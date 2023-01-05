Read full article on original website
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Indigenous Man Found Dead in ColoradoSarah Walker GorrellColorado State
The Disappearance of LaShaya StineTawana K WatsonAurora, CO
Denver expands STAR program, formerly homeless woman describes needDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Wilson, Broncos beat Herbert, playoff-bound Chargers 31-28
DENVER (AP) — If this was a sign of what's to come in 2023 in Denver, Russell Wilson and the Broncos faithful can breathe easier this offseason. Wilson rediscovered some of his magic Sunday, throwing for three touchdowns and a trio of bull's-eye deep balls that each covered more than 50 yards in the Broncos' 31-28 win over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers.
Defensive lapses worry Chargers' Staley going into playoffs
Brandon Staley is more concerned about the Los Angeles Chargers defense than he is about having a short week to prepare for Saturday night's AFC wild-card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a solid four-game run, the Bolts defense reverted to giving up big plays and struggling to stop the...
Chargers receiver Mike Williams carted off with back injury
DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams was carted off the field with what the team called a back injury late in the first half Sunday against Denver. Williams spent several moments in the blue medical tent before the cart took him to the locker room. Williams had four catches for 32 yards.
Wilson pledges a 2023 comeback; Broncos search for new coach
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson pledged to bounce back from his dud of a Denver debut while the Broncos look for a coach to replace the one who bombed so spectacularly that he didn't even make it through his first season. The Broncos (5-12) extended their playoff drought...
Denver Regis Groff denies Thornton Stargate’s challenge 42-23
No quarter was granted as Denver Regis Groff blunted Thornton Stargate’s plans 42-23 on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver Manual outduels Denver Far Northeast in competitive clash 57-41
Denver Manual trucked Denver Far Northeast on the road to a 57-41 victory during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
STAT WATCH: FBS rushing title is 3rd straight for Air Force
Air Force became the first team to win the national rushing title three straight seasons since Navy did it four years in a row from 2005-08, Tennessee had the lowest total offense average for a national leader in 20 years, and Texas A&M gave up the most yards ever by a pass defense leader.
Tough tussle: Lakewood Alameda breaks free from Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lakewood Alameda nipped Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
McDonough Union Grove defeats Denver East in lopsided affair 69-41
McDonough Union Grove stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-41 win over Denver East on January 7 in Georgia girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Lafayette Peak to Peak barely beats Englewood Kent Denver 40-31
Lafayette Peak to Peak finally found a way to top Englewood Kent Denver 40-31 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Windsor Charter overpowers Denver Bishop Machebeuf in thorough fashion 47-21
Windsor Charter delivered all the smoke to disorient Denver Bishop Machebeuf and flew away with a 47-21 win in Colorado girls basketball action on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Arvada records thin win against Bailey Platte Canyon 25-23
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Arvada did just enough to beat Bailey Platte Canyon 25-23 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Storm warning: Thornton unleashes full fury on Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 35-14
Thornton’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 35-14 at Denver Dsst: Conservatory Green on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation....
Evergreen manhandles Edwards Battle Mountain 61-27
Evergreen didn’t tinker with Edwards Battle Mountain, scoring a 61-27 result in the win column for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Steven Johnson: TCU got close to the mountaintop, but realized how much further it has to go
Sonny Dykes said he’ll look in the mirror and grow from the defeat
Westminster Standley Lake thwarts Denver Kennedy’s quest 57-47
Riding a wave of production, Westminster Standley Lake surfed over Denver Kennedy 57-47 during this Colorado boys high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Kings Set Franchise Record For 3s, Demolish Magic
The Orlando Magic fell on the wrong side of tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings.
