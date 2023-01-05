Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged With Bringing Drugs Into The Jail
A man and woman were charged after they reportedly tried to exchange drugs inside the jail Friday. According to the Christian County Jail, 35-year-old Rebecca Miller of Crofton slid an item under one of the jail doors while attempting to give suspected meth to 34-year-old Shawn D. Gilkey, Hopkinsville, who is currently incarcerated.
westkentuckystar.com
Elizabethtown man arrested for theft after returning to the store
An old law enforcement adage says that the perpetrator often returns to the scene of the crime. Metropolis Police recently responded to a theft call at the Speedy Mart. A clerk reported a man stole cigars there. Before police could arrive, the subject reportedly left the store. Later, the clerk...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested after New Year's fight at Metropolis bowling alley
A Paducah man was arrested on New Year's Day after a fight at SuperBowl in Metropolis. Metropolis Police responded to a call about the fight and were directed to 22-year-old Desean A. Thomas of Paducah, who was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers said Thomas showed signs...
radionwtn.com
Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
whopam.com
Trailer reported stolen on Sanderson Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a trailer was reported stolen over the weekend at a Sanderson Drive location. The victim tells officers his black dual axle trailer was removed from a location in the 1300 block of Sanderson between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, with no suspects named on the report.
wkdzradio.com
Police Seek Help In Guthrie Shooting Investigation
Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man who is a person of interest in a shooting on Green Acres Circle in Guthrie Saturday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say a man was shot during some kind of altercation with someone in a gray Mitsubishi. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and drove himself to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.
kbsi23.com
Arlington man facing drug charges after authorities search his home
ARLINGTON, Ky. (KBSI) – An Arlington man faces drug charges after a search warrant was executed at his home. Edward Wallace, 45, of Arlington faces charges of trafficking controlled substance 1st degree 2nd or greater offense, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a legend drug.
whvoradio.com
Eight Children Injured In Crash Involving Christian County School Bus
Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a Christian County school bus on South Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the bus was southbound when, for an unknown reason, it ran off the road, hitting an embankment, before coming to a stop. Deputies say the driver stated they may have blacked out before the crash.
whopam.com
KSP charges juvenile for assault against HPD officer
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a Hopkinsville Police officer was assaulted by a juvenile at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center. According to a news release, Detective Robert Stucki with HPD was at the detention center attempting to serve a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Court Judge to a juvenile at the facility. While he was explaining the order to the juvenile, the juvenile reportedly became combative towards Detective Stucki.
whvoradio.com
Juvenile Charged With Assaulting Hopkinsville Police Officer
A juvenile was charged with assaulting a Hopkinsville Police detective at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say Detective Robert Stucki was there to execute a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Court Judge involving the juvenile at the facility. The juvenile allegedly put his arm around the detective and lifted him up, then slammed him on the ground damaging the detectives property.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Taking Money From Her Job
A Hopkinsville woman was arrested on a warrant for theft after being charged with DUI on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Tiffany Gilkey was found behind the wheel of her vehicle that a concerned citizen had removed the keys and put it in park.
kbsi23.com
2 arrested for assault in Caldwell County, KY
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face assault charges after Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a possible domestic disturbance on Wednesday. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of Otter Pond Road at 2:14 a.m. on January 4. After arriving at...
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
School bus involved in fatal 2-vehicle collision in Hart County
Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green was notified of a two-vehicle collision on Friday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Carterville police locate 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect following morning shooting
CARTERVILLE, IL — Authorities have located a suspect they believe to be involved in a morning shooting at Integrated Health in Carterville that sent one person to the hospital. According to a statement from the Carterville Police Department, the shooting was a domestic matter in which one person was...
wevv.com
Woman charged after young child found wandering alone in the street in Madisonville
A Hopkins County, Kentucky woman is behind bars after police say they found a 4-year-old child wandering alone outside. Officers say it started on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., when they were sent to an area of West North Street after a resident called 911 and said they found a little girl wandering in the street. The caller told police they brought the child inside and asked them what their name was, but that they were unable to answer.
kbsi23.com
1 shot, suspect located in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was shot and the suspect has been located in Carterville Friday morning. Carterville Police, Fire and EMS responded to a report of shots fired at Integrated Health located at 310 West Plaza Drive in Carterville at 10:15 a.m. Michelle Aumiller, 32, was shot...
wish989.com
Two County Pursuit Wednesday Night Ends with Bush Man’s Arrest
MARION (WQRL/WISH/WMCL) – A Bush man is facing several charges after leading law enforcement on a two county pursuit late Wednesday night. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:40 p.m., deputies located a wanted individual occupying a motor vehicle in Herrin. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle...
radionwtn.com
Fatal Collision Claims Life Of Murray Teen
Mayfield, Ky.–A 17-year-old Murray teen was killed in a one-car crash Wednesday night in Graves County. On January 4, 2023 at approximately 9:25 PM, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of KY 464 and Deward Road for a single collision. This location is approximately four miles East of Mayfield.
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
