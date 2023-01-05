Read full article on original website
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
Cunning ringtail evades capture, lives in retail store for weeks in Colorado
Officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office have finally captured a clever ringtail that has been living in the shoe department of a Colorado Kohl's retail store for three weeks. Ringtails, or ringtail cats, are small nocturnal mammals that are related to raccoons. They are fairly rare to see, but...
Denver firefighter known as ‘racist rover’ fired for comments
A Denver firefighter known by his nickname as the "racist rover" has been terminated by the city for offensive remarks he made to numerous co-workers.
Snow has been on the ground for two weeks and more is on the way
Snow from a storm a few days after Christmas has stayed for an uncharacteristically long period of time thanks to cold temperatures and limited sunshine most days.Monday is the thirteenth consecutive day with snow on the ground in Denver which is far from a record, but also much longer than snow typically lingers along the Front Range urban corridor particularly in areas with ample sun exposure.As of Monday morning there is officially 3 inches of snow in Denver as measured at the airport. That means most neighborhoods have not seen the grass since December 27.Snow covers the ground across about...
Loveland Police Propose Plan to Ease Catalytic Converter Theft in Colorado
Property crime is a problem in Colorado — especially regarding catalytic converter theft. A 2021 report ranked the Centennial State as the most at risk for this type of thievery, and unfortunately, that classification appears to be holding up. In 2022, Colorado criminals were still eager to profit from the precious metals found in these car parts.
“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
A Favorite Colorado Retail Location Closing This Week After 30 Years
Another Colorado closure is on the way this week as we say goodbye to this iconic retail location after 30 years. Is this a sign of things to continue in 2023?. Colorado Retail Store Giant Closing After 30 Years. The theme of 2023 so far seems to be losing favorite...
Indigenous Man Found Dead in Colorado
On December 30, Colorado's Indigenous Missing Person List took effect. Two days later, on New Year's Day, Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, a 27-year-old member of the Lakota Tribe, was the first person added to the list.
Auto thefts continue to explode in Colorado
Colorado holds the top spot in the nation in car thefts per capita, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And the state appears to stand ready to hold on to that title.
Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores
DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
boulderreportinglab.org
Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live
Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4. The sudden decision to close the Mezzanine, located at 1055 Adams Circle, was made by the organization’s board...
KKTV
Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in multiple local homeless camps are being evicted and those camps are being demolished. As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full of homeless camps. This is in the southeast corner of Colorado Springs. Anyone living there had to leave or face the possibility of getting arrested by deputies this morning.
KDVR.com
Multiple people discover they are victims of same porch pirate
Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the same porch pirate. Multiple people discover they are victims of same …. Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the...
This Springs Restaurant Is One of Colorado's Best Brunch Spots, According to Open Table
(Colorado Springs, CO) Open Table, an online restaurant reservation company, analyzes over 400,000 new dining reviews monthly and consolidates the information into a list of favorites.
KKTV
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
$400K in stolen art, nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills recovered in Lakewood
Five pieces of art stolen in Boulder last month were recovered at a hotel room in Lakewood along with other stolen items such as guns and electronics.
KKTV
Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids. I was excited.”. Kimberley Yanez thought that she had found a home for her and the rest of her family, which includes six children one of whom is living with epilepsy. But just weeks after she moved in she was evicted from her home in Southeast Colorado Springs.
Mild January pattern in place before next chance for snow
DENVER(CBS)- Looking ahead for Sunday most of the state will have an increase of high clouds pushing in from the west. There is a ridge of high pressure that will keep the next few days calm into the start of next week. Temperatures across eastern Colorado should warm up a bit as well. We are watching a few systems off the coast of California as we speak. One wave will create lots of rain and mountain snow for the west coast states again this weekend.The one that will effect Colorado though is still well out in the Pacific and not expected to bring moisture back to our region until Wednesday and Thursday.
Thieves targeting trucks to steal guns, task force warns
A Colorado auto theft task force reports that truck drivers, particularly with out-of-state plates or bumper stickers alluding to gun ownership, have become a frequent target for thieves.
