Staten Island, NY

NY1

New Yorker of the Week: Maricela Reyes

One piece of yarn at a time, Maricela Reyes is winding opportunities for city artists — and maybe some of her own. “Whatever I see, I think, ‘Oh. That may be good for my group,’” Reyes said. Reyes is the executive director of Pluma Poetica del...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Thousands of high school athletes compete in 29th Annual Hispanic Games

Thousands of high school athletes hit the track at the Armory Friday and Saturday to compete in the 29th Annual Hispanic Games in Washington Heights. “This is a track meet that celebrates not only the neighborhood in northern Manhattan which is predominantly Hispanic and we celebrate their culture but we’re also celebrating some exceptional students,” said Johnathan Schindel, co-president of The Armory Foundation.
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Community to mark anniversary of tragic Twin Parks fire

Monday marks one year since the deadly Twin Parks fire in the Bronx that killed 17 people. On Monday's anniversary, the community will come together to observe a day of remembrance and rename a street "17 Abdoulie Touray Way." The new street sign will bear the number 17 to represent...
BRONX, NY
NY1

Strike continues for nurses at Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital

Nurses at two New York City hospitals went on strike at 6 a.m. Monday after negotiations between the institutions and nurses' union failed overnight. Though tentative deals had been reached in recent days covering nurses at several area hospitals, roughly 7,100 nurses with the New York State Nurses Association are on strike at The Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Another agreement made before NYC nurses strike

Another agreement has been made with nurses as the strike deadline approaches on Monday, union officials say. Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside reached a tentative agreement Sunday afternoon, which includes improvement in staffing standards and enforcement, protection quality health care and increases in salary. The tentative agreement will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students

Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Welcome to the world & the Bronx, Baby Yeniel!

Weighing in at 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 21 inches, Yeniel Plasencia, a boy, was the first baby born in the Bronx in 2023, according to a Montefiore Wakefield spokesperson. His mother Mendez Arias, a Bronx native, gave birth to Yeniel at Montefiore Wakefield at 2:57 a.m. The first...
BRONX, NY
TheDailyBeast

New York Cop Suspended for Repeatedly Punching Young Girl on Video

A New York police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a young girl on the head during an altercation involving several cops and more than a dozen others has been suspended. While it’s unclear what led to the Staten Island scuffle, the officers allegedly approached the students, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who condemned the officers’ actions. “I was not pleased with what I saw,” Mr. Adams said in a news conference Wednesday. The police department didn’t reveal the name of the suspended officer or provide further details, but will be analyzing the video and body camera footage, according to Adams.Read it at The New York Times
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Two more hospitals reach agreements with nurses, union says

Two more hospitals have reached agreements with nurses as the strike deadline for three others approaches on Monday, union officials say. Nurses at BronxCare Health System and The Brooklyn Hospital Center reached tentative agreements early Saturday morning on three-year contracts that will improve staffing levels, raise pay — by 7%, 6% and 5% each year, respectively — and preserve health care benefits, the union said.
MOUNT SINAI, NY

