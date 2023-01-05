Read full article on original website
Minnesota elections chief seeks to make voting even easier
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s chief elections officer is calling on state lawmakers to make it easier for residents to vote while protecting elections officials from threats and intimidation. Key elements of Secretary of State Steve Simon’s agenda are included in an elections package that fellow Democrats in the state House and Senate introduced last week. As legislatures convene across the country, lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle are bracing for new fights amid the continued false claims by former President Donald Trump and his allies that the 2020 election was stolen. Republicans are eager to tighten election rules further, whereas Democrats are seeking to make it easier to vote.
Judge halts New Jersey’s stricter gun carry law, for now
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge has put a temporary hold New Jersey’s new legislation drafted after the U.S. Supreme Court expanded gun rights last year. The judge suggested Monday that the law infringes on the public’s Second Amendment rights. Three members of Second Amendment rights groups who also have carry permits filed the lawsuit soon after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation just before Christmas. The legal challenge hinges in part on the argument that the new law effectively makes much of the state a “sensitive place” where carrying a firearm is barred.
Pritzker: Hike cabinet pay to ‘bring, retain great people’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The pay raise plan that gives Illinois lawmakers an 18% annual salary hike started in the governor’s office. But Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he didn’t suggest increases for lawmakers. He sought raises for cabinet members to entice talented people to leave the private sector. It resulted in legislation to increase pay for 21 agency directors. The Senate will consider that legislation Sunday night. Pritzker’s request expanded to include raises in the 10% range for six constitutional officers and a $13,000-a-year raise. House Majority Leader Greg Harris, who is retiring, said the hike for legislators is in a large mid-year spending bill to ensure the General Assembly isn’t “only made up of the wealthy.”
Mississippi agency denies NAACP’s water discrimination claim
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi environmental regulator has denied claims that the state agency he leads discriminated against the capital city of Jackson in allocating federal funds. The regulator says he believes an ongoing civil rights investigation into the matter is politically motivated. Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director wrote to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that the NAACP has “failed to allege a single fact to support” its argument. The EPA announced in October that it was investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements to the city’s water system.
Iowa’s largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest school district has cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there had been a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that Tuesday classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.” The district said in a news release that it took its internet and network services offline while it assessed the situation. It didn’t describe the nature of the attack or say whether sensitive information might have been stolen. It also didn’t immediately respond to Associated Press requests for further information. The district will decide Tuesday afternoon whether to hold classes Wednesday.
EPA, pipeline operator reach deal to clean up Kansas spill
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with a pipeline operator to clean up a spill that dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural Kansas creek. The agency said in a news release that the Dec. 7 rupture of the Keystone pipeline affected 3 1/2 miles of a creek as it flows through rural pastureland in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City. The order requires TC Oil Pipeline Operations Inc. to recover oil and oil-contaminated soil and vegetation and contain the further spread of oil in the creek.
Puerto Rico reggaeton singer accused of domestic violence
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico have arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer. Prosecutor Anthony Oyola told reporters that Ortiz was detained Monday on a $15,000 bond. A publicist for Ortiz did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The singer is not yet required to enter a plea. Oyola said the charges stem from a Jan. 7 incident but declined to provide further details given that it’s a domestic violence case. Jowell & Randy are considered reggaeton pioneers that began their careers 20 years ago.
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico. The scientists will attempt to learn more about the endangered species. One scientist says the whale is 30 feet long and weighs between 12,000 and 15,000 pounds. Lab tests are pending to determine a cause of death. The species was classified as endangered and granted protection under the Marine Mammal Protection Act after the fin whale population declined due to hunting.
