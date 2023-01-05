ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Longmont Leader

Wilson, Broncos beat Herbert, playoff-bound Chargers 31-28

DENVER (AP) — If this was a sign of what's to come in 2023 in Denver, Russell Wilson and the Broncos faithful can breathe easier this offseason. Wilson rediscovered some of his magic Sunday, throwing for three touchdowns and a trio of bull's-eye deep balls that each covered more than 50 yards in the Broncos' 31-28 win over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver Regis Groff denies Thornton Stargate’s challenge 42-23

No quarter was granted as Denver Regis Groff blunted Thornton Stargate’s plans 42-23 on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver Manual outduels Denver Far Northeast in competitive clash 57-41

Denver Manual trucked Denver Far Northeast on the road to a 57-41 victory during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Tough tussle: Lakewood Alameda breaks free from Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lakewood Alameda nipped Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

McDonough Union Grove defeats Denver East in lopsided affair 69-41

McDonough Union Grove stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-41 win over Denver East on January 7 in Georgia girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Lafayette Peak to Peak barely beats Englewood Kent Denver 40-31

Lafayette Peak to Peak finally found a way to top Englewood Kent Denver 40-31 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Windsor Charter overpowers Denver Bishop Machebeuf in thorough fashion 47-21

Windsor Charter delivered all the smoke to disorient Denver Bishop Machebeuf and flew away with a 47-21 win in Colorado girls basketball action on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Arvada records thin win against Bailey Platte Canyon 25-23

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Arvada did just enough to beat Bailey Platte Canyon 25-23 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
ARVADA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Evergreen manhandles Edwards Battle Mountain 61-27

Evergreen didn’t tinker with Edwards Battle Mountain, scoring a 61-27 result in the win column for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
EVERGREEN, CO
The Longmont Leader

Westminster Standley Lake thwarts Denver Kennedy’s quest 57-47

Riding a wave of production, Westminster Standley Lake surfed over Denver Kennedy 57-47 during this Colorado boys high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy