDermott enough to see that.”

Coaches have changed and coaches are more willing than they were in the past to show their feelings. Granato said if you’re not real with your players, you're not going to be able to get them to follow you, “When I started coaching, you couldn’t be vulnerable and you team would react differently now in the world we live in today, and you’re in the position of authority as a head coach of a team, if you act like you’re not vulnerable, I don’t think your players will trust you and it’s OK to be vulnerable.”

As the captain of the team, Kyle Okposo wanted to be the first to speak on Thursday about Hamlin and his teammates. Okposo is one of the finest leaders, I’ve been fortunate to be around in my career. The players had heard about the good news on Hamline because the Bills tweet on the subject was up on the video screen in the locker-room. He said, “It’s great to see a positive update and I just think sports is woven into the fabric of our society and it has such a major impact on a lot of people’s lives and at times, you can forget that there’s human beings in the sport and to have something like this happen on one of the nation’s biggest stages is scary and it had me personally kind of thinking about a lot of things and about different times where I’ve seen situations similar and it puts a little bit of doubt in your head and it causes a little bit of fear, a little bit of anxiety and we have a team that’s willing to talk about all those things and we did that together as a group.”

Many of the Sabres are friends with the Bills. They go to each other’s games, they’re in the locker-room afterwards and Okposo said, “Yes, when something like this impacts people that are close to you, it’s a scary thing and you just feel for those people and I’ve tried to respect their privacy, so you just send them your best and hope they can heal from this.”

As this played out on national television, the raw emotion and how scared the players were for their fallen brother was there for all to see. Okposo said it had to be so difficult for them, “To watch a teammate, somebody that you spend almost every day with, I can’t imagine the emotional trauma, I mean you could see it all over their faces and in that moment, you really do realize that underneath all that equipment and underneath the helmet are people, and people that care and have emotions just like everybody else and things like that affects us as athletes just like it affects everybody else and those players should be allowed to grieve and heal in the appropriate way.”

Tage Thompson had a hat trick in Tuesday’s game including the overtime winner. The Sabres were able to provide Western New York with a distraction on that difficult day and Thompson said, “We have a lot of guys that truly do love the city of Buffalo and whatever we can do away from the rink to help the community when it's hurting, we're going to do, so this is home for me and for everyone in this room, so they want to take care of their home and the people around it."

After Thompson scored the overtime winner, many things came together as it pertained to Hamlin's No. 3.

Thompson said that it wasn't a coincidence, "I'm a big believer in God and I think that's a sign. I don't think he can make up something quite like that, so I think prayer is a powerful thing and that's really all you can do in this situation."

The Sabres said that Henri Jokiharju has begun rehab skates on his own. He's been nursing a lower-body injury since blocking a shot.

Buffalo hosts the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.