WASHTUCNA - Washington's Department of Transportation is putting a stop to travel on SR 261 near Washtucna due to the formation of a large sink hole on the highway. WSDOT reported the sink hole when it was small in size on Dec. 28. Since then, the hole has quickly multiplied in size. On Thursday, Jan. 5, WSDOT reported that it will replace the damaged culvert caused by the sinkhole first and will repair the portion of the sinkhole that formed on the shoulder and the road.

ADAMS COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO