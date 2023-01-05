ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

It’s SO Boston And Yet This ‘Cupa Dunkin And Smokes’ Birthday Cake Was Made In…NYC?

Cupa Dunkin’ and some smokes? In case you missed it, this was front and center on boston.com over the weekend:. A New York City bakery was commissioned to create a 70th birthday cake. The client wanted a Dunkin’ coffee, regulah (of course) with a pack of smokes-Marlboro’s (of course). The bakery is out of New York City and called Flour Power. Miranda Bucciero, also known as @BakebythePound is the bakah behind the old school Boston creation. She is half owner of the bakery. The bakery ships world-wide, so I’m guessing it was either commissioned from Massachusetts, or a former Mass. resident living in NYC.
8 Great Boston Restaurants That Closed In 2022

Before we head full-on into dining in 2023, let’s look back at a handful of beloved Boston restaurants that closed in 2022. A few weeks ago, Boston.com shared this list of restaurants we lost last year. For whatever reason, the list broke my heart a little more than I was expecting it to. I supposed it’s because so many of these restaurants were survivors. Actually, they were all survivors. Every one of them made it through the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, only to have 2022 become the year that they would close their doors for good.
You Thought You Could Sneak WHAT Past Logan Security?

Travelers have been known to bring some really interesting things through the TSA checkpoint. Sure, we all know that we can’t bring liquid over 3.4oz through the checkpoint. And we’ve all seen the spring breaker have the fuzzy handcuffs taken out of their bag. Despite all the warning signs, announcements, and some honest-to-goodness commonsense, some travelers have brought some insane things to Boston Logan airport!
Massachusetts’ Most Bizarre Town Names

People like to goof on the Boston/Massachusetts accent. People love to talk about how our town names are unpronounceable to outsiders. Forget about the accent and pronunciations – we have some downright weird town names in Massachusetts!. Some of them have just become normal to us (hi Braintree!) and...
