ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

‘Carnival Row’ Teases an Epic Battle in Full Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Prime Video has unveiled the full trailer for the final season of Carnival Row, which is set to debut on February 17, 2023, with ten episodes and a weekly release. The new preview joins previously released key art shared by the streaming service. The second and final season of Carnival...
WFMZ-TV Online

Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama "Eight Is Enough," has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54. Rich died Saturday at his home in LA, according to a report...
WFMZ-TV Online

‘You’ Season 4: Joe Goldberg Is Stalked by New Serial Killer in Part 1 Trailer (VIDEO)

There’s only room for one murderous stalker in London. Joe Goldberg hunts down his competition in the You Season 4 trailer, above, dropped by Netflix on Monday, January 9, and this mystery assassin is taking pages from his own book by sending texts mimicking Joe’s inner monologue. “Hello, Joe,” one ominous message reads. “Now do I have your attention?”
The Guardian

Why is Spotify full of faster versions of pop hits? Let’s bring you up to speed

I’m listening to the accelerated, chipmunk voice of the British singer Raye on Escapism, a rebound-sex anthem that’s currently climbing UK pop charts. Raye actually has a low, brassy singing voice, but I’m not listening to her official version. This one is paced 150% faster than the original song, making it sound like Raye has just inhaled helium and is spitting out her lyrics like an auctioneer on Adderall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy