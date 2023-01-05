2 Children at Koreatown-Area School Taken to Hospital

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Two children at a Koreatown-area school were taken to a hospital today for ``minor medical complaints'' possibly caused by edible marijuana.

Paramedics responded at about 11:30 a.m. to the school in the 100 block of North Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The initial call indicated that four juveniles had ``minor medical complaints,'' according to the LAFD, which reported there was ``no indication of this being fentanyl-related.''

Two of the four children were taken for hospital treatment, the LAFD reported. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the preliminary investigation indicated the possible involvement of a ``marijuana edible.'' No other details were immediately released.