Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Here's How Jason & Brittany Aldean Teamed Up To Prank Lauren Alaina
Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, prank called country singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina — and her reaction was perfect. Jason and Brittany joined forces to pull an epic prank call, putting Alaina on speaker as she seemed to think she was only talking with Brittany. Brittany, however, wore a pair of noise-canceling headphones the entire time. She couldn’t hear anything Alaina was saying, and only responded to her by lip-reading whatever Jason said.
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Divorcing His Wife Tiffany Fallon, Cites Affair With Her Personal Trainer
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
iheart.com
Shay Mooney's Wife Shares Glowing Maternity Photos: 'The Countdown Is On!'
Hannah Mooney shared stunning maternity photos as she and her husband, Dan + Shay star Shay Mooney, prepare to welcome their third child next month. “If you see me in the next couple of weeks, I’ll just be using this bump as a shelf 🤰🏼😂,” Hannah adorably captioned the series of photos highlighting her baby bump on Monday (January 9), crediting Nashville-based photographer Laura Moll. “The countdown is on!”
Comments / 0