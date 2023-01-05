Read full article on original website
NPD investigating after Brooklyn man found dead, stabbed on Moore Street
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a 27-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso. On Tuesday, at around 3:50 am, officers with the 90th Precinct arrived at 131 Moore Street to find the man bloody and unresponsive on the sidewalk, EMS personnel performed basic live service on the man before transporting him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. At this time, police are still investigating and have not released any information regarding suspect descriptions. No arrests have been made. The post NPD investigating after Brooklyn man found dead, stabbed on Moore Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
Queens man who shot his wife in hotel gets 22 years in prison
QUEENS, NY – A Queens man who tried to kill his wife during a domestic dispute in a hotel is going to prison. She was naked when police found her in the hotel lobby. Malcom White, who was found guilty in July, was sentenced today to 22 years-to-life in prison for shooting his wife during a dispute at a hotel in Jamaica, Queens, in March 2020. After a two-week trial in July, the jury found White guilty of attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon. Judge Yavinsky sentenced White to 22 years to life. On The post Queens man who shot his wife in hotel gets 22 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Public Schools custodian has been arrested by officers from the 107th Precinct in Queens. Officials have charged 37-year-old Alan Fung with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17-years-old. The details of Fung’s actions and charges were not released by the NYPD at this time. The post NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark police searching for fugitive shooting suspect
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department has issued a warrant for a man wanted in connection with a shooting incident in the city in December. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé reported today that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Anthony “Mario” Williams, 29, of Newark, in connection with a shooting that occurred on Friday, December 23. “At approximately 10:10 p.m., a woman was shot at in the 100 block of South 9th Street by a man she knows. No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident,” Frage said. Detectives investigating this The post Newark police searching for fugitive shooting suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops
NEWARK, NJ – Two Newark police officers are recovering after being stabbed by a suspect on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced the arrest of Michael D. Cherry, 32, of East Orange. Police responded to a call of domestic violence and a stabbing in progress at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to an apartment building. As a result of the assault on a woman within a condominium, a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed by the suspect after the The post East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man wheelchair bound from previous shooting shot again in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – A wheelchair-bound man injured in a previous shooting in Paterson was once again the target of a shooting in the city. On Sunday, officers with the Paterson Police Department were dispatched to the area of Park Avenue and East 22nd Street for a reported shooting incident at around 4:50 pm. Upon their arrival, they located the crime scene, but there were no victims. Police were later told a 35-year-old wheelchair-bound man injured in a previous shooting was shot. He was taken by private means to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey seeking treatment for The post Man wheelchair bound from previous shooting shot again in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
Furniture Barn employee threatened to kill co-workers with gun
NEW CASTLE, DE – An employee of Furniture Barn in New Castle has been arrested after threatening to shoot his coworkers with a gun on Saturday. According to the Delaware State Police, 28-year-old Ryan Book of Newark was arrested for threatening his coworkers with a handgun during an argument that occurred that morning. At approximately 11:38 a.m., Delaware State Police troopers responded to the Furniture Barn located at 791 South Dupont Highway in New Castle regarding a dispute involving a weapon. “Troopers arrived and learned that Ryan Book, an employee of the business, had been involved in a heated argument with a The post Furniture Barn employee threatened to kill co-workers with gun appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two armed carjackers on the run in Newark as police continue to track them down
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for two armed fugitive carjackers in the city. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé two suspects are wanted in connection with a Thursday night carjacking. A carjacking occurred in the 80 block of Green Street at approximately 9:08 p.m. Two males armed with handguns approached the victims in a 2008 Nissan Altima. The suspects entered the vehicle and drove away eastbound on Green Street as the driver and a passenger complied. As the suspects entered the vehicle and drove away, one of the males opened the driver’s door and The post Two armed carjackers on the run in Newark as police continue to track them down appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man beaten and robbed inside financial downtown subway station in broad daylight
NEW YORK, NY – A 46-year-old man was beaten and robbed by two unknown suspects inside the Rector Street subway station in downtown Manhattan on Thurdsday. On Monday, detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 1st Precinct released photos and a video of the suspect fleeing the station. It was reported to police that on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 1314 hours, a 46-year-old male was approached by two unknown individuals on the northbound platform of the Rector Street subway station and demanded his property. The individuals then punched and kicked the victim about the head, causing swelling and The post Man beaten and robbed inside financial downtown subway station in broad daylight appeared first on Shore News Network.
Westfield art teacher arrested on drug charges after being revived with Narcan
WESTFIELD, NJ – A Westfield school teacher overdosed on drugs while at school at Roosevelt Intermediate School, police reported. Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro reported that a 57-year-old teacher at Roosevelt Intermediate School has been charged with drug-related crimes and offenses, as well as endangering the welfare of children, following a November incident that occurred in his classroom. At around 9 am on November 29th, police responded after School Resource Officer Fortunato Rigo found art teacher Frank Thompson on the floor of his classroom suffering from an apparent drug overdose. Rigo rushed to the second-floor classroom to find Thompson being The post Westfield art teacher arrested on drug charges after being revived with Narcan appeared first on Shore News Network.
