3 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
4 Unusual Facts About ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Football: Johnson declares for NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Ohio State finishes season No. 4 in final AP football poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An impressive streak for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the playoff era has been extended. The Buckeyes have been ranked No. 4 in the final Associated Press poll after an 11-2 season that ended with a loss to the Michigan Wolverines followed by a 42-41 defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs in […]
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Fans Tonight
Ohio State was one made field goal away from beating Georgia to earn a berth in tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship. Considering the undefeated Bulldogs are taking TCU to the woodshed in the first half, one can't help but think many Buckeye fans have to be kicking themselves. It...
ocolly.com
OSU football: Alan Bowman, former Texas Tech and Michigan quarterback, transfers to OSU
Thirteen days after OSU football's season ended, the Cowboys brought in a quarterback from the transfer portal. On Monday, former Michigan quarterback Alan Bowman announced he will be transferring to OSU for his grad-senior season. The three-star quarterback in the 2018 committed to Texas Tech and coach Kliff Kingsbury, and...
Ohio State men’s basketball drops out of AP Poll for second time this season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second time in the 2022-23 season, the Ohio State Buckeyes time in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll was short-lived. Ohio State (10-5, 2-2) has been dropped outside the top 25 of the latest AP Poll just one week after receiving the No. 24 ranking. The dip comes after […]
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Huge Return
The Ohio State Buckeyes fell just short of their goal of making the College Football Playoff national title game. However, the Buckeyes are already looking like one of the more dangerous teams for the 2023 season. Star quarterback C.J. Stroud won't be there, but plenty of big names are returning.
Counting down Top 10 Ohio 2024 prospects and where Ohio State stands with each
Ryan Day, Mark Pantoni and the Ohio State staff assembled a very good 2023 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have been and are also working on their 2024 class which will of course include some Ohioans. Day has said recruiting Ohio will always be a priority and many top 2023, 2024...
Which Ohio State football 2023 recruits are expected to enroll early? Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State’s entire 2023 football recruiting class is now signed, and a few of its members will begin their college careers this week. There are 11 freshman Buckeyes who arrived in Columbus over the weekend as early enrollees expected to participate in winter workouts and spring practice this year. Often those who do get a head start on their journeys to the field, and some can even end up in the two-deep in Year 1.
Early prediction: McCord will win Ohio State quarterback race
Sports gambling has come to Ohio and while I’m a non-participant, I will offer this advice: If you’re going to place a bet on who will be Ohio State’s starting quarterback next season, put your money on Kyle McCord. It’s a foregone conclusion that two-time Heisman Trophy...
Talented Ohio RB looks to get back to Ohio State in the coming weeks
One of the top young running backs in Ohio is looking to get back to Ohio State in the not-too-distant future.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths- The Ohio State University: Not “a failed presidency,” by itself, but a failing university
Author’s note: occasionally in Columbus and especially by OSU football fans, I am alleged to be anti-OSU. Nothing could be farther than the truth—I strive since 2004 for students, faculty colleagues, and highly qualified staff, none of whom receive the respect and rewards they deserve. That remains my goal.
NBC4 Columbus
Chick-fil-A could be coming to Worthington
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Worthington could be gaining a Chick-fil-A and losing a longtime Italian restaurant. According to an application filed with the city of Worthington, the Atlanta-based fast food chain plans to acquire the 2.3-acre lot at 60 E. Wilson Bridge Road, which was home to a Buca di Beppo restaurant since 2001. The chain plans to demolish the existing restaurant and build a new location of its own, according to the application.
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
WSYX ABC6
Real-life Hobbit Homes in Hocking Hills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you ever dreamed of staying at a real-life hobbit home, we've got you covered with an underground magical earth retreat in Hocking Hills State Park. Nature Mystique Retreat owners Karina Schwarby and Ron Schwarby share details of their unique underground homes with Good Day...
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Columbus high school struck by gunfire while in session
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents in one central Ohio school district are concerned after gunfire strikes a Columbus high school while students were in session. It happened around 11:30 a.m. yesterday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to Beechcroft High School at 6100 Beechcroft Road on...
Wife shoots husband in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Jeffrey and Joshua Tice
May 28, 2022 | Originally from West Virginia, Jeffrey Tice (on the right in the photo above) matched with Columbusite Joshua Hartley on Tinder in March 2018 while visiting a friend in the city. Jeffrey didn’t respond to Joshua’s initial message, because he didn’t want to pursue a long-distance relationship. However, on Christmas Day that same year, Joshua messaged Jeffrey again, and the pair had their first date four days later.
cwcolumbus.com
Police: 1 person rushed to hospital after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in north Columbus Saturday night. Columbus police said a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue came in at 9:43 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found one victim...
cwcolumbus.com
14-year-old boy shot in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspected teenage shooter after another teen was shot near Cooper Stadium in southwest Columbus. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the 1100 block of West Mound Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said they located a vehicle...
