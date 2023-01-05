Read full article on original website
Osaka lauded by journalist for being considerate and not withdrawing after qualifying for Australian Open
Naomi Osaka was lauded by leading journalist Ben Rothenberg for the way she handled her withdrawal from the Australian Open allowing a player to take her place. Osaka withdrew before qualifying began which allowed another player to compete at the Australian Open and earn a living. It's something that tennis players have not been practicing in generally opting to wait and withdrawing only after the event began creating a dead space in the full draw.
Naomi Osaka withdraws from 2023 Australian Open as concerns mount over tennis future
After this past week saw the tournament questioning her whereabouts, Naomi Osaka has officially withdrawn from the 2023 Australian Open which begins on January 16. Osaka has not played since September and was at long odds to make the tournament due to photos surfacing of her on holiday with boyfriend, rapper Cordae.
Swiatek in doubt for Australian Open with injury after Adelaide withdrawal
Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Adelaide International 2 event due to an injury leaving her Australian Open participation in doubt. Swiatek last competed in the United Cup helping Poland reach the semi-final. She lost to Jessica Pegula in straight sets 2-6 2-6 and now pulled out of Adelaide due to an apparent injury. It's not clear what kind of injury it is but it's believed to be a light one. Even so, the Australian Open participation is in doubt due to the event being only 10 days away.
Novak Djokovic laments Carlos Alcaraz's Australian Open withdrawal despite scoring easy draw
Novak Djokovic says world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal from the Australian Open is 'not good for tennis', though the Serb's chances at a record-extending tenth title are now much higher.
Australian Open 2023: When is draw as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek learn opponents
The Australian Open is here as the first grand slam of the year takes place in Melbourne.Emma Raducanu faces a fitness battle to play after being forced to retire at ASB Classic in Auckland after rolling her ankle. The British No 1 hopes to avoid becoming the latest star name already out of the tournament, which includes Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams.There will be a new women’s champion after Ashleigh Barty, who defeated Danielle Collins last year, made the surprise move to retire. There could be another famous chapter between defending champion Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic,...
"There is going to sort of be a bit of bitterness" - McEnroe doesn't expect easy ride emotionally for Djokovic on Australian Open return
Many expect Novak Djokovic to cruise through the Australian Open but John McEnroe doesn't see it happening so easily as he expects some emotion from him. Djokovic did not want to speak about his Australian Open experience since it happened but he did admit that it was very tough for him. Some might say it was the low point of his career and you probably would not see any denial coming from Djokovic on that. McEnroe expects all of that to be part of the equation in Melbourne:
Updated ATP Rankings after first week of 2023 season: Djokovic strengthens grip on fifth spot with Adelaide title as Rublev into sixth, Chance for Ruud to overtake Nadal in Auckland
The first ATP Rankings Update is here and we have some minor changes in the top 10 with Andrey Rublev moving up and Holger Rune entering back again. Novak Djokovic won the 2023 Adelaide International to start off his year in great fashion but he didn't move in the rankings. Nobody in the top 5 moved after the first week as Alcaraz still holds number one, Nadal is in second place and Ruud is third. Tsitsipas is 4th and Novak Djokovic is fifth. Andrey Rublev did move in the rankings as he jumped up to number six in the world with Medvedev and Auger-Aliassime moving down.
Evert gutted for Osaka after Australian Open withdrawal: "Miss you, your talent, your tennis, your kindness"
Chris Evert was left gutted after the news of Naomi Osaka withdrawing from the Austrlaian Open came out and she sent her support over Twitter. Naomi Osaka was part of the Australian Open field up until recently when the news about her withdrawal became public. Fans wondered for days whether Osaka would play at the event as the whole Tour arrived in Australia with Osaka nowhere to be found. It's unclear why Osaka withdrew but it's quite apparent that tennis has not been a priority for her for a very long time.
"Couldn't ask for a better start to my season": Gauff wins first hard court title since being 15 in ASB Classic triumph
Coco Gauff was happy about breaking her WTA trophy dry spell in Auckland calling the title run the best possible start to the new year. Gauff's last trophy on hard courts came in 2019 and her last trophy happened in 2021 when she won in Parma on clay. Her last final was Roland Garros last year and that was her only final in the entire year. She got to her first final in the new year in the first week of the season and the end result was a trophy in her hands.
