(CBS DETROIT) - Dominique Fields showed up early to the Wayne County Expungement Fair hoping to have the felony that has been holding him back in life expunged."It has stopped me from, you know, trying to move, get a house. When you have a felony, you have to go to a private landlord because, you know, they don't want felonies staying in the community," said Fields. "Really can't find the correct jobs for pay that I like or want." Attorney General Dana Nessel said she wishes more people would show up to expungement fairs. "It will affect a person so...

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO