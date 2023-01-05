Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
South Buffalo man sentenced to probation for fatally shooting his friend
Officials say the shooting took place roughly two years ago.
Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
Buffalo man sentenced for fatal shooting inside his Geary Street apartment
A Buffalo man has been sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred inside his Geary Street apartment in January 2021.
Niagara Falls man facing up to life in prison after trafficking plea
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man is facing up to life in prison after pleading guilty to a gun charge connected to drug trafficking, the US Attorney announced Sunday. Authorities say a search warrant was conducted at the residence of 33-year-old Lazarus Hayes on June 19, 2021. During the search, a bag […]
Rochester teen sentenced for bringing loaded handgun inside Bennett High School
A Rochester teen was sentenced Friday afternoon for his role in bringing a loaded handgun to Bennett High School back in December of 2021. Read more here:
Buffalo woman arraigned for allegedly stealing shoes from store during blizzard
A Buffalo woman has been arraigned for allegedly stealing shoes from a store on Bailey Avenue during the blizzard.
Teen sentenced for bringing loaded gun inside Bennett Community School Campus
The district attorney's office announced that a 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to five years of probation for bringing a loaded gun inside Bennett Community School Campus.
2 Rochester residents arrested for robbing store, assaulting clerk in Geneseo
Investigators identified two of the three individuals as 34-year-old Alyssa Sick and 35-year-old Zachery Coon.
Buffalo man sentenced for killing man on Halloween
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On Oct. 31, 2020, Odell Wilkins, also known as “Leek,” shot a 22-year-old victim in the vicinity of Bickford Avenue and Alice Avenue. The victim, Patrick Kent, […]
chautauquatoday.com
Olean man faces drug possession charge
An Olean man is facing drug possession charge after a report of a person slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot in the town of Little Valley. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 10 pm Friday and located 27-year-old Logan Shearer in the vehicle. The Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by the State Police. Shearer was taken into custody without incident and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and vehicle and traffic offenses. He was processed and released on appearance ticket. He's due back in Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Walmart In Buffalo ‘Devastated By Ongoing Looting’?
A video shared on Facebook purports a Walmart in Buffalo, New York had allegedly been “devastated by ongoing looting” following a blizzard. The video shows a Philadelphia Walmart that was looted in 2020. A Walmart spokesperson denied any stores in Buffalo were looted during the blizzard. Fact Check:
Teen shot in overnight shooting incident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred overnight. Police say they responded to a call just before 1 a.m. Saturday, where, they say, a victim had been struck by gunfire during “some type” of large gathering or party on Northland Avenue. The victim, an 18-year-old Buffalo female, […]
26 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 26 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Pittler, Shawn Kenneth. Booking Date/Time: 01/09/2023 11:15:51. CRIM MIS INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY. Bail Amount:...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Facing Child Endangerment Charges
A Jamestown man who had an active warrant for endangering the welfare of a child has been hit with another child endangerment charge after a well-being check Saturday afternoon. At about 12:30 PM, Jamestown Police were called to an address on the city's south side, where a three-year-old child was reported to be outside for an extended period of time, unsupervised, with inadequate clothing for the inclement weather. Officers were also advised about the warrant for 41-year-old Rick Coy, who was at the address. Coy was taken into custody on his active warrant and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail on the new charge. He was held pending arraignment.
18-year-old shot on Northland Avenue
According to police, an 18-year-old woman was shot during a party. She was taken to ECMC and is described as stable.
Buffalo man sentenced in attempted murder, possession of illegal gun
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to six years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.
Arrest made in Dunkirk hit-and-run
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that occurred in Dunkirk last month, according to police. 58-year-old Dwayne Nicholson of Dunkirk is accused of leaving the scene of a car vs pedestrian accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street in Dunkirk on December 30, 2022. […]
One child hospitalized following Buffalo house fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One child had to be taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Buffalo house Monday morning. The Buffalo Fire Department responded to the call on Woodlawn Ave. around 4:50 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire started on the first floor of the...
wnynewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Ripping A Door From Its Hinges In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old man is accused of ripping a door off a Jamestown residence by hooking it up with chains to his pickup truck. On Thursday night officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to an address on the city’s south side for a reported disturbance.
2 men shot on Kensington Avenue on Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man was killed and another man injured during a Thursday morning shooting in the City of Buffalo. A 37-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, inside a home on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue. A 31-year-man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.
Shore News Network
123K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0