Kiefer Sutherland Talks TV’s Evolution via Streaming: ‘We’re Not as Restricted’
Kiefer Sutherland, the two-time Emmy-winning “24” star, said new projects like his upcoming “Rabbit Hole” from Paramount+ showcase television’s evolution via streaming, allowing for more room to play with mature content. “The real difference for me on a show like ‘Rabbit Hole’ compared to the...
‘Carnival Row’ Final Season Trailer: Vignette and Philo Fight for Their Lives (Video)
The beginning of the end of Prime Video’s “Carnival Row” is here; the streamer released the official trailer for its tentpole fantasy series’ second and final season Monday. In the trailer, we see Vignette Stonemoss (played by Cara Delevingne) and former inspector Philo (played by Orlando...
‘Inside Job’ Fans Rail on Netflix for Cancelling Series After One Season: ‘Don’t Take It Away From Us!’
Fans of the adult sci-fi animated series “Inside Job” are railing on Netflix for cancelling the series after one season, despite having been ordered for a Season 2. The cancellation was confirmed by series creator Shion Takeuchi on Twitter Sunday. “Over the years, these characters have become real...
‘You’ Season 4 Trailer: Joe Finds Himself Entangled With a Serial Killer Targeting the Elite (Video)
Featuring a new whodunnit format, “You” Season 4 — which just released its first trailer — finds Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) entangled with a serial killer targeting the elite in London. In Part 1 of the Netflix thriller, which releases Feb. 9, Joe (under the alias of Professor Jonathan Moore) contends with a group of “privileged douchebags” as a he struggles to piece together what this “Eat the Rich Killer” wants from him.
‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Creator Annabel Oakes Says Prequel Series Will Touch on Controversial ‘Grease’ Content
"Yeah, there are some lyrics that are problematic" Oakes said about the 1978 musical adaptation
Teen Drama ‘Generation’ Finds New Home at Tubi After Being Dropped From HBO Max
"All we ever wanted was to make people feel seen," executive producer Ben Barnz wrote on Twitter
‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Gets New Images and Premiere Date at Paramount+ (Photos)
Billed as a "deep-dive reimagining" of the 1987 classic, the project stars Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson and Amanda Peet
‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock
Peacock’s No.1-rated comedy “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” will return for a second season, the streamer announced Monday. “We are thrilled that audiences continue to enjoy the Pitch Perfect universe with Bumper in Berlin on Peacock,” shared executive producers Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman in a press release. “We look forward to even more hilarity and relentless mouth music in Season 2.”
‘School Spirits’ Trailer Drums Up a Support Group for the Afterlife in First Look at Paramount+ Series (Video)
The show follows Maddie, who is searching for answers about her mysterious disappearance
How ‘Kaleidoscope’ Weaved Together a Story About Obsession, Healing and Family Through a Daring Caper
Creator Eric Garcia, stars Giancarlo Esposito and Tati Gabrielle break down the creation of the twisty, nonlinear Netflix series
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Trailer: A Familiar Face Returns to Stir Up Drama (Video)
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's divorce takes center stage in the new season, debuting Feb 8
Cinematographer Roger Deakins Goes In Front of the Camera for TheWrap (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap magazine: The Director of Photography on ”Empire of Light“ and many other films found himself on the other side of the lens during a shoot with Irvin Rivera.
‘M3GAN’ Is First Box Office Hit of 2023 as ‘Avatar 2’ Crosses $500 Million Domestic
Universal and Blumhouse's latest low-budget horror film rides glowing reviews to $27 million opening
Here Are All the Songs in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2
RaeLynn, Gracie Abrams and of course Justin Biebers Peaches are featured in the second season of the Netflix series
Kino Lorber Hires Former AMC Executives Ed Carroll and Lisa Schwartz to C-Suite
Independent film distributor Kino Lorber has recruited former AMC Networks executives Ed Carroll and Lisa Schwartz to respectively serve as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, the company announced Monday. The news comes just two months after Kino Lorber acquired North American streaming service MHz Choice. The distributor said...
As the Globes and Critics Choice Awards Approach, Will 2023 Have a ‘CODA’-Style Surprise?
Oscar voting will be underway in a week, two days after the Golden Globes Awards take place and three days before the Critics Choice Awards. And while there are still doubts about which films will land the final few Best Picture nominations and a huge question of which one will win, we shouldn’t expect either of those ceremonies to give us any answers.
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Clip of Raging Flash Flood Behind Her House: ‘Mother Nature Is Not Happy With Us’ (Video)
"This is crazy... stay safe everyone," she said in the Twitter video as the town of Montecito, northwest of Los Angeles, is evacuated
‘Koala Man’ Showrunners Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez Ink Overall Deal With 20th TV Animation and ABC Signature
The pair's new adult animated comedy debuts Monday on Hulu
Quinn K. Redeker, Beloved Soap Star of ‘Days Of Our Lives’ and ‘The Young And The Restless,’ Dies at 86
The actor was also an Oscar nominee for the screenplay of Best Picture winner "The Deer Hunter"
Producer Greg Berlanti Signs New Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group
One thing Warner Bros. Discovery isn’t getting rid of: producer Greg Berlanti. The producer, whose credits include “Riverdale” and the entire suite of series in the so-called “Arrowverse,” has just signed a deal to re-up his contract with Warner Bros. Television, his overall deal will now take him through 2027.
