FAIR LAWN, NJ – Police officers from the Fair Lawn Police Department responded to a home where a driver inadvertently stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake. That sent their car through a fence and teetering at the ledge of a pool. There were no injuries reported. "While backing up in their driveway, our resident had mistaken the gas for the brake and well this was the end result," the Fair Lawn Police Department said today. "Fences can be replaced, cars too, but we are Thankful no one was hurt." The location of the incident was not disclosed

FAIR LAWN, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO