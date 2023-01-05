Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man who had stroke on cruise dies before making it home
A southern Indiana man that suffered a stroke while on vacation, leaving him trapped for days in Mexico, has died. Ray Rice was the longtime owner of the country music radio station I-105.3 in Scottsburg. Rice was on a cruise with his girlfriend earlier last week when he became infected...
WLKY.com
Neighbors in west Louisville express concerns about illegal dumping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People in Portland and Russell say they are concerned about illegal dumping in their neighborhoods. Louise Masden says despite her efforts to keep the alley near her home clean, there's not much getting picked up. “I’ve been living here for 30 years, so this has been...
mocoshow.com
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
Search for missing Cohasset mother heads south
COHASSET, Mass. — The search for a mother from Cohasset is headed south to Washington, D.C. According to Massachusetts State Police, twenty troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response team, 3 K9 teams and the Stat Police Air Wing searched the area around Ana Walshe’s home on Saturday.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waldorf, MD
Waldorf is an unincorporated community in Maryland under Charles County, just a few miles from Washington, D.C. Known as a suburb, Waldorf isn’t particularly a tourist hotspot, but there are a couple of interesting and free places you can check out here if you’re passing by the community.
WLKY.com
Warehouse, office damaged in Louisville's California neighborhood
CALIFORNIA, Ky. — Arson officials are trying to figure out what caused a late night fire in the California neighborhood. Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the Louisville Fire Department responded to the 800 block of South 26th Street to find an auto body warehouse and office building in flames. The...
WLKY.com
Louisville's Waterfront Park named among nation's 20 best river walks. How to vote it No. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you love Louisville's riverfront?. Waterfront Park has been ranked among the 20 best river walks in the nation for the third year in a row, as named by USA Today. Now, people can vote their No. 1 choice for best of the best. In 2022,...
Wave 3
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
Wave 3
New York style bagels are in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
police1.com
Photos: Md. troopers raise money, donate presents to kids after parents die in crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police troopers Matthew Hughes and Samuel Rogers were determined to make the holiday season a little brighter for three children who recently lost their parents. According to a Maryland State Police Facebook post, the two troopers raised nearly $5,000 in two weeks to...
WLKY.com
Woman accused of kidnapping little girl from southern Indiana playground back in jail
AUSTIN, Ind. — A woman charged in the kidnapping of a child from a southern Indiana school playground was released from jail over the weekend and has already been arrested again. Brittany Hurtt is accused of going to Austin Elementary in Scott County last Monday while second graders were...
theburn.com
150 year-old canal lies hidden in the woods of Lansdowne
By nature, I’m a history buff. I enjoy learning about the past – especially the local past and the history of the places where I live. Before becoming editor of Ashburn Magazine, I wrote three history books about the Florida community I lived in. So, when I heard...
Wave 3
Vicitm in Sale Avenue homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman shot and killed early Sunday. The death of Paulette M. Ray, 63, of Louisville, has been ruled a homicide. Ray was found by Louisville Metro police officers who were called to the 1400...
Bay Net
A Hunter’s Story: A Hard Lesson In Tree Stand Safety
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – I was bleeding from my head and lying on the ground under my tree stand, unsure how I got there. Somehow, in my state of confusion, I fumbled for my phone and managed to tell my neighbor that I’d fallen from my stand. He found me on my back on top of my fallen aluminum ladder, blood dripping to the ground.
k105.com
The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday
The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
WLKY.com
La Que closes in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — La Que, an eatery that served Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine, recently announced its closure with a sign on the door, according to Louisville Business First. It was located at 1019 Bardstown Road near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue. Mimi Hwang,...
WLKY.com
Cedar Lake bourbon raffle to help adults with intellectual developmental disabilities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Cedar Lake Foundation is holding its inaugural bourbon raffle. Cedar Lake is Louisville's largest provider of residential and community-based services for adults with intellectual developmental disabilities. The raffle will only have 1,000 tickets sold with 10 bourbon prize packages people can win. Amongst the packages...
wdrb.com
Mt. Washington Police searching for 2 suspects in liquor store robbery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County. Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
WSAZ
Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WSAZ) - A man with ties to Fayette County, West Virginia, who was wanted for drugging and sexually molesting a teen who later died was arrested Friday in Indiana, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Alain Luis Forget, who’s in his early 60s, is accused of drugging...
