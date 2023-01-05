Read full article on original website
Stocks Edge Higher, Inflation, Goldman Sachs, Macy's, Brazil Riots - Five Things To Know
Stock futures edge higher with inflation data in focus; Week Ahead: Powell speech, earnings, CPI on deck; Goldman Sachs to being job cuts later this week; Macy's shares slump as retailer cautions on holiday spending and Brazil President Lula vows to investigate capital riots. Five things you need to know...
Silicon Valley layoffs go from bad to worse
Shortly before Thanksgiving, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed rumors that layoffs had begun in multiple departments at the e-commerce giant and said it would review staffing needs into the new year. On Wednesday, Jassy provided a sobering update on that review: Amazon is cutting more than 18,000 jobs, nearly double...
