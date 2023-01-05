ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State finishes season No. 4 in final AP football poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An impressive streak for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the playoff era has been extended. The Buckeyes have been ranked No. 4 in the final Associated Press poll after an 11-2 season that ended with a loss to the Michigan Wolverines followed by a 42-41 defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Fans Tonight

Ohio State was one made field goal away from beating Georgia to earn a berth in tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship. Considering the undefeated Bulldogs are taking TCU to the woodshed in the first half, one can't help but think many Buckeye fans have to be kicking themselves. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Huge Return

The Ohio State Buckeyes fell just short of their goal of making the College Football Playoff national title game. However, the Buckeyes are already looking like one of the more dangerous teams for the 2023 season. Star quarterback C.J. Stroud won't be there, but plenty of big names are returning.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Which Ohio State football 2023 recruits are expected to enroll early? Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State’s entire 2023 football recruiting class is now signed, and a few of its members will begin their college careers this week. There are 11 freshman Buckeyes who arrived in Columbus over the weekend as early enrollees expected to participate in winter workouts and spring practice this year. Often those who do get a head start on their journeys to the field, and some can even end up in the two-deep in Year 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chick-fil-A could be coming to Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Worthington could be gaining a Chick-fil-A and losing a longtime Italian restaurant. According to an application filed with the city of Worthington, the Atlanta-based fast food chain plans to acquire the 2.3-acre lot at 60 E. Wilson Bridge Road, which was home to a Buca di Beppo restaurant since 2001. The chain plans to demolish the existing restaurant and build a new location of its own, according to the application.
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Real-life Hobbit Homes in Hocking Hills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you ever dreamed of staying at a real-life hobbit home, we've got you covered with an underground magical earth retreat in Hocking Hills State Park. Nature Mystique Retreat owners Karina Schwarby and Ron Schwarby share details of their unique underground homes with Good Day...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed

UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
SUNBURY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Columbus high school struck by gunfire while in session

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents in one central Ohio school district are concerned after gunfire strikes a Columbus high school while students were in session. It happened around 11:30 a.m. yesterday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to Beechcroft High School at 6100 Beechcroft Road on...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wife shoots husband in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Jeffrey and Joshua Tice

May 28, 2022 | Originally from West Virginia, Jeffrey Tice (on the right in the photo above) matched with Columbusite Joshua Hartley on Tinder in March 2018 while visiting a friend in the city. Jeffrey didn’t respond to Joshua’s initial message, because he didn’t want to pursue a long-distance relationship. However, on Christmas Day that same year, Joshua messaged Jeffrey again, and the pair had their first date four days later.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police: 1 person rushed to hospital after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in north Columbus Saturday night. Columbus police said a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue came in at 9:43 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found one victim...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

14-year-old boy shot in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspected teenage shooter after another teen was shot near Cooper Stadium in southwest Columbus. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the 1100 block of West Mound Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said they located a vehicle...
COLUMBUS, OH