"Early contender for the worst shot of the year": Fritz reacts to incredible mis-hit serve at United Cup
Taylor Fritz created a highlight during the doubles match between himself and Pegula and Kubot and Rosolsko by hitting a serve that wasn't particularly good. Obviously, this is not the kind of highlight he hopes to create on a tennis court and the reactions of the players showed just how bad the serve was. Fritz found humour in it by sharing it on his Instagram stories and writing a fairly funny caption for it.
The United States celebrates winning inaugural United Cup
The United States celebrated winning the inaugural United Cup Sunday with a comprehensive victory over Italy in the final in Sydney, Australia.
FORGOTTEN TENNIS STARS: Born entertainer German-Jamaican ace Dustin Brown known for trick shots and remaining unbeaten over Rafael Nadal
In a new series on TennisUpToDate, we will look back on some players from both ATP and WTA from all eras who are Forgotten Tennis Stars, whether well-known for a while or just a time with Dustin Brown the first player profiled. Brown is a more recent example and one...
With Family In Tow & Coach Farmer On Board, Isner Ready For 17th Season
When John Isner walks onto court at the ASB Classic in Auckland Monday he will kick start his 17th season on the ATP Tour. The 6’ 10” American has enjoyed a storied career, reaching a career-high No. 8 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings and lifting 16 tour-level titles. Last season, the World No. 41 also wrote himself into the history books when he broke the world record for aces on the ATP Tour, striking his 13,729th ace against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon.
Medvedev heaps praise on Djokovic after Adelaide semi-final win: "Novak is still the best in the world"
Daniil Medvedev got to experience a pretty good show in Adelaide as Djokovic stormed past him easier than anybody would have anticipated 6-3 6-4. The Serbian endured an injury and some other things in this rather comfortable win over Medvedev. He was helped by the Russian who committed two double faults on break point giving him the crucial advantage that he needed. Even when Medvedev started to play well, the Serbian found some amazing serves to take the match.
"He reads his opponents probably the best": Korda full of admiration for Djokovic ahead of Adelaide final
Sebastian Korda will face Novak Djokovic in the Adelaide International final and ahead of the match, he spoke with great admiration about him. Sebastian Korda was a Rafael Nadal superfan as a young kid as he grew up idolizing the Spanish player. In his role as a superfan, Korda was able to see Nadal play Djokovic numerous times and he knows how hard beating Djokovic is. He'll try himself at it on Sunday however it's quite unlikely that he'll be able to do so.
Fritz beats Berrettini and seals USA's United Cup victory over Italy
Team USA had the strongest team in the United Cup and they will be champions as Fritz secured the trophy with a win over Matteo Berrettini 7-6(4) 7-6(6). Team USA brought four top 20 level players to the United Cup and it proved the right decision as they dominated their way to the trophy. It was Italy in the final and they had no chance. The first match was won by Jessica Pegula who defeated Martina Trevisan 6-4 6-2 for the first point. The second point was won by Frances Tiafoe after Lorenzo Musetti retired down 2-6.
"I literally thought I was playing Serena" - Genie Bouchard recalls her first match back following 17-month injury hiatus
Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard returned to tennis after being absent for 17 months and she talked about it in a recent interview. Bouchard is back to playing regular tennis as she tries to return to her best tennis. She's far removed from it but also shows a solid level that makes it easy to believe she could be a fairly consistent and good player.
Kyrgios hits back after selling out practice match with Djokovic in under an hour: "How dare he sell out another stadium, the arrogance"
Nick Kyrgios has been fairly open in recent months about how he doesn't feel respected and has hit back about criticism saying that he brings eyes on the sport. Kyrgios is set to face Novak Djokovic in a practice match highly dubbed on Friday and it sold out in under an hour.
Chris Evert has high praise for Novak Djokovic following Adelaide title win, concurs with him being referred to as a 'master sailor'
Tennis legend Chris Evert has praised Novak Djokovic for his clutch mentality, which came to the fore in the Adelaide International 1 final on Sunday, January 8. Djokovic found himself a championship point down against Sebastian Korda in the 12th game of the second set. However, the 35-year-old came roaring back into the contest, denying his opponent and winning the ensuing tiebreak to draw level at a set apiece.
Tennis roundup: U.S. wins inaugural United Cup
Taylor Fritz clinched the inaugural United Cup trophy for Team United States with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6) victory against