13-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in the Bronx and the NYPD is asking the public for their assistance to help find her. Payton Huggings, 13, was last seen at her home on Selwyn Avenue in the Bronx. “It was reported to police that Payton Huggings was last seen on Friday, January 6, at approximately 3:20 pm inside of her residence,” the NYPD reported today. She is described as being 5’2″ tall, 100 pounds, with a thin build, dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweat suit and a The post 13-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Perth Amboy man facing 20 years in prison for armed bank robbery in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – A 42-year-old Perth Amboy man has been arrested and charged for robbing a bank in Middletown last month. According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago, Miguel A. Angeles, 42, has been arrested and criminally charged with a bank robbery in Middletown late last month. An arrest warrant has been issued for Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy, who is charged with first-degree armed robbery. He was arrested on Wednesday. “A report of an alarm activation was received by Middletown Township Police Department members at 10:43 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, at Valley Bank on Route The post Perth Amboy man facing 20 years in prison for armed bank robbery in Middletown appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students
HOBOKEN, NJ – A former New Jersey school teacher is going to prison for eight years after being convicted of assaulting girls in the high schools where he formerly worked. Francisco Realpe, a Hudson County teacher, was sentenced to New Jersey State Prison on Friday, January 6, 2023, for sexually assaulting two female high school students. On Thursday, June 20, 2022, Realpe, 46, of Hoboken, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(3). Both counts will be sentenced to four years each. He has forfeited his right to current and future public employment, and a The post New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students appeared first on Shore News Network.
Queens man beat 19-year-old female cousin with bat, stabbed her saying, “I want to die with her”
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man who tried to kill his younger female cousin has been arrested and charged for a brutal attack on Monday. According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Edward Huerta has been arraigned today on charges of attempted murder and other crimes for allegedly attacking his roommate and cousin at their Corona residence. Huerta is alleged to have assaulted the 19-year-old victim with a baseball bat and knife on Monday evening, resulting in a fractured skull and bleeding on her brain, among other injuries. “At the center of domestic violence prosecutions is the brutality and The post Queens man beat 19-year-old female cousin with bat, stabbed her saying, “I want to die with her” appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspects fled with $300k during successful armored car heist in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Three men coordinated the robbery of a Brinks armored car outside Chase bank on 8th Avenue in Sunset Park on Friday in broad daylight. The robbery occurred at 1 pm when a Brinks employee was making a money drop at the bank and one of the three suspects distracted the employee by asking for directions. “While the employee was distracted, another unknown individual quickly removed a bag that was left unattended on the bumper of the armored Brink’s truck and fled the scene on foot heading southbound on 8 Avenue,” police said. The two other suspects The post Suspects fled with $300k during successful armored car heist in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Second NYC school safety agent arrested this week
NEW YORK, NY – The NYPD announced the arrest of a second school safety agent on Saturday. The news comes just days after another safety agent was arrested for obstruction of justice on Wednesday. According to police, Chemise Kane, 37, was arrested and charged with aggravated harassment by phone. The details of the harassment were not released by police at this time. Another New York City public official has been arrested and charged for obstruction governmental administration and for providing false information regarding and incident. Nakia Jack-Daniels, 27, works for the city as a school safety agent. She was arrested The post Second NYC school safety agent arrested this week appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect arrested in Bronx double stabbing attack, murder
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged for a Friday night double stabbing in the Bronx. Officers from the NYPD’s 44th Precinct were called to the area of 1212 University Avenue for a report of an assault with injuries at around 9 pm on Friday. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 45-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive on the ground. He was suffering from stab wounds to the chest. A second victim, a 39-year-old woman, was also stabbed, with a slash wound to the arm. Both victims were treated at the scene before The post Suspect arrested in Bronx double stabbing attack, murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fare skipper threatened to shoot and kill bus driver in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – A suspect aboard n MTA bus in Queens who didn’t pay his fare pulled a gun on the bus driver and threatened to kill him. Detectives with the NYPD’s 107th Precinct released photos of the suspect in the December 23rd incident and are now asking the public to assist in identifying the gunman. According to police, at around 9:20 pm, the Q17 MTA bus stopped at Horace Harding Expressway and Kissena Boulevard, where the unknown male suspect boarded from the front door and did not pay for the fare. After being confronted by the 59-year-old bus The post Fare skipper threatened to shoot and kill bus driver in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
41-year-old shot and killed inside Brooklyn apartment
NEW YORK, NY – Officers from the New York City Police Department’s 67th Precinct were called to an East Flatbush apartment responding to a shots-fired call at around 2:21 pm on Friday. When officers arrived at unit 3A inside the 94 Rockaway Parkway building, they located an unidentified male, unresponsive and unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest. Detectives later identified the deceased man as Jermaine Desaussure, 41, who resided at the apartment. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The NYPD is continuing their investigation into the The post 41-year-old shot and killed inside Brooklyn apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
