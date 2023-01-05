ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe, CO

94.3 The X

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Snow has been on the ground for two weeks and more is on the way

Snow from a storm a few days after Christmas has stayed for an uncharacteristically long period of time thanks to cold temperatures and limited sunshine most days.Monday is the thirteenth consecutive day with snow on the ground in Denver which is far from a record, but also much longer than snow typically lingers along the Front Range urban corridor particularly in areas with ample sun exposure.As of Monday morning there is officially 3 inches of snow in Denver as measured at the airport. That means most neighborhoods have not seen the grass since December 27.Snow covers the ground across about...
DENVER, CO
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
DENVER, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live

Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4. The sudden decision to close the Mezzanine, located at 1055 Adams Circle, was made by the organization’s board...
BOULDER, CO
KKTV

Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in multiple local homeless camps are being evicted and those camps are being demolished. As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full of homeless camps. This is in the southeast corner of Colorado Springs. Anyone living there had to leave or face the possibility of getting arrested by deputies this morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Multiple people discover they are victims of same porch pirate

Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the same porch pirate. Multiple people discover they are victims of same …. Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids. I was excited.”. Kimberley Yanez thought that she had found a home for her and the rest of her family, which includes six children one of whom is living with epilepsy. But just weeks after she moved in she was evicted from her home in Southeast Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Mild January pattern in place before next chance for snow

DENVER(CBS)-  Looking ahead for Sunday most of the state will have an increase of high clouds pushing in from the west. There is a ridge of high pressure that will keep the next few days calm into the start of next week. Temperatures across eastern Colorado should warm up a bit as well. We are watching a few systems off the coast of California as we speak. One wave will create lots of rain and mountain snow for the west coast states again this weekend.The one that will effect Colorado though is still well out in the Pacific and not expected to bring moisture back to our region until Wednesday and Thursday.
COLORADO STATE

