Four massive stars from the southern Indian film industry will vie for audience eyeballs during one of the most crowded Indian festival release frames. This upcoming week is celebrated as the Pongal and Sankranti harvest festivals in many parts of India. Vijay stars in Vamshi Paidipally’s Tamil-language action family drama “Varisu,” due a Jan. 11 release. Its Telugu-language dubbed version “Varasudu” will release Jan. 14 in India. The heavyweight cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu and Prakash Raj. Also due a Jan. 11 release is H. Vinoth’s Tamil-language action heist film “Thunivu,” starring Ajith Kumar, which will also release...

16 MINUTES AGO