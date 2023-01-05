After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO