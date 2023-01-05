ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Washington, KY

mocoshow.com

Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion

Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorebrew.com

Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience

After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
BALTIMORE, MD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Search for missing Cohasset mother heads south

COHASSET, Mass. — The search for a mother from Cohasset is headed south to Washington, D.C. According to Massachusetts State Police, twenty troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response team, 3 K9 teams and the Stat Police Air Wing searched the area around Ana Walshe’s home on Saturday.
COHASSET, MA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Waldorf, MD

Waldorf is an unincorporated community in Maryland under Charles County, just a few miles from Washington, D.C. Known as a suburb, Waldorf isn’t particularly a tourist hotspot, but there are a couple of interesting and free places you can check out here if you’re passing by the community.
WALDORF, MD
WLKY.com

Warehouse, office damaged in Louisville's California neighborhood

CALIFORNIA, Ky. — Arson officials are trying to figure out what caused a late night fire in the California neighborhood. Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the Louisville Fire Department responded to the 800 block of South 26th Street to find an auto body warehouse and office building in flames. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
Wave 3

New York style bagels are in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
LOUISVILLE, KY
theburn.com

150 year-old canal lies hidden in the woods of Lansdowne

By nature, I’m a history buff. I enjoy learning about the past – especially the local past and the history of the places where I live. Before becoming editor of Ashburn Magazine, I wrote three history books about the Florida community I lived in. So, when I heard...
LANSDOWNE, VA
Wave 3

Vicitm in Sale Avenue homicide identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman shot and killed early Sunday. The death of Paulette M. Ray, 63, of Louisville, has been ruled a homicide. Ray was found by Louisville Metro police officers who were called to the 1400...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bay Net

A Hunter’s Story: A Hard Lesson In Tree Stand Safety

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – I was bleeding from my head and lying on the ground under my tree stand, unsure how I got there. Somehow, in my state of confusion, I fumbled for my phone and managed to tell my neighbor that I’d fallen from my stand. He found me on my back on top of my fallen aluminum ladder, blood dripping to the ground.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
k105.com

The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday

The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WLKY.com

La Que closes in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — La Que, an eatery that served Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine, recently announced its closure with a sign on the door, according to Louisville Business First. It was located at 1019 Bardstown Road near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue. Mimi Hwang,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Mt. Washington Police searching for 2 suspects in liquor store robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County. Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY

