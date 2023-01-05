Read full article on original website
Nets' Kevin Durant Will Likely Undergo MRI After Suffering Right Knee Injury vs. Heat
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will likely undergo an MRI on Monday after exiting Sunday's 102-101 victory over the Miami Heat after suffering a right knee injury, head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters. Durant went down after Heat star Jimmy Butler fell on his right leg following a drive to...
Bold NBA Trade Predictions We Really Believe in 1 Month Before the Deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is so close you can already smell the chaos. Is this because I slathered myself in six gallons of anarchy-scented cologne and am standing in front of an industrial-sized fan, tilted ever so accurately in your direction, with the speed dial set to "Warp Drive"? I mean, who's to say?
Pelicans win at Washington for first time since Willie Green played for New Orleans Hornets
Before Monday night, the last time the Pelicans won on the road in Washington, D.C., they weren't even the Pelicans, they were the New Orleans Hornets.
NBA Rumors: Myles Turner, Jordan Clarkson Have Turned Down Contract Extension Offers
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson have reportedly both turned down contract extension offers from their respective teams this season. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, both players have "rebuffed" attempts to lock in a long-term deal, and there are teams across the NBA that are hopeful they could be available leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Kevin Durant's Knee Injury Diagnosed as MCL Sprain; Nets Star Out at Least 2 Weeks
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant is going to miss some time. The superstar forward has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain in his right knee, according to the team, and will be reevaluated two weeks from now. There is optimism that Durant's injury isn't too serious:. The 34-year-old...
LeBron James Out for Lakers vs. Nuggets with Ankle Injury Described as Soreness
Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James has been listed as out for the team's Monday night matchup against the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center because of left ankle soreness, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The 38-year-old was ruled out for Los Angeles' game against the Miami...
Harrison Barnes scores 30, Kings blowout Magic 136-111
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 30 points and the Sacramento Kings hit a franchise record 23 3-pointers to beat the Orlando Magic 136-111 Monday night.Sacramento (21-18) started the new year with a 1-3 record, with losses to the Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.Domantas Sabonis extended his double-double streak to 17 games and finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Sabonis leads the NBA in double-doubles this season with 30.Rookie Keegan Murray finished with 15 points, knocking down five 3-pointers.Paolo Banchero scored 17 points for Orlando (15-26). The Magic have lost five...
LeBron James on Lakers Trade Rumors: 'Y'all Know What the F--k Should Be Happening'
LeBron James wants the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade. The four-time MVP spelled out his frustration in only a select few words in a conversation with The Athletic's Sam Amick after Saturday's 136-134 win over the Sacramento Kings. "Y'all know what the f--k should be happening," James said....
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Ruled Out vs. Celtics Because of Right Quad Injury
The Chicago Bulls announced they will be without wing DeMar DeRozan for the rest of Monday's game against the Boston Celtics because of a right quadriceps strain. The 33-year-old was largely healthy last season. He missed three games in December after being placed in the league's health and safety protocols, and a strained left adductor cost him a game in March. He has not missed a game this season.
Warriors' Stephen Curry Could Return from Shoulder Injury Tuesday vs. Suns
Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry reportedly could return to the court as soon as Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported that Curry was a full participant in Monday's practice. He is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game. Curry had suffered a partial dislocation of...
NBA Rumors: Wolves' D'Angelo Russell 'Definitely' Has Been in 'Trade Chatter'
As the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to trudge through a surprising 19-21 season, one player to keep an eye on in the trade market is point guard D'Angelo Russell. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports on his Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype): "I have not been told that he has asked out, I didn't see that anywhere. I don't believe he's unhappy in Minnesota either. But his name is definitely a name in trading chatter as we approach February 9, and it's been involved in trade talks since the summer."
Lakers Trade Rumors: Patrick Beverley 'Definitely' Wants to Return to Timberwolves
Patrick Beverley may be feeling a little homesick. According to Jake Fischer on his Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype), the Los Angeles Lakers' veteran point guard "definitely would like to go back to Minnesota." Beverley had been a key part of the Timberwolves' return to the playoffs last...
Herrington: Even on a team full of stars, Tyus Jones is playing best ball ever
Jones is a backup point guard, one of the better ones in the NBA. But he conceives himself as more, the Grizzlies now pay him as more, and over the past couple of seasons he’s been playing that way.
NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Eye Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr., Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović
The Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Detroit Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović are both atop the Cleveland Cavaliers' wishlist ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. Fedor reported on Jake Fischer's Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (via HoopsHype) that one of Hardaway or Bogdanović would be...
John Collins Talks Hawks Future, Compares Situation to Kevin Durant's with Nets
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is no stranger to trade rumors, so with the 2022 deadline looming, he's become apathetic about the usual process. Collins was asked by The Athletic's Sam Amick if he hopes to be in a new uniform or still with the Hawks after the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and he replied, "I don't give a damn honestly, you know what I mean?"
'Clipper Darrell' Says He Was Assaulted, Knocked Unconscious at Clippers Home Game
Longtime Los Angeles Clippers fan Darrell Bailey, who is better known as "Clipper Darrell," alleged Saturday that he was assaulted by a security guard at a Clippers game in December. In a statement shared by ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Clipper Darrell alleged that a security guard at Crypto.com Arena in...
Giants, RP Luke Jackson Agree to 2-Year, $11.5M Contract in Return from Injury
The San Francisco Giants are hoping Luke Jackson can provide depth to their bullpen next season. The team announced Monday that Jackson has agreed to a two-year contract. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Jackson's deal is worth $11.5 million in total value and includes a team option for 2025.
