ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: A thirsty cat in Torrington

NEWS CONFERENCE: New state law erased tens of thousands of low-level marijuana possession conviction. Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference to talk about the Clean Slate Law at noon on Monday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said light snow from overnight has moved out. After a dry...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bird flu, inflation behind rise in price of eggs

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The price off eggs is skyrocketing. Inflation has caused the price of everyday goods to go up, and many Connecticut residents are feeling the pinch. The most recent example of this has been the price of eggs. Eggs are now $7, four times the cost of...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy