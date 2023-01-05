ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

mprnews.org

MN House panel weighs driver's licenses for unauthorized immigrants

A Minnesota House committee will hear a bill Tuesday that would make the 81,000 Minnesotans lacking permanent legal status here eligible to pass a knowledge and driving test and obtain a state driver's license. In 2003, then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty barred the state from issuing driver's licenses to unauthorized immigrants. Since...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

MN Legislature charges ahead on quick-strike bills

Despite a significant number of newcomers to office — almost 30 percent — the Legislature isn’t easing into its business. The first weeks are usually filled with informational hearings: what state agencies do, what are the trend lines in programs, what are gaps that might need addressing. Some of that is happening, but in just the first week there have already been pointed debates and committee votes on a bill to shore up abortion rights, one to speed through $100 million in tax filing deductions and another to put a measure of inflation back into economic forecasting.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Grant program to help young Minnesota farmers proves popular

Young farmers were waiting when a new grant program recently went on line for the first time. "Demand has been huge. We had 28 applications come in the first five minutes," said Minnesota Department of Agriculture Program manager Jenny Heck. The first round of the Down Payment Assistance Grant Program...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Apple devices trigger false calls for winter rescues in Minnesota

The day after Christmas, just before 5:30 p.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call with an automated voice, saying, "The owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash and is not responding to their phone.”. The call proceeded to give the latitude and longitude coordinates...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

California braces for more storms as thousands are still without power

California braced for more stormy weather with rain starting to sweep into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE

