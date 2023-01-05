Read full article on original website
Brandywine Heights unveils new middle school esports lab
TOPTON, Pa. – A new sports team is available for Brandywine Heights Middle School students, but interested kids won't be hitting baseballs or throwing footballs. With a snip of the scissors, Brandywine Heights Middle School's new lab for its new esports league was unveiled Monday. "Super cool. All of...
Xavier captures ninth straight with a Big East win over Villanova
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) - Zach Freemantle scored 29 points, including eight in a row during a crucial stretch late in the second half, to lead No. 18 Xavier to its ninth straight victory, 88-80 over Villanova on Saturday. Souley Boum added 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the...
Watro announces office locations in Mahanoy City, Hazleton
Newly sworn-in state Rep. Dane Watro, R-116, Kline Twp., has announced two district office locations. His Mahanoy City office is at 1 W. Centre St., while his Hazleton office is at 145 E. Broad St., Suite 1. In a news release, the lawmaker said offices can assist constituents with issues,...
School district in Schuylkill forms police department
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - A Schuylkill County school district has hired two full-time police officers. Mahanoy Area School District has formed the MASD Police Department. It's the first school district to start its own police department in Schuylkill County. The officers have full authority to arrest and file charges for...
Local breweries take home ribbons in PA Farm Show beer contest
Some local beers have won top honors at the PA Farm Show. Lost Tavern Brewing's "Slashing Pumpkins" won first place in the stout category. The brewery has locations in Hellertown and Bethlehem. Saucony Creek Crewing Company, just outside of Kutztown, took first place in the porter category with its "Nordic...
Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
Fire damages Jordan Parkway Diner in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a landmark diner in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. Crews were called to the Jordan Parkway Diner on MacArthur Road shortly before 5 p.m. Firefighters were seen knocking out flames in the roof area. We've heard no reports of injuries. There's no word yet on...
East Penn OKs $4.4M energy-saving contract for Macungie Elementary
EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved a performance-based energy-saving agreement that will cost the district more than $4.4 million. Specifically, the agreement with Harrisburg-based McClure Company focuses on Macungie Elementary School and involves the installation of conservation measures meant to...
LANTA announces route changes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some public bus routes are changing in the Lehigh Valley. The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) announced several changes, effective Monday, Jan. 16. One of the goals is to provide more options to access jobs in Upper Macungie Township, Whitehall Township and South Bethlehem, LANTA said.
Car club honors Catasauqua teen who died in crash
The community is remembering 18-year-old Elijah Soler, who was killed in a Lehigh County car crash last week. "He showed his support for everything and he would always show love," said Mubashar Mughal, one of Soler's friends. The recent Catasauqua High School graduate was killed in an Allentown car crash...
Bethlehem churches delaying vote to merge, sell properties
BETHLEHEM, PA. - Three Bethlehem churches have delayed a vote that had been planned for Sunday on whether to merge congregations and sell their properties. A statement from Saint Peter's, Saint John's Windish and Light of Christ churches said there are more issues to consider before making a decision. Lehigh...
ArtsQuest announces another Musikfest headliner
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Another show has been announced for Musikfest 2023. Country artist Maren Morris will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets from $39-$99 go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.
Former Easton Councilman announces candidacy for Northampton County Council
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Former Easton City Councilman and Hanover Township Supervisor Jeff Warren announced his candidacy for the Northampton County Council District 3 seat during this year’s election cycle. The District 3 seat is composed of Bethlehem Township, Hanover Township, Lower Nazareth Township, Borough of Nazareth, East Allen...
Stories to watch in 2023
New commercial developments, the search for a new county manager and the reelection campaign of Wilkes-Barre’s mayor are some of the many stories The Citizens’ Voice will follow in 2023. As we begin a new year, here are some of the stories we’ll be following. New economic...
Norristown Police announce arrest of 2 suspects in New York man's homicide
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022. The defendants were...
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for 41-year-old Birdsboro man
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. They say 41-year-old Joshua Noll was pronounced dead January 6 at his Birdsboro residence. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
Efforts to close Wernersville Community Corrections Center continue
South Heidelberg Township zoning board ask for appeal opportunity with state high court, following commonwealth court ruling. Weeks after the Commonwealth Court ruled in favor of the state, township officials are looking to continue the fight to close the center. They say it continues to be a danger to the community.
Northampton County executive: 'Stay tuned' to debate over employee health center
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted last week against supporting a health center for county employees, but that vote did not kill the idea. The vote, an override of a veto, meant Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure cannot allocate money to the proposal. Council controls spending, and as McClure pointed out, the contract for a center and a lease for space would go before council anyway.
Reading remembers Frank Denbowski
READING, Pa. - Reading Mayor Eddie Moran is remembering his former chief of staff, Frank Denbowski, who died over the weekend. He said the two first met in 2011, and their friendship went beyond politics. "When I got news of Frank's passing, I knew immediately that we lost a great...
Reading row home fire quickly stopped from spreading
READING, Pa. - A fast response by firefighters in Reading stopped a row home fire from spreading. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of South 17th Street this morning. They quickly got everyone out of the home, and knocked out a fire in the third floor and roof area.
