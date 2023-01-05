ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Here's How Jason & Brittany Aldean Teamed Up To Prank Lauren Alaina

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, prank called country singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina — and her reaction was perfect. Jason and Brittany joined forces to pull an epic prank call, putting Alaina on speaker as she seemed to think she was only talking with Brittany. Brittany, however, wore a pair of noise-canceling headphones the entire time. She couldn’t hear anything Alaina was saying, and only responded to her by lip-reading whatever Jason said.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Shay Mooney's Wife Shares Glowing Maternity Photos: 'The Countdown Is On!'

Hannah Mooney shared stunning maternity photos as she and her husband, Dan + Shay star Shay Mooney, prepare to welcome their third child next month. “If you see me in the next couple of weeks, I’ll just be using this bump as a shelf 🤰🏼😂,” Hannah adorably captioned the series of photos highlighting her baby bump on Monday (January 9), crediting Nashville-based photographer Laura Moll. “The countdown is on!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy