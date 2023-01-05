Read full article on original website
Related
See How a Stager Took an Empty Space and Made It into a Welcoming Family Room
Heather Bien is a Washington, D.C.-based freelance writer whose work has appeared on MyDomaine, The Knot, Martha Stewart Weddings, HelloGiggles, and more. You'll often find her making pitstops for roadside antique shops, drooling over original hardwood floors, or perfecting her latte recipe. published Yesterday. When home stager Robin DeCapua of...
A Pro Organizer’s 3-Step Process to Declutter Any Space in 20 Minutes
I'm the founder of Get Organized Already, the friendliest organizing team in Pasadena, California. I write about accepting and loving our strengths, and about figuring out how to make life easier. Follow. published Now. As a professional organizer, I work with a lot of people who have trouble with traditional...
Interior designers share 6 living-room trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 3 that will be out
From bold colors to shabby chic, design experts weighed in on which living-room decorating styles will stick around next year, and which have faded.
tinyhousetalk.com
Retiring on Social Security in Her Tiny Home
Luanne was looking for a way to retire comfortably, and living in a tiny house built by Incredible Tiny Homes in one of their communities provided her with that opportunity. She has a custom-built home on a lovely wooded lot that meets all her needs. Even as a retiree, she...
How To Steal Magnolia Star Joanna Gaines' Hanging Plant Decor Tip
Joanna Gaines revealed how she transformed an unexpected spot in her house into a relaxing oasis. Here's how to steal her hanging plant tip.
HGTV Star Christina Hall's Pick For The Best Type Of Cabinet And Drawer Pulls
The finishing touches of any renovation project may be the hardest to settle on because we all know they really tie together the room's overall aesthetic.
Professional organiser reveals top tips for decluttering your home - including binning ‘just in case’ items
A professional organiser has revealed her top tips for decluttering your home - including framing sentimental clothing and binning “just in case” items.Chelsey Catalano, 30, claims if items are stored “just in case” they are needed in the future the reality is they’re not needed.She says the best way to declutter is by creating a vision for the space about what you would like the end product to look like.Chelsey also claims it’s easier to sort items into categories instead of going room by room.Chelsey’s top tips;- Create a vision for your home- Correlate your items into categories- Make an inventory of items- Create yes, no and maybe pile- Declutter by category and not roomClick here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Professional organiser reveals simple tips for decluttering homesBoxing Day: How to get the best sale dealsZoundream: AI baby cry ‘translator’ may help detect autism and other health disorders
housebeautiful.com
Pinterest Predicts: 3 home trends that will shape 2023
From spa-like showers to front door transformations, the Pinterest Predicts 2023 report has uncovered the biggest home trends that will shape the year ahead. 'Millions of people turn to Pinterest each month to find inspiration for their next interior and DIY projects, and from their search terms we know what they're planning to do and buy next — it's a bit like having a crystal ball,' says Matt Siberry, Head of Home at Pinterest UK.
A bland beige bathroom is transformed into a STUNNING contemporary sanctuary
First-time homeowners Ellie and Oliver’s new bathroom is a well-planned fusion of modern pieces and exotic touches
sixtyandme.com
The Importance of Humor for Older Women Downsizing Their Home
“Humor is the great thing, the saving thing after all. The minute it crops up, all our hardnesses yield, all our irritations and resentments flit away, and a sunny spirit takes their place.”. — Mark Twain in “What Paul Bourget Thinks of Us”. Does this sound impossible to do?...
Mic
75 cheap, clever gifts that are 10x more impressive than what you usually give
When it comes to gifting, it’s the thought that counts... but I’d be lying if I didn’t get a deep feeling of satisfaction when someone truly loves the thing I’ve picked out for them. Plus, coming up with clever, impressive gifts for your loved ones doesn’t have to cost a lot of money — so why not get them something they’ll really enjoy?
livingetc.com
10 of the best bathrooms of last year to inspire your 2023 renovation goals
If last year showed us anything about bathroom design, it's that people are being bolder than ever with these small spaces in the home. But while surprisingly vibrant and colorful schemes were a definite trend on one side of the spectrum, one the other, minimalist, pared-back bathrooms were also making waves, ensuring these rooms became spa-like retreats.
No One Will Believe You Got This Luxury-Looking Lounge Set on Amazon
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Do you ever find yourself complaining that you have nothing to wear, when, in fact, you have too much to wear? If you’re like Us, then your closet is full of clothes you never reach for — impulse […]
homedit.com
Cottage Style House: History of This Charming House Type
A cottage-style house is a quaint and small structure dating back to the Middle Ages in Europe. Workers of the land created these small dwellings to keep them warm and dry. They built the homes from local materials like thatch, stone, and wood. They also made the cottages self-sufficient, equipping them with gardens for food and a well for water.
Mic
Cheap, clever things that make your home look 10x better than it usually does
Discolored grout. Sagging sofa cushions. Kitchen cupboard doors that look so tired and worn, it almost keeps you from going back for another Oreo. (Almost.) If it feels like all these eyesores would take considerable effort and a big budget to address, well, guess what — you’re wrong. (Sorry!) In fact, there are plenty of cheap home upgrades that can elevate your space, and they don’t require a thick wallet or the know-how of an experienced DIYer.
12 Curtain Closet Ideas To Add Texture And Style To Your Space
Whether you have a walk-in or built-in closet, you could cover your storage space with curtains. Here are some ideas to add texture and style.
Garden Designer Explains Why You Should Not Have Gravel Pathways In Your Garden
This is some pretty good advice
BHG
This Colorful Border Garden Plan Has Something Blooming for Three Seasons
Planted along pathways, lawn edges, and other high traffic areas, border gardens should be colorful and eye-catching, yet manageable and unobtrusive. In this design by Nick Cutsumpas, aka the "plantfluencer" known as Farmer Nick, a mix of cold-hardy and warm-season perennials creates a long-lasting display of color from spring to fall. This design also features a range of leaf shapes, sizes, colors, and textures with exotic caladiums, fuzzy lamb's ears, and rugged coneflowers, ensuring plenty of visual appeal throughout the growing season.
Comments / 0