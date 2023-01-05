ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex, NJ

Mid-Hudson News Network

Man and woman sustain serious injuries during Middletown assault

MIDDLETOWN – A woman was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill Sunday morning after she sustained a fractured orbit, and head and facial lacerations. A man involved in the same 6:15 a.m. incident inside an apartment at Blue Manor Apartments at 80 Sproat Street in the City of Middletown was flown by medical helicopter to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment of several stab wounds and a punctured lung.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
NJ.com

1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say

One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash

A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said.Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.The car overturne…
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Car ends up teetering on pool deck in Fair Lawn

FAIR LAWN, NJ – Police officers from the Fair Lawn Police Department responded to a home where a driver inadvertently stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake. That sent their car through a fence and teetering at the ledge of a pool. There were no injuries reported. “While backing up in their driveway, our resident had mistaken the gas for the brake and well this was the end result,” the Fair Lawn Police Department said today. “Fences can be replaced, cars too, but we are Thankful no one was hurt.” The location of the incident was not disclosed The post Car ends up teetering on pool deck in Fair Lawn appeared first on Shore News Network.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
WBRE

Three under investigation for serial purse snatching

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating three men following a purse snatching incident in Monroe County. According to a press release, state police responded to the ShopRite at Kinsley Drive on Friday for reports that a woman in her 90s was the victim of a theft. The release states three men […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Watch: NJ state troopers locate missing man suffering hypothermia in Stokes State Forest in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – A missing man who was suffering from hypothermia was found in Stokes State Forest by state police. New Jersey State Police Sussex Station Troopers responded to a missing person call a few days before Christmas. A man left his residence in an Ultra Terrain Vehicle (UTV) and was not heard from in 24 hours, state police said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

NPD investigating after Brooklyn man found dead, stabbed on Moore Street

NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a 27-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso. On Tuesday, at around 3:50 am, officers with the 90th Precinct arrived at 131 Moore Street to find the man bloody and unresponsive on the sidewalk, EMS personnel performed basic live service on the man before transporting him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. At this time, police are still investigating and have not released any information regarding suspect descriptions. No arrests have been made. The post NPD investigating after Brooklyn man found dead, stabbed on Moore Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Perth Amboy man facing 20 years in prison for armed bank robbery in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – A 42-year-old Perth Amboy man has been arrested and charged for robbing a bank in Middletown last month. According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago, Miguel A. Angeles, 42, has been arrested and criminally charged with a bank robbery in Middletown late last month. An arrest warrant has been issued for Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy, who is charged with first-degree armed robbery. He was arrested on Wednesday. “A report of an alarm activation was received by Middletown Township Police Department members at 10:43 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, at Valley Bank on Route The post Perth Amboy man facing 20 years in prison for armed bank robbery in Middletown appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Man, 21, dead after single-vehicle car crash on Route 80

A 21-year-old died after his car veered off Route 80 and hit a tree on Friday night, State Police said. Kevin Barradas, 21, of Dover, was driving a Saab 93 on Interstate 80 eastbound in Parsippany-Troy Hills when the accident occurred, according to the State Police. As Barradas reached Exit...
DOVER, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two dozen people fatally overdose in Sullivan County in 2022

MONTICELLO – Sullivan County still has the second lowest health ranking in the state; only the Bronx is lower. Sullivan, like all other counties, is also combatting the growing opioid epidemic. Wendy Brown, head of the county’s drug task force, provided the tentative numbers of cases in 2022.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
wrnjradio.com

UPDATE: Centenary University president’s wife has died following hit-and-run crash in Hackettstown, driver charged

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Centenary University First Lady Jeanne Murphy, wife of President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., passed away on Sunday after a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 7 while on her morning walk in Hackettstown, according to Centenary University. Jeanne (Picariello) Murphy, 70, from Hackettstown was...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

15-year-old Bronx girl missing since December 29th sought by police

NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old girl missing since last month is being sought by detectives from the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct. Police reported that 15-year-old Leena Howe went missing near Metropolitan Oval at around 4:25 pm. She left her home and was not seen by her family since.  She is described as 5′ 9″ tall, 150 pounds, with a dark complexion and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a neon green hat, a black waist-length jacket and gray sweatpants. The post 15-year-old Bronx girl missing since December 29th sought by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in the Bronx and the NYPD is asking the public for their assistance to help find her. Payton Huggings, 13, was last seen at her home on Selwyn Avenue in the Bronx. “It was reported to police that Payton Huggings was last seen on Friday, January 6, at approximately 3:20 pm inside of her residence,” the NYPD reported today. She is described as being 5’2″ tall, 100 pounds, with a thin build, dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweat suit and a The post 13-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
101.5 WPDH

Goshen, NY Police Officer Goes Viral for Astonishing Reason

It's a very touching story that deserves to be highlighted. I was on Facebook the other day and noticed a pretty incredible video that was posted and going viral. A local police officer from the Hudson Valley recently went above and beyond the call of duty to help make a young resident's day.
GOSHEN, NY
