‘You’ Season 4: Joe Goldberg Is Stalked by New Serial Killer in Part 1 Trailer (VIDEO)

There’s only room for one murderous stalker in London. Joe Goldberg hunts down his competition in the You Season 4 trailer, above, dropped by Netflix on Monday, January 9, and this mystery assassin is taking pages from his own book by sending texts mimicking Joe’s inner monologue. “Hello, Joe,” one ominous message reads. “Now do I have your attention?”
Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama "Eight Is Enough," has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54. Rich died Saturday at his home in LA, according to a report...
‘Carnival Row’ Teases an Epic Battle in Full Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Prime Video has unveiled the full trailer for the final season of Carnival Row, which is set to debut on February 17, 2023, with ten episodes and a weekly release. The new preview joins previously released key art shared by the streaming service. The second and final season of Carnival...
Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna Films to Compete in Crowded Pongal-Sankranti Festival Season

Four massive stars from the southern Indian film industry will vie for audience eyeballs during one of the most crowded Indian festival release frames. This upcoming week is celebrated as the Pongal and Sankranti harvest festivals in many parts of India. Vijay stars in Vamshi Paidipally’s Tamil-language action family drama “Varisu,” due a Jan. 11 release. Its Telugu-language dubbed version “Varasudu” will release Jan. 14 in India. The heavyweight cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu and Prakash Raj. Also due a Jan. 11 release is H. Vinoth’s Tamil-language action heist film “Thunivu,” starring Ajith Kumar, which will also release...

