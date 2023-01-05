ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Silicon Valley layoffs go from bad to worse

Shortly before Thanksgiving, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed rumors that layoffs had begun in multiple departments at the e-commerce giant and said it would review staffing needs into the new year. On Wednesday, Jassy provided a sobering update on that review: Amazon is cutting more than 18,000 jobs, nearly double...

Comments / 0

Community Policy