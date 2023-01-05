Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
How Does ‘Velma’ Stack Up to Other TV Sleuths? Mindy Kaling, Charlie Grandy Weigh In (VIDEO)
A new version of Scooby-Doo‘s Velma Dinkley is coming on HBO Max with Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy’s Velma. But the character at the center of the adult animated series is just the latest in a long line of iconic female sleuths on television. Ahead of the series’...
WFMZ-TV Online
‘You’ Season 4: Joe Goldberg Is Stalked by New Serial Killer in Part 1 Trailer (VIDEO)
There’s only room for one murderous stalker in London. Joe Goldberg hunts down his competition in the You Season 4 trailer, above, dropped by Netflix on Monday, January 9, and this mystery assassin is taking pages from his own book by sending texts mimicking Joe’s inner monologue. “Hello, Joe,” one ominous message reads. “Now do I have your attention?”
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Teaser Shows Rydell High Before Danny & Sandy (VIDEO)
Grease is the word. Paramount+ has dropped the first look at its upcoming Grease prequel, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and it feels like Glee went back in time to the 1950s. “Witness the rise of the original girl gang,” the teaser trailer says as Rydell High’s students sing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama "Eight Is Enough," has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54. Rich died Saturday at his home in LA, according to a report...
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Carnival Row’ Teases an Epic Battle in Full Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
Prime Video has unveiled the full trailer for the final season of Carnival Row, which is set to debut on February 17, 2023, with ten episodes and a weekly release. The new preview joins previously released key art shared by the streaming service. The second and final season of Carnival...
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia Explains His Pivot From TV Dad to Con Man
After six years of heartstring-pulling as This Is Us’ beloved (but tragic) patriarch Jack Pearson, Milo Ventimiglia could have chosen to take a nice break from working. Instead, he did the exact opposite in The Company You Keep. “I just wanted to go faster on the gas. I didn’t...
Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna Films to Compete in Crowded Pongal-Sankranti Festival Season
Four massive stars from the southern Indian film industry will vie for audience eyeballs during one of the most crowded Indian festival release frames. This upcoming week is celebrated as the Pongal and Sankranti harvest festivals in many parts of India. Vijay stars in Vamshi Paidipally’s Tamil-language action family drama “Varisu,” due a Jan. 11 release. Its Telugu-language dubbed version “Varasudu” will release Jan. 14 in India. The heavyweight cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu and Prakash Raj. Also due a Jan. 11 release is H. Vinoth’s Tamil-language action heist film “Thunivu,” starring Ajith Kumar, which will also release...
