The View’s Joy Behar And Sara Haines Seemingly Weigh In On Affair, Suspension Of Other ABC Stars Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes
Joy Behar and Sara Haines seemed to reference fellow ABC stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes in a segment of The View.
‘Carnival Row’ Teases an Epic Battle in Full Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
Prime Video has unveiled the full trailer for the final season of Carnival Row, which is set to debut on February 17, 2023, with ten episodes and a weekly release. The new preview joins previously released key art shared by the streaming service. The second and final season of Carnival...
‘The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia Explains His Pivot From TV Dad to Con Man
After six years of heartstring-pulling as This Is Us’ beloved (but tragic) patriarch Jack Pearson, Milo Ventimiglia could have chosen to take a nice break from working. Instead, he did the exact opposite in The Company You Keep. “I just wanted to go faster on the gas. I didn’t...
Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama "Eight Is Enough," has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54. Rich died Saturday at his home in LA, according to a report...
‘You’ Season 4: Joe Goldberg Is Stalked by New Serial Killer in Part 1 Trailer (VIDEO)
There’s only room for one murderous stalker in London. Joe Goldberg hunts down his competition in the You Season 4 trailer, above, dropped by Netflix on Monday, January 9, and this mystery assassin is taking pages from his own book by sending texts mimicking Joe’s inner monologue. “Hello, Joe,” one ominous message reads. “Now do I have your attention?”
How Does ‘Velma’ Stack Up to Other TV Sleuths? Mindy Kaling, Charlie Grandy Weigh In (VIDEO)
A new version of Scooby-Doo‘s Velma Dinkley is coming on HBO Max with Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy’s Velma. But the character at the center of the adult animated series is just the latest in a long line of iconic female sleuths on television. Ahead of the series’...
Why is Spotify full of faster versions of pop hits? Let’s bring you up to speed
I’m listening to the accelerated, chipmunk voice of the British singer Raye on Escapism, a rebound-sex anthem that’s currently climbing UK pop charts. Raye actually has a low, brassy singing voice, but I’m not listening to her official version. This one is paced 150% faster than the original song, making it sound like Raye has just inhaled helium and is spitting out her lyrics like an auctioneer on Adderall.
