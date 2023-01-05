ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 Children at Koreatown-Area School Taken to Hospital

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXGgd_0k51FBEF00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Two children at a Koreatown-area school were taken to a hospital today for ``minor medical complaints'' possibly caused by edible marijuana.

Paramedics responded at about 11:30 a.m. to the school in the 100 block of North Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.  The initial call indicated that four juveniles had ``minor medical complaints,'' according to the LAFD, which reported there was ``no indication of this being fentanyl-related.''

Two of the four children were taken for hospital treatment, the LAFD reported. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the preliminary investigation indicated the possible involvement of a ``marijuana edible.'' No other details were immediately released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

18-month-old, 13-year-old in grave condition in South L.A. hit-run crash

Three minors and a woman were hospitalized following a two-car hit-and-run collision in South Los Angeles Monday morning.A two-car collision was reported just before 8 a.m. at 110 E. 111th Place in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles.Four patients were extricated from an SUV at the scene. Three pediatric patients were reported at the scene, with ages listed as 18 months old; 13 years old; and 16 years old. A 35-year-old woman was also injured.LAFD Captain Erik Scott said a high-speed collision occurred in the intersection of Main Street and 111th Place, pushing the vehicles southbound. At least one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

LAUSD debuts new evening bus service for students

The Los Angeles Unified School District will begin offering an evening bus service for students starting on Monday. The program, which is currently only available for Young Empowered Scholars Academy students, will provide a reliable form of transportation for children who have after-school tutoring, according to a news release. “This service will be expanded to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman found stabbed to death in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The body of a woman was found in Santa Clarita, early Sunday morning. The woman was found stabbed to death at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon roads in Santa Clarita. The boy was found at about 1:15 a.m. after a snowplow...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton neighborhood installs ‘no gangs live here’ signage to deter violence

COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – A Compton neighborhood is hoping to distance itself from gang ties by posting anti-gang signage along its street. KABC7 reported Signs for Life, a new community initiative, is dedicated to helping Compton neighborhoods disassociate themselves from gang ties. Compton Mayor Emma Sharif supports the community’s...
COMPTON, CA
pasadenanow.com

Man Shot, Wounded, in Pasadena

A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 calls, according to Lt. Rudy Lemos. The arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening...
PASADENA, CA
yovenice.com

Column: Vacant Parcels at LAX Are Necessary for Mayor’s Inside Safe Initiative

Venice has a massive homelessness problem, as everyone knows. Hence, it is important to carefully examine the Mayor’s Declaration of Local Emergency (Declaration) and Inside Safe Initiative (Initiative) to assess how effective they will be in addressing homelessness, particularly in Venice, which currently has 981 homeless. This is more than any other community in Los Angeles except skid row and Hollywood. Even worse, many of the homeless live in encampments adjacent to or very near residences such as the ones on North and South Venice Blvds, Third, Sunset, Canal Court and Flower Avenue where they seriously and adversely impact the residents there.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Deputies kill man in Santa Clarita, Sheriff Luna silent

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – A knife-wielding man was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Coroner identifies man shot and killed by LAPD in South LA

LOS ANGELES - Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Pasadena police investigating shooting; 1 victim taken to hospital

Police in Pasadena were investigating a shooting Sunday evening that sent at least one person to the hospital. The incident, according to police, occurred just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue. When authorities arrived, they found one victim suffering from a non-fatal gunshot...
PASADENA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Police investigating murder in 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard

On January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:32 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a hit shooting, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult on the ground near a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department were on scene treating the victim when officers arrived. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and Fire Department personnel determined the victim deceased at the scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Slams into Tree, Takes Out Water Line

La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA: Speed is believed to be a factor in a solo vehicle crash that totaled a red sports car early Saturday morning in the city of La Mirada. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to the 14700 block of Alondra Boulevard shortly before 12:45 a.m., Jan. 7, regarding a vehicle that crashed into a tree.
LA MIRADA, CA
kvta.com

Two People Dead In Oxnard Crash

Two people are dead in a vehicle crash in Oxnard early Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Perkins Road and Campbell Way at 3:58 AM Sunday where they found a pickup truck had crashed into some parked vehicles. The pickup had been traveling southbound on Perkins...
OXNARD, CA
CBS LA

2 killed, 1 injured when vehicle plows into building in Ventura County

Two people were killed Sunday in a traffic collision in Ventura County and a third victim suffered serious injuries. The crash unfolded overnight in the 4200 block of Market Street. There, police responded to a call regarding a single vehicle crash into a building. When officers arrived, they located two victims deceased inside the vehicle. The victims were identified as Ventura residents, Antony Moctezuma, age 21, and Agustin De Paz, age 19. An additional passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. "Preliminary investigation and evidence at the scene indicate that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to colliding with the building," police said in a news release. An investigation is underway. Anyone with more information about this crash was asked to call Chris Wilson, a traffic collision investigator, at (805) 339-4366.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Coroner IDs man shot and killed by officers in South LA

Officials Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles.The man was identified as Oscar Leon Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.Police were called to the 2700 block of Central Avenue, near 28th Street between Adams and Jefferson boulevards, at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday regarding a suspect armed with a deadly weapon, according to an LAPD bulletin.Officers said they encountered a man armed with a sharp metal object about a foot in length. Officers told the suspect to drop the metal object several times and after he refused and approached them the officers opened fire, striking the suspect, according to the LAPD.Sanchez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.No officers were injured during the shooting.The LAPD said it will release a Critical Incident Community Briefing about the shooting within 45 days.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
55K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy