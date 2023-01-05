ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Bleacher Report

Bold NBA Trade Predictions We Really Believe in 1 Month Before the Deadline

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is so close you can already smell the chaos. Is this because I slathered myself in six gallons of anarchy-scented cologne and am standing in front of an industrial-sized fan, tilted ever so accurately in your direction, with the speed dial set to "Warp Drive"? I mean, who's to say?
UTAH STATE
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Myles Turner, Jordan Clarkson Have Turned Down Contract Extension Offers

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson have reportedly both turned down contract extension offers from their respective teams this season. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, both players have "rebuffed" attempts to lock in a long-term deal, and there are teams across the NBA that are hopeful they could be available leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sacramento

Harrison Barnes scores 30, Kings blowout Magic 136-111

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 30 points and the Sacramento Kings hit a franchise record 23 3-pointers to beat the Orlando Magic 136-111 Monday night.Sacramento (21-18) started the new year with a 1-3 record, with losses to the Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.Domantas Sabonis extended his double-double streak to 17 games and finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Sabonis leads the NBA in double-doubles this season with 30.Rookie Keegan Murray finished with 15 points, knocking down five 3-pointers.Paolo Banchero scored 17 points for Orlando (15-26). The Magic have lost five...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bleacher Report

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Ruled Out vs. Celtics Because of Right Quad Injury

The Chicago Bulls announced they will be without wing DeMar DeRozan for the rest of Monday's game against the Boston Celtics because of a right quadriceps strain. The 33-year-old was largely healthy last season. He missed three games in December after being placed in the league's health and safety protocols, and a strained left adductor cost him a game in March. He has not missed a game this season.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Stephen Curry Could Return from Shoulder Injury Tuesday vs. Suns

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry reportedly could return to the court as soon as Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported that Curry was a full participant in Monday's practice. He is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game. Curry had suffered a partial dislocation of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Wolves' D'Angelo Russell 'Definitely' Has Been in 'Trade Chatter'

As the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to trudge through a surprising 19-21 season, one player to keep an eye on in the trade market is point guard D'Angelo Russell. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports on his Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype): "I have not been told that he has asked out, I didn't see that anywhere. I don't believe he's unhappy in Minnesota either. But his name is definitely a name in trading chatter as we approach February 9, and it's been involved in trade talks since the summer."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Eye Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr., Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović

The Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Detroit Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović are both atop the Cleveland Cavaliers' wishlist ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. Fedor reported on Jake Fischer's Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (via HoopsHype) that one of Hardaway or Bogdanović would be...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

John Collins Talks Hawks Future, Compares Situation to Kevin Durant's with Nets

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is no stranger to trade rumors, so with the 2022 deadline looming, he's become apathetic about the usual process. Collins was asked by The Athletic's Sam Amick if he hopes to be in a new uniform or still with the Hawks after the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and he replied, "I don't give a damn honestly, you know what I mean?"
ATLANTA, GA

