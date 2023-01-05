Read full article on original website
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams was Given a Positive Decision From Colorado's Democratic Governor About MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
This Small Maryland Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State?
Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has demanded the resignation of the head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts received backlash after announcing on Thursday that the Martin Luther King Jr. parade would once again be canceled.The BOPA said it canceled the parade to use the holiday as a "day of service."The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions."This year, the decision was made to honor Dr. King with a day of service, in keeping with the...
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe is real estate company employee who commuted to DC
Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother who vanished on New Year’s Day after leaving her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, works in real estate. She commuted to a job in Washington, D.C.
informedinfrastructure.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2.1 Billion to Improve Four Nationally Significant Bridges Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s First Large Bridge Grants
$2.1 Billion in Fiscal Year 2022 Large Bridge Project Grants will make critical improvements to bridges that are a vital link for local residents, communities and economies. Large Bridge Project Grants follow $5.3B in FY23 Bridge Formula Funding and $18.4M in FY22 Bridge Planning Grants earlier this year. WASHINGTON –...
Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Connecticut state Rep. Quentin Williams was identified as one of two victims in a wrong-way fatal car crash.
Smerconish: George Santos reveals local news crisis
How did Congressman George Santos get away with fabricating so much about his background and fudging his finances? Because of America's shrinking local news outlets, which could lead to more like him.
Ana Montes, American convicted of spying for Cuba, released from US federal prison after 20 years
Ana Montes, an American citizen convicted of spying for Cuba, has been released from US federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, according to Federal Bureau of Prison online records.
Ana Walshe begged mother to visit her one week before disappearance: report
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe begged her mother to visit from her home country of Serbia a week before the realtor vanished on New Year’s Day, a new report revealed. Milanka Ljubicic, 69, told Fox News Digital that her daughter’s pleas to reunite around the holidays has led her to believe there were “some problems” in Walshe’s life. “She just said, ‘Please, mama. Come tomorrow,’” said Ljubicic in a Monday interview from her home in Belgrade, Serbia and later translated to English. “Which means, that clearly, there must have been some problems.” Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, went missing on Jan. 1...
Mother of Ashli Babbitt, slain Jan. 6 rioter, arrested on anniversary of Capitol attack
Video footage of Witthoeft's arrest shows Capitol Police officers telling her and other protestors to move to the "sidewalk now, or you're under arrest."
