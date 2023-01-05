Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
U.S. 2, U.S. 97A Reopened After Sunday-Monday Closures
U.S. 2 through Tumwater Canyon and U.S. 97A north of Entiat are back open after both highways were closed down for more than 24-hours from Sunday into Monday. U.S. 2 reopened after crews from the Department of Transportation cleared 10 snow slides across the highway. WSDOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack says...
ifiberone.com
Heavy rain sending rocks tumbling onto to highways near Rock Island and Entiat
ROCK ISLAND - Motorists may want to be vigilant about looking out for rocks on stretches of highway lined with steep grades and cliffs this weekend. A rockslide has caused the closure of US 97A in both directions just north of Entiat near Chelan after earth cascaded onto the roadway over the weekend.
kpq.com
“Tripledemic” outlook for Central Washington
We're not out of the woods, but local health administrators say a drop in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases comes as no surprise. "And once it's run its course through the community, we see a herd immunity develop depending on how infectious that influenza A or B at that point in time." Luke Davies with the Chelan-Douglas County Health District said.
kpq.com
Chelan County Hearing Examiner Signs Off on Six Lots in Manson
Manson may see more development after the Chelan County Hearing Examiner recently approved a development application for six lots. On Jan. 5, Chelan County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp approved an application to subdivide 2.06 acres into six lots in what is known as the Howson subdivision. Within Manson’s Urban Growth...
Fatal house fire, shooting happens in Grant County over the weekend
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office released information on two separate incidents that happened over the weekend. On Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man died in a house fire just past midnight. GCSO says the fire happened at a home in Moses Lake in the 9000 block of Goodrich Road SE (near Goodrich...
kpq.com
City of East Wenatchee Approves Funding for Rock Island Road Project
The City of East Wenatchee has signed off on a fuel tax agreement with the Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) for a construction project on Rock Island Road. Authorization for the venture was given at the City's council meeting on Tuesday, January 3. Public Works Manager, Garren Melton, says the work...
kpq.com
Wet Weather Causes Avalanches and Rock Slides, Blocks US 2 and US 97A
US 2 was closed twice over the weekend due to avalanche slides, while US 97A was closed on Sunday due to rock slides. US 2 is currently closed between MP 85-99, or from west of Leavenworth to Coles Corner, due to multiple avalanche slides. On Saturday, that portion of US...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Brewster residents asked to shelter in place due to ammonia leak
BREWSTER - A potentially dangerous ammonia leak in the city of Brewster has prompted a "shelter in place" warning for all Brewster residents. Okanogan County Emergency Management’s Maurice Goodall says a “good-sized” cloud of ammonia is emanating from a warehouse on the north side of town. The leak is believed to be coming from the Chelan Fruit Cooperative facility on US 97.
ifiberone.com
Person who perished in deadly Moses Lake house fire identified
MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the victim who died in a house fire just outside of Moses Lake early Saturday. The fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. The fire occurred at a residence on Goodrich Road. The Grant...
kpq.com
Woman Claims to Have Shot Herself During Party in Grant County
A 22-year-old Grant County woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg early Sunday. Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says she was admitted to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake at just after 5 a.m. "The 22-year-old was intoxicated and claimed she'd shot herself accidentally while attending...
kpq.com
Brewster Briefly Under Shelter In Place Order From Ammonia Leak
U.S. 97 is back open after a brief closure Sunday night because of an ammonia leak at a business in Brewster. The city was briefly under a shelter in place order. The highway was closed for at least 15 minutes in Brewster, and was reopened by 10pm after the ammonia was contained and an ammonia cloud had dissipated.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Signs MOU with Douglas PUD for Electric Vehicle Pilot Program
The City of East Wenatchee recently approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to adopt the electric-vehicle pilot project with Douglas County PUD on Jan. 3. As the 2035 deadline to discontinue purchases of fuel-powered vehicles approaches, local governing bodies within the state are looking for ways to get ahead of the curb and start introducing electric vehicle charging stations.
kpq.com
Black ice causes early morning crash
Temperatures have warmed up a bit, but that doesn't mean county roadways are free of winter driving hazards, especially black ice. "Warm weather that's melting the snow, turning into water, and then you get high winds from Mission Ridge and that tends to bring cold air down into the valley, and that can generate the black ice" said Chelan County Sheriff's Sergeant Chris Foreman.
ifiberone.com
Woman taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for gunshot wound to her leg
MOSES LAKE — A woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to her leg, claiming she may have accidentally shot herself. The 22-year-old was driven by friends to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment early Sunday morning. The victim was reportedly intoxicated and had been at a party.
kpq.com
Power Outage in Rock Island Leaves Over 800 Residents in the Dark
Update: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. Power was restored to all customers at 11:50 a.m. Original: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:26 a.m. Approximately 825 Rock Island residents were without power Saturday morning. Around 1:45 a.m., Douglas County PUD crews discovered a downed power pole and wire on the ground.
ifiberone.com
House fire kills one near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplawski is reporting a death in a house fire that happened just outside of Moses Lake. Poplawksi reported the fatality on Saturday, January 7 at 5:46 a.m. The memo published by the fire marshal did not specify a day or time as to when the fire happened, but it did disclose that it happened at a home on Goodrich Road.
ifiberone.com
Highway closed after large sinkhole forms in Adams County
WASHTUCNA - Washington's Department of Transportation is putting a stop to travel on SR 261 near Washtucna due to the formation of a large sink hole on the highway. WSDOT reported the sink hole when it was small in size on Dec. 28. Since then, the hole has quickly multiplied in size. On Thursday, Jan. 5, WSDOT reported that it will replace the damaged culvert caused by the sinkhole first and will repair the portion of the sinkhole that formed on the shoulder and the road.
kpq.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued to North Central Region This Weekend
The National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather advisory for incoming snow and rain this weekend. Starting Friday night, our region will be receiving a wave of moisture, with heavy rain and snow mixtures creating compact snow. Areas near the Cascade mountains are expected to receive up to six...
ifiberone.com
WSP: Unbuckled driver perishes in unsafe passing incident in Adams County
WASHTUCNA - A Kennewick man is dead after rolling his SUV on SR 26 just east of Washtucna in Adams County on Saturday. Shortly after 4:30 p.m., troopers say 57-year-old Richard Chandler was going eastward on SR 26 when he attempted to pass a vehicle and swerved to avoid an oncoming motorist.
Soap Lake School District back to normal classes, police arrests wanted suspect
SOAP LAKE, Wash. — The Soap Lake School District in Grant County went back to normal operations on Friday afternoon after it was under a modified lockdown due to police surrounding a home nearby. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the suspect wanted was arrested without incident,...
Comments / 0