DENVER(CBS)- Looking ahead for Sunday most of the state will have an increase of high clouds pushing in from the west. There is a ridge of high pressure that will keep the next few days calm into the start of next week. Temperatures across eastern Colorado should warm up a bit as well. We are watching a few systems off the coast of California as we speak. One wave will create lots of rain and mountain snow for the west coast states again this weekend.The one that will effect Colorado though is still well out in the Pacific and not expected to bring moisture back to our region until Wednesday and Thursday.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO