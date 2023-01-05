ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has demanded the resignation of the head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts received backlash after announcing on Thursday that the Martin Luther King Jr. parade would once again be canceled.The BOPA said it canceled the parade to use the holiday as a "day of service."The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions."This year, the decision was made to honor Dr. King with a day of service, in keeping with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
informedinfrastructure.com

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2.1 Billion to Improve Four Nationally Significant Bridges Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s First Large Bridge Grants

$2.1 Billion in Fiscal Year 2022 Large Bridge Project Grants will make critical improvements to bridges that are a vital link for local residents, communities and economies. Large Bridge Project Grants follow $5.3B in FY23 Bridge Formula Funding and $18.4M in FY22 Bridge Planning Grants earlier this year. WASHINGTON –...
KENTUCKY STATE
CNN

Smerconish: George Santos reveals local news crisis

How did Congressman George Santos get away with fabricating so much about his background and fudging his finances? Because of America's shrinking local news outlets, which could lead to more like him.
New York Post

Ana Walshe begged mother to visit her one week before disappearance: report

Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe begged her mother to visit from her home country of Serbia a week before the realtor vanished on New Year’s Day, a new report revealed. Milanka Ljubicic, 69, told Fox News Digital that her daughter’s pleas to reunite around the holidays has led her to believe there were “some problems” in Walshe’s life. “She just said, ‘Please, mama. Come tomorrow,’” said Ljubicic in a Monday interview from her home in Belgrade, Serbia and later translated to English. “Which means, that clearly, there must have been some problems.” Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, went missing on Jan. 1...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy