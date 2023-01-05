ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for killing man on Halloween

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On Oct. 31, 2020, Odell Wilkins, also known as “Leek,” shot a 22-year-old victim in the vicinity of Bickford Avenue and Alice Avenue. The victim, Patrick Kent, […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Olean man faces drug possession charge

An Olean man is facing drug possession charge after a report of a person slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot in the town of Little Valley. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 10 pm Friday and located 27-year-old Logan Shearer in the vehicle. The Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by the State Police. Shearer was taken into custody without incident and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and vehicle and traffic offenses. He was processed and released on appearance ticket. He's due back in Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
OLEAN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen shot in overnight shooting incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred overnight. Police say they responded to a call just before 1 a.m. Saturday, where, they say, a victim had been struck by gunfire during “some type” of large gathering or party on Northland Avenue. The victim, an 18-year-old Buffalo female, […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Facing Child Endangerment Charges

A Jamestown man who had an active warrant for endangering the welfare of a child has been hit with another child endangerment charge after a well-being check Saturday afternoon. At about 12:30 PM, Jamestown Police were called to an address on the city's south side, where a three-year-old child was reported to be outside for an extended period of time, unsupervised, with inadequate clothing for the inclement weather. Officers were also advised about the warrant for 41-year-old Rick Coy, who was at the address. Coy was taken into custody on his active warrant and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail on the new charge. He was held pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Dunkirk hit-and-run

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that occurred in Dunkirk last month, according to police. 58-year-old Dwayne Nicholson of Dunkirk is accused of leaving the scene of a car vs pedestrian accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street in Dunkirk on December 30, 2022. […]
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Accused Of Ripping A Door From Its Hinges In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old man is accused of ripping a door off a Jamestown residence by hooking it up with chains to his pickup truck. On Thursday night officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to an address on the city’s south side for a reported disturbance.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men shot on Kensington Avenue on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man was killed and another man injured during a Thursday morning shooting in the City of Buffalo. A 37-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, inside a home on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue. A 31-year-man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

123K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy