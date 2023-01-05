ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘You’ Season 4 Trailer: Joe Finds Himself Entangled With a Serial Killer Targeting the Elite (Video)

Featuring a new whodunnit format, “You” Season 4 — which just released its first trailer — finds Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) entangled with a serial killer targeting the elite in London. In Part 1 of the Netflix thriller, which releases Feb. 9, Joe (under the alias of Professor Jonathan Moore) contends with a group of “privileged douchebags” as a he struggles to piece together what this “Eat the Rich Killer” wants from him.
TheWrap

‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Peacock’s No.1-rated comedy “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” will return for a second season, the streamer announced Monday. “We are thrilled that audiences continue to enjoy the Pitch Perfect universe with Bumper in Berlin on Peacock,” shared executive producers Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman in a press release. “We look forward to even more hilarity and relentless mouth music in Season 2.”
TheWrap

Kino Lorber Hires Former AMC Executives Ed Carroll and Lisa Schwartz to C-Suite

Independent film distributor Kino Lorber has recruited former AMC Networks executives Ed Carroll and Lisa Schwartz to respectively serve as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, the company announced Monday. The news comes just two months after Kino Lorber acquired North American streaming service MHz Choice. The distributor said...
TheWrap

Producer Greg Berlanti Signs New Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group

One thing Warner Bros. Discovery isn’t getting rid of: producer Greg Berlanti. The producer, whose credits include “Riverdale” and the entire suite of series in the so-called “Arrowverse,” has just signed a deal to re-up his contract with Warner Bros. Television, his overall deal will now take him through 2027.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy